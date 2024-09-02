President Trump Successful Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Strong Leaders bring peace and stability around the world, our enemies respond with hostilities with weak leaders in office.

President Trump placed intense maximum sanctions on Iran which led to substantial economic hardships for Iran. For example:

Oil Revenue Decline: Iran's oil exports, which were around 2.5 million barrels per day in 2017, plummeted to significantly lower levels under the Trump administration's sanctions. By 2019, exports had dropped to under 300,000 barrels per day.

The Iranian economy suffered from high inflation, a sharp devaluation of its currency, and reduced GDP growth. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other economic analysts reported severe economic contraction during Trump's presidency due to the sanctions.

Iran Suffered by GDP Contraction From 2018 Through 2020:

2018: Trump announced the withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018, Iran's economy began to face pressure. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other economic reports, Iran’s GDP growth rate started to decline sharply.

2019: The IMF reported that Iran’s GDP contracted by approximately 6% in 2019. This was largely attributed to the impact of renewed sanctions, particularly those affecting oil exports, trade, and investment.

2020: The economic situation worsened further, with the IMF estimating that Iran's GDP contracted by around 5% to 7% for in 20and 20. The combination of persistent sanctions, falling oil revenues, and the COVID-19 contributed to this deepening recession.

Prior to Iran sanctions, the country made $60 billion in annual revenue from oil exports. By 2019, annual revenue from oil exports fell to roughly $6 billion.