President Trump held a press conference explaining his discussion to eliminate the Department of Education with a room full of educators, students and invited guests.

After 45 years of a federally centralized experiment that failed, today President Trump officially signs proclamation promising to close the Department of Education. Today, 78 percent of our students cannot not pass a Math or English proficiency test.

Most importantly, the Pell Grant program and Title I funding will be transferred to other federal departments. These programs will not end.

The funding and management of education will be brought to the states to oversee. Some states will quickly see acceleration of student success through this new approach — others will lag behind. President Trump loves and cherishes the teachers and students — and believes this is the right path. I’ve been waiting for this day all my life.