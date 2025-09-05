In a press conference today held at the United States Attorney's Office, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the arrests of two 17-year-old suspects in the tragic fatal shooting of 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian Jacob, a congressional intern who was killed as an innocent bystander in Northwest Washington, D.C.

Pirro described the incident as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the pervasive violence in the nation's capital, emphasizing that such acts are not only illegal but morally unacceptable. She highlighted the president's commitment to making D.C. safe by uniting federal and local agencies against those who threaten public safety.

Eric Tarpinian Jacob, a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, was interning for Representative Ron Estes when he was fatally shot on June 30, 2025, at approximately 10:28 p.m. The scene involved two rifles, a 9-millimeter handgun, and 79 spent rounds. Pirro noted that Jacob was hit four times and was not the intended target, leaving behind his grieving family—mother Tamara, father Robert, sister Angela, and brother Jeremy. She praised the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) for their efforts, calling them "real stars" who often go unrecognized, and stated that the arrests mark a critical step toward justice. The investigation continues as authorities seek a third suspect.

The two arrested individuals, Jallen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas Jr., both 17, are being charged as adults with first-degree murder while armed under D.C. Code 22-2101. Pirro revealed that both have prior violent juvenile records and criticized the D.C. Council's approach to juvenile offenders, arguing that it protects criminals rather than the public. She advocated for expanded jurisdiction to prosecute 14- to 17-year-olds in adult court, stating that the current system has failed by coddling young offenders and allowing them to escalate to deadly violence. "They're not kids; they're violent criminals," Pirro asserted, underscoring the need for accountability to prevent further innocent deaths.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith joined Pirro, expressing pride in her team's work and offering condolences to Jacob's family. She detailed how detectives, including Homicide Detective Gabriel Truby, Assistant Chief Remy Cow, and Commander Kevin Kentish, spent countless hours gathering evidence in this complex case. Smith thanked federal partners like the FBI, the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in locating and apprehending the suspects. She hoped the arrests would bring some peace to the family and sent a strong message to those committing violence in the city.

Commander Kentish provided further details on the incident, explaining that around 10:30 p.m. on June 30, the suspects exited a vehicle at the intersection of 7th and M Streets Northwest and opened fire toward two individuals on a bike in the 1200 block of 7th Street Northwest. One intended target survived, but Jacob and an adult female bystander were struck; Jacob succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The suspects fled in a vehicle stolen days earlier in Maryland, which was later recovered unoccupied there.

Kentish noted that hundreds of hours were spent analyzing surveillance footage, community tips, and evidence, leading to the identification of three suspects. He described the shooting as stemming from an ongoing neighborhood crew dispute and urged anyone with information to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text anonymously to 50411. D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser echoed the calls for justice, condemning any level of gun violence and praising MPD's detectives, investigators, and federal partners for their tireless efforts. She expressed pride in the department and extended condolences to Jacob's family, emphasizing that no one should fear walking D.C.'s streets. The task force's focus remains on capturing the third suspect to bring them to justice.

During the Q&A portion, Pirro addressed concerns about prosecuting cases involving rifles and shotguns, affirming her office's commitment to such prosecutions without hesitation. She dismissed suggestions of political interference in judicial matters and criticized Superior Court Judge Faruqui for what she described as undue compassion toward illegal gun possessors. On juvenile justice reform, Pirro called for congressional action to amend laws allowing more young offenders to be tried as adults, arguing that the D.C. Council's policies have enabled repeated offenses. She confirmed that additional charges may be filed against the third suspect, a teenager but not a minor, once apprehended. Pirro noted that under D.C. code, the death penalty is not an option in this case, as it applies only to federal prosecutions.