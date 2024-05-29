The Palestinian Action Network USA is part of an international coalition of many different ‘Marxist Communist Revolutionary Resistance Fighters’ which has taken up the current Pro-Hamas Palestinian liberation cause to the streets, university campuses and the K-12 school system across the world including the United States.

Now that most universities are done for the spring semester, the Palestine Action Network has called to action the High School students.

It is time for revolutionary escalation of the global student intifada for Palestine: A call from the Palestinian student movement in the Gaza Strip.

Today we turn to high school students all over the world to participate widely in the struggles and activities of the university student movement, organizing demonstrations, sit-ins, and vigils, writing petitions and letters, and organizing educational days about the Palestinian struggle and the goals of the Palestinian people for liberation and return. Secondary schools constitute a strong fortress and a great support for university students everywhere.

The Palestine Action Network organization coordinates with who they call, “the students of Palestine in the diaspora, and to our comrades and colleagues in Students for Justice in Palestine, the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, Palestine Action, and the academic boycott and divestment campaigns, and we salute everyone who participated and participates in student encampments at every university, college and school.”

The Palestine Action Network developed a student educational training toolkit for K-12 schools.

Organize Your School And Community

The Palestine Network prepared training materials, curriculum and provided additional resource links for K-12 faculty, teachers and affinity groups.

“Never take on this work alone; make time to meet with others on a regular basis to collectively strategize your plans for education and action. Many unions have racial justice and/or human rights committees already actively engaged in issues like Defunding the Police, Black Lives Matter, Immigrant Rights and other just causes. Connect with these union activists.”

Palestine Action US is the American branch of Palestine Action, a U.K.-based anti-Israel organization. Both organizations aim to dismantle the ability for the Israeli state to carry out its foreign policy objectives by obstructing the facilities that produce arms for Israel.

Funding from corporations and NGOs is not reported by Palestine Action Network USA. The organization uses the Action Network internet platform crowdfunding tool to solicited individual or groups can donations. The Action Network is a seamless platform that provides many features to help organizations effectively mobilize quickly for a cause of action.

The Action Network provides training workshops on how to build a communication infrastructure effectively to mobilize and organize activists and build power with the "Action Network and Action Builder" integration system. The platform provides workshop that offer live demonstrations which train the activists step-by-step through the process of syncing their sister toolsets. They cover real-life scenarios that apply to various types of progressive movement organizing.

Since launching in 2012, the Action Network tools helped the Women’s March mobilize huge rallies across the globe, helped the DNC raise millions for candidates and organizations, and much more.

In 2023, the Washington Free Beacon reported that an heir to the Cox Enterprises family fortune, James “Fergie” Chambers, had been funding Palestine Action US to pay for its legal fees.

Marxist Communist Resistance protest for tomorrow complete with transportation instructions. They also have a new training camp workshop scheduled for June 2nd.

WEBSITE AND MEMBERSHIP

The below information is directly from their recruiting new membership to the Palestine website.

Palestine Action is running training days across the country, to bring together like minded people for a day of talks, trainings and group discussions. All of which is geared towards harnessing the strength of the grassroots and directing it towards bringing down Israel...

In a survey before signing up as a Palestine Action member, a survey asks a few questions before submitting a membership request. The questions are as follow;

1. ARE YOU PREPARED TO SUPPORT ACTIONISTS AT COURT AND POLICE STATIONS?

2. ARE YOU INTERESTED IN TAKING DIRECT ACTION AGAINST ISRAEL'S ARMS TRADE?

3. IF YES, TO THE ABOVE, HAVE YOU TAKEN PART IN A PALESTINE ACTION DIRECT ACTION WORKSHOP?

The workshop zoom meetings take place at multiple times on Wednesday and Sunday weekly. The Palestine Action USA Network has an international reach and uses the Action Network platform to organize and disseminate information.

The Palestine Action Network became active during the 2021 conflict between Israel and Hamas. Some of its protestors broke into a factory in Leicester, England, and took pictures of drones mid-production. They occupied the building for at least a week, halting production.

The next scheduled protest is for New York City which has been barraged with frequent Pro-Hamas sympathizer protests including illegal college encampments within the city on Friday, May 31st, at 3PM at Barclays Center, Brooklyn. Usually the protesters plan in advance but not made public until the scheduled event starts and typically has identified certain targets and street routes as previously agreed before hand.

In Palestine Action USA Own Words.

Below at the bottom of this article is a video from the other day of the Palestinian Solidarity resistance in Edinburgh UK. The individual cut the cables of Leonardo defense weapons manufacturer. Leonardo has 19 locations across the Globe including America.

Leonardo is an Italian company that produces targeting systems for IOF F-35 warplanes made in the US. Leonardo Helicopters Philadelphia has been located at Northeast Philadelphia Airport for over 35 years. They make the AW139 and TH-119 helicopters and is also home to a 24-Hour Customer Support Fleet Operations Center, a major parts distribution warehouse and a comprehensive training academy which support more than 20 Regional Service Centers and nearly 500 aircraft across the Americas every day. Click on the video and it should play.

It’s apparent our political leaders, prosecutors and the Justice Department really doesn’t have an interest in investigating this multi-national, multi-organizations hybrid coordinated effort with some groups having direct ties to terrorist leaders. For example, according to NGO Monitor, “Samidoun is involved with establishing militant cells and motivating terrorist activity in Judea & Samaria and abroad.”

According to Fatah, Khaled Barakat is a “member in the central committee of the Popular Front For Liberation of Palestine PFLP. During an April 8, 2023 Samidoun-organized a protest in Berlin, demonstrators chanted “Death to the Jews, death to Israel!” ngo-monitor.org/ngos/samidoun/

District attorneys, prosecutors and some law enforcement positions depend on being elected by the community and the political calculation of investigating these groups is too risky, for some maybe not. November elections are fast approaching in the United States and it’s paramount to investigate your local, state and national figures and determine their positions. This madness needs to stop and apparently the Biden administration really isn’t interested in opening any investigations on these groups for obvious political reasons. Vote wisely my friends. Our children and grandchildren will need to depend on a future functioning society.

