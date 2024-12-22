Pennsylvania Delaware County officials announced two arrests relating to voter registration fraud during the 2024 presidential election cycle; including a woman accused of trying to fraudulently register four people to vote. One fraudalent registration includes a deceased personal family member who lived with Jennifer Hill prior to death.

Jennifer Hill, a Collingdale resident is charged with four felony charges of forgery, was a paid canvasser for the New Pennsylvania Project, a nonpartisan civic engagement group focused on reaching immigrants, youth, and voters of color. Ms. Hill registered more than 300 people including dead people who died in her house, in total she is facing 10 felony criminal charges. For each felony charge, Ms. Hill could face 10 years in prison.

Additionally, the district attorney’s office filed misdemeanor charges against Philip Moss, an 84-year-old man who prosecutors said voted in person in Florida and also cast a ballot by mail in Delaware County. Philip Moss has been charged with misdemeanor violations.

The New Pennsylvania Project

The New Pennsylvania Project (NPP), is a registered 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization. NPP focuses on voting rights with a year-round primary mission to registered voters, civic education and mobilization. NPP centers historically on disenfranchised Black, Indigenous and other people of color, immigrant communities and the youth.

Through civic engagement, NPP ensures all eligible voters feel compelled to exercise their freedom to vote in the Commonwealth. NPP centers around communities who live in urban, rural and suburban Pennsylvania to include: Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Bucks, Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Allegheny, Berks, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties. NPP consistently engages with these communities, educating neighbors, colleagues, and friends about civil rights, fair education funding, marijuana legalization, economic justice, and environmental justice and stewardship. John Hanger, NPP Board President, has a master’s degree in critical thinking from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management.

NPP National Affiliate Partnerships

Per the latest IRS 990 report, it states NPP FY 2023 revenue of $2,089,681. The latest IRS report shows NPP paid two digital fundraiser marketing organizations through the 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, Run the World and Akbik Strategies LLC.

Run the World specializes in digital acquisition and persuasion, digital network growth, paid procurement techniques, in-house and external email-list swaps and targeted ads distribution strategies. Run the World promises to also do things differently, they offer a unique combination of in-depth fundraising knowledge, exceptional client services, and personal commitment to progressive values. Run the World promotes the digital marketing organization as a group of people from many backgrounds who come together because “we want to change the world, and we think that makes us a perfect fit for your mission.”

Heather is the CEO of Run the World, which she launched in 2015 to help progressives, especially women, have the resources to run and win their campaigns for elected office. She is a nationally renowned fundraiser, and has been a political consultant for progressive nonprofits, political organizations, campaigns, and candidates for public office for more than 15 years. Her clients have included Planned Parenthood, EMILY’s List, the League of Conservation Voters, and the Human Rights Campaign.

Run the World has worked recently with campaign clients in Arizona, New Mexico, and Michigan. Some of their clients include “Whitmer for Governor: Words Matter.” Run the World, Pennsylvania Val Arkoosh, Run the World, Arkoosh for Senate, and New Mexico State Senate campaign for Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City.

Akbik Strategies LLC is a boutique digital consulting agency based out of Wisconsin; primarily focused on supporting progressive candidates and organizations, specializing in optimizing their digital fundraising efforts through data-driven strategies and compelling storytelling. Essentially it's a company that helps progressive groups maximize their online fundraising campaigns using expert digital marketing techniques.

The founder and president of Akbik Strategies is Hannah Akbik. She is a digital strategist, communications specialist, and fundraiser focused on helping progressive candidates and organizations with their digital programs. Akbik has worked on voter projects across the nation including the New Georgia Project and New Georgia Project Action Fund, re-elect Shontel Brown’s Ohio campaign, and the National Network of Abortion Funds in Ohio and elsewhere.

Glowing client accolades include the following:

“Hannah has been a pleasure to work with in creating, drafting and sending out fundraising emails for our non-profit organization. Her writing style and tone fits really well into our work and she has been very diligent in making sure the content of her fundraising emails match our values and overall mission. Her content ideas and strategy have helped our fundraising numbers jump up even in an off year election cycle including high open rates! She is very well organized, comes prepared to weekly check ins, and is always quickly able to draft rapid responses. Hannah provides a great service with high quality work.”

Kathryn Personette - New Pennsylvania Project

"Hannah supported NNAF's end of year appeal cycle two years after the Dobbs decision gutted abortion access and drove a wave of support to NNAF and abortion funds. Our top priority this year was to retain the donors who gave in the year following the decision.”

Laney Ohmans - National Network of Abortion Funds

“I worked with Hannah for nearly four years, and it’s been nothing short of excellent. Her expertise and knowledge of digital fundraising and email strategies has helped increase our organizations’ revenue from grassroots donors year over year. She’s a delight to work with, offering guidance, thought partnership, and evidence-based recommendations on how to sustain and improve our grassroots fundraising strategies.”

Annie Lipsitz - New Georgia Project and New Georgia Project Action Fund

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer stated in the news conference the voter registration fraud investigation is ongoing and there are potentially more persons of interest. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer has promised to keep the public updated as new information unfolds. Mr. Stollsteimer stressed his office does not focus on whether voter registration fraud originates from a Democrat or Republican Party supporting organization but whether the activities are potentially fraudelant. It’s important to maintain public election confidence in the state of Pennsylvania, stated DA Stollsteimer.

