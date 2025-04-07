As of April 7, 2025, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) v. American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) lawsuit is pending a Supreme Court decision following the Trump administration’s appeal on March 24, 2025. This case stems from U.S. District Judge William Alsup’s March 13, 2025, ruling in San Francisco, which ordered the reinstatement of over 16,000 probationary employees across six agencies (Defense, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Energy, Interior, and Treasury). The administration sought a stay from the Supreme Court to block this order, arguing that the judge overstepped his authority. The outcome of this Supreme Court decision will significantly influence the 2 to 10 active lawsuits specifically challenging the President’s firing of probationary employees. Here’s how it might impact all or many of the open lawsuits working through the court system:

Legal Precedent and Uniformity: If the Supreme Court grants the stay or vacates Alsup’s injunction, it could establish a precedent affirming the President’s broad authority to terminate probationary employees, potentially weakening or halting the other active lawsuits. These cases, such as the Maryland-led suit (filed early March 2025 in Baltimore, covering 18 agencies), rely on similar arguments that OPM lacked statutory authority to order mass firings and that such actions violated federal law. A ruling favoring the administration could lead courts to dismiss or rule against these challenges, arguing that probationary employees lack sufficient protections to contest such terminations. Conversely, if the Supreme Court upholds Alsup’s ruling, it would reinforce the position that OPM overreached and that agencies must independently justify firings. This would bolster the 2 to 10 active lawsuits, increasing their likelihood of success, especially those mirroring Alsup’s reasoning (e.g., unlawful OPM directives and procedural violations).

Scope and Scale of Impact: The OPM v. AFGE case directly affects 16,000 employees across six agencies, while the Maryland case (U.S. District Judge James Bredar’s ruling) impacts about 20,000 employees across 18 agencies, with a preliminary injunction issued on April 1, 2025. The other smaller lawsuits (estimated at 2 to 10 total) likely cover additional agencies or specific subsets of employees. A Supreme Court decision in OPM v. AFGE could either consolidate these efforts by setting a unified standard or fragment them if it narrows the scope to specific agencies or circumstances, leaving some lawsuits viable and others vulnerable.

Timing and Procedural Delays: As of April 7, 2025, the Supreme Court has not yet ruled, and no response from the plaintiffs has been mandated (per SCOTUSblog updates). This delay keeps the Alsup injunction in limbo, potentially freezing agency actions under its purview while leaving Bredar’s injunction (and others) intact unless appealed separately. For the 2 to 10 active lawsuits, this uncertainty could slow proceedings as lower courts await clarity, especially if they involve overlapping legal questions (e.g., OPM’s authority or the Administrative Procedure Act). Some cases might pause, awaiting the high court’s guidance, while others could proceed if they hinge on distinct issues (e.g., state-specific impacts or agency-specific policies).

Practical Effects on Reinstatements and Firings: If the Supreme Court pauses or overturns Alsup’s order, agencies could resume or maintain firings without reinstating the 16,000 employees, undermining parallel lawsuits seeking similar relief. For instance, the Maryland case’s injunction (covering 19 states and D.C.) might face increased pressure from the administration to appeal, risking its reversal. Smaller lawsuits could falter if courts interpret a pro-administration ruling as limiting judicial oversight of probationary terminations. If the Supreme Court upholds Alsup, agencies under the 2 to 10 lawsuits might face immediate pressure to reinstate employees (beyond the 36,000 already ordered by Alsup and Bredar), expanding the total number affected. This could also embolden new filings, though the current estimate of active cases (2 to 10) suggests most significant challenges are already underway.