The news coming out of Magdeburg, Germany of the tragic massacre on Friday evening is not surprising to many who understand islamic radicalization and failed immigration policies in Europe and across the western hemisphere. At least five people were killed and more than 200 injured after a car plowed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg on Friday, local authorities said. People leave candles and flowers today near the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, where a person drove into a crowd, killing at least five and injuring more than 200.

The Columbia Missourian reports “authorities have not formally named the suspect in the car ramming in the city of Magdeburg that killed at least five people and wounded hundreds, saying only that he is a Saudi doctor who has lived in Germany for nearly two decades and that he acted alone. Local media say he is 50-year-old Taleb A, a psychiatry and psychotherapy specialist.

Scenes from the day after of the Christmas market shows objects scattered about and indicates the mass horror as merchants and Christmas shoppers rushed to avoid any direct hit from the carniage that unfolded yesterday as alledged terrorist unleashed his deadly rampage on unsuspecting victims.

News Nation had a segment on this morning with a Former FBI Senior Executive describing the investigative process moving forward which will hopefully provide more insight into the perpetrator and possible motive. Investigators will comb through social media accounts of the suspect for clues of radicalization, travel history, connections to ISIS or other terrorist organizations. A Saudi doctor in Germany drove a BMW into a large crowd at a Christmas market Friday night, killing five people and injuring more than 200. Former FBI senior executive Josh Skule shares the U.S.' involvement in investigating possible terrorism on "Morning in America with Hena Doba."

Unfortunately, yesterday’s Christmas Market massacre isn’t the first time innocent people were mowed down and probably will not be the last unless authorities quickly identify the threats of Islamic radicalization in their respective countries. Islamic Radicalization has been a hallmark of concern for decades but many leaders have ignored this phenomen while at the same time encouraging mass immigration of radical Muslims from African and Middle Eastern countries.

The Islamic Radicalization of Tania Joya - The Psychology of Terrorism - Deradicalization Consultant

Documentaries, along with various published abstracts and experts in deradicalization, have long been alerting the public to the issue of radicalization. However, it suggests that authorities have disregarded this advice, choosing instead to concentrate on promoting inclusivity and the integration of multiculturalism.

A Radical Life Discovery+

This documentary video below takes an unfiltered look at extreme radicalization. Centering on Tania Joya, who for twelve years was married to John Georgelas, one of the highest ranking Americans in ISIS.

A CIDOB 2016 Abstract explains the “Stair Case of Terrorism” and the radicalization process. “Credible information indicates that the next stage of violent jihad might be fought on European soil. But how should Western governments deal with arrested foreign fighters or returnees upon their return? What is the difference between a radicalised individual and a common criminal? Are authorities attuned to what the process of radicalisation looks like?

1. Psychological Interpretation of Material Conditions:

The ground floor is heavily populated by those who perceive some form of injustice or deprivation.

2. Percieved options to fight unfair treatment: Some accommodates those who, having found no solutions to their problems, displace their aggression onto some enemy.

3. Displacement of Aggression: Harbours those fewer people who join a group facilitating a kind of moral engagement before they ascend to the fourth floor.

4. Moral Engagement: Recruitment to terrorist organisations takes place.

5. Solicitation of catagorical thinking and the perceived:

Legitimacy of the terrorist group: Where they are trained to “sidestep inhibitory mechanisms” and sent to kill.

6. The terrorist attack and side stepping inhibitory mechanisms: The only possible outcome is the destruction of others, or oneself, or both. Stages of radicalization produced by Diego Muro, Lecturer in International Relations, University of St. Andrews and Associate Senior Researcher, CIDOB.

Tania Joya Documentary

Tania Joya was married to John Georgelas for twelve years, one of the highest ranking Americans in ISIS. A Radical Life is told “primarily through Tania's first-hand account, this documentary takes an unfiltered look at the life of the one-time "First Lady of ISIS" and her 12-year marriage to John Georgelas, a Texas native who rose the ranks of ISIS. Joya and Georgelas meet online and quickly marry, united by their shared dream of establishing an Islamic State. But when Georgelas relocates the family to Syria at the height of civil war, Tania begins to question everything she believes and must choose between her marriage and her children's future.”

Future Counterterrorism Prevention

To address Islamic radicalization in Western nations, leaders and authorities can consider a multifaceted approach that combines preventive measures, community engagement, and strategic interventions. Here are some recommendations based on various analyses and expert insights:

Understanding Radicalization:

Research and Analysis : It's essential to understand the root causes of radicalization, which can include socio-economic factors, political grievances, and ideological influences. Research into these areas can help tailor responses to specific contexts.

Education and Counter-Narrative : Educating communities about the true teachings of Islam versus extremist interpretations can counteract radical narratives. Programs that promote religious literacy, counter-radicalization through positive narratives, and engage youth are crucial.

Regulate Foreign Influence : There have been calls to monitor or regulate foreign funding of religious institutions to prevent the spread of radical ideologies. This includes oversight on who leads religious services and the content of teachings.

Reform Immigration Policies : Some suggest refining immigration policies to ensure that those entering the country do not harbor extremist ideologies, though this must be balanced with human rights considerations.

Border and Cyber Security : Strengthening border controls and cybersecurity to prevent radicalization through online platforms is recommended. Monitoring social media for extremist content, while respecting freedom of speech, can help in early detection.

Deradicalization Programs : For those already radicalized, offering rehabilitation and reintegration programs can be effective. These programs often include psychological counseling, education, and vocational training.

Global Partnerships: Working with international bodies and other nations to share intelligence, strategies, and best practices in countering terrorism and radicalization is vital. This includes efforts to repatriate and prosecute foreign fighters where legally possible.

In implementing these strategies, it's crucial to maintain a balance between security measures and civil liberties, ensuring that counter-radicalization efforts do not alienate or stigmatize entire communities but focus on a cohesive national identity that will bind all multicultural communities into a shared framework of commonality.

Focusing on building and reinforcing a national identity to counter Islamic radicalization in Western nations involves fostering a sense of belonging and shared values among all citizens, including those of Muslim heritage.

Promote an Inclusive National Identity:

Education on National Values : Integrate national history, values, and civic duties into the educational curriculum in a way that celebrates diversity while emphasizing common national goals and identities. This education should highlight the contributions of all cultural groups to the nation's fabric.

Civic Participation: Encourage active participation in national events, elections, and community projects. This can help integrate individuals into the broader society, making them feel part of the nation's narrative.

Cultural Integration:

Cultural Exchange Programs : Support initiatives where different communities share their cultural practices, music, food, and traditions. This can demystify and normalize cultural differences, building mutual respect and understanding.

Media Representation: Ensure that media portrayals of national identity include diverse groups in positive roles, reflecting the multicultural reality of Western societies. Positive representation can help in shaping a national identity that everyone can relate to.

Symbolism and Celebrations:

National Symbols : Utilize national symbols, holidays, and ceremonies in a way that includes all citizens. For example, redesigning national celebrations to be inclusive or creating new symbols that represent unity in diversity.

Shared Stories: Encourage storytelling where national heroes or key historical moments are reinterpreted or expanded to include diverse perspectives, thereby enriching the national identity.

Language and Communication:

Promoting a Common Language: While respecting linguistic diversity, promoting the national language can help in fostering unity. Language classes or cultural programs that focus on the national language can be inclusive.

Policy and Governance:

Integration Policies : Develop policies that emphasize integration over assimilation, respecting individual cultural identities while promoting participation in national life. This could include citizenship classes that focus not just on rights but on responsibilities towards the nation.

Legislation Against Discrimination: Ensure there are strong laws against discrimination and support for equal opportunities, which can reduce feelings of alienation that might push individuals towards radicalization.

Community Leadership:

Empower Local Leaders: Work with community leaders to promote messages of national unity and pride. These leaders can act as bridges between various groups and the national identity.

Counter-Narrative to Extremism:

Educational Campaigns: Use national media and education to directly counter extremist narratives with stories of national unity, integration success, and the benefits of living in a diverse society.

By emphasizing these aspects, the goal is to create a national identity that is inclusive, where radicalization is less appealing because individuals feel truly part of a larger, supportive community. This approach requires careful implementation to ensure it does not inadvertently marginalize or alienate any group but instead fosters a shared sense of belonging and pride in the nation.

All my research and writings is out love of country and my fellow patriots. My purpose is to educate the public on government overreach and to help build back our country to the original principles of our founding fathers. Please consider a paid subscription or a one time donation to my buymeacoffee account and help support my efforts.

God Bless America and Merry Christmas.