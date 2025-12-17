Pop & Politics Panel Reacts to Ongoing Drama

On a recent episode of Pop & Politics, host KJ initiated a conversation about the ongoing controversy involving Erika Kirk, Candace Owens, and Megyn Kelly. Turning to co-host Nicole Shanahan, KJ asked for her thoughts on the latest developments: “Erika Kirk and Candace have met. Megyn Kelly has come out. Candace had a show today we’re going to go through. What are your thoughts, Nicole?”

Nicole Shanahan’s Response: Exhaustion and a Call for Healing

Nicole Bennett did not mince words in her response, expressing clear frustration with the situation. “I’m so over this. I am so absolutely over it,” she declared, emphasizing her exhaustion with the escalating drama. Shanahan pointed out that Megyn Kelly’s involvement only served to complicate matters further: “Megyn jumping in did nothing but make the situation that much more convoluted.”

While underscoring her desire for justice, Bennett highlighted the importance of moving toward healing rather than engaging in endless speculation. She stated, “You know, it doesn’t really matter to me at this point. I want the truth. I want a nice trial. I want... anybody who was involved in it to be held accountable for their actions, but I also need time for Erika to heal.”

Criticism of Public Spectacle

Bennett dismissed the ongoing feud as a needless distraction: “Another conspiracy for Candace to chase and Megyn can go back to doing, you know, her show and everybody can just kind of push forward with their lives.” She concluded with a sharp critique of the public drama: “But at this point, it seems like all the pigs are happy to roll around in the mud and it’s getting very distasteful. Very, very distasteful.”

KJ agreed with Bennett’s assessment, responding simply, “Yep. You are absolutely correct.”

Feud Deepens Conservative Divisions

The ongoing conflict between key conservative figures such as Candace Owens, Erika Kirk, and Megyn Kelly has come to symbolize growing fractures within the conservative movement. Megyn Kelly’s entry into the controversy, as noted by Nicole Bennett, has only heightened confusion and division, further muddling discourse within the Republican Party. This persistent drama underscores a larger trend of infighting and public spectacle, distracting from meaningful debate and unity, and leaving many observers, like Bennett, fatigued and yearning for resolution and healing.

