The unthinkable happened around around 3:15 a.m. local time today, while many were celebrating New Year’s Eve on Bourbon Street, in New Orleans, when a terrorist unleashed what can only be described as a terrorist copy cat incident similar to the Germany Christmas Market massacre.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is calling the New Year's Day massacre that killed 10 people and injured 35 a "terrorist attack." Shortly after the Mayor spoke at the press conference, the FBI Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan said, “this is not a terrorist event,” but rather a mass casuality event.

She, along with all of the leadership in the FBI CT Division should be fired. Today in the FBI there is no training for CT agents on Islamic doctrine & strategy nor the massive jihadi network, and how this network operates seamlessly at the international and ground levels with the U.S. communist Movement. Instead, the FBI does teach its agents to go after Christians and Patriots however.

FBI Asst Special Agent Alethea Duncan

As the news started to unfold in real-time, eyewitnesses began to post pictures of the alledged terrorist, his truck and the carnage that ensued. Alex Birth-Mitchell captured the moment and shared with CNN that he feels lucky to be alive.

“It was horrible,” Birth-Mitchell told CNN. “I can’t believe it still.”

Birth-Mitchell was on Bourbon Street celebrating New Years like many others on Wednesday morning and had been visiting different establishments in the area. He said he “visited several clubs, then walked up and down the street and had just gotten to this club when the truck came through plowing everyone down,” calling it “absolute chaos.”

The next stream of images emerging from eye witnesses was the truck of the alledged terrorist which displays an Al-Qa‘ida jihadist terrorist flag on the back of the vehicle.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on the scene of the New Orleans terrorist attack and commented:

“ATF is on the scene assisting our partners,” the federal agency said Wednesday, adding that no additional information is available.

In these kinds of investigations, the ATF can help investigate any incendiary devices found at a crime scene. The FBI, which is leading the investigation, previously said it was investigating at least one possible improvised explosive device found at the scene. According to New Orleans City Council President, Helena Moreno, police confirm that the suspect was in full military gear and was not local to New Orleans. Pictures of the deceased suspect was captured by local eye witnesses shortly after the press conference.

Conflicting Reports Emerge

Yeshiva World News reports the suspect in the New Orleans NYE attack was identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, who had an ISIS flag. He was reportedly born and raised in Texas and served in the US Army.

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports sources say the truck that crossed the border on November 16th, does not appear to be the shooter.

The truck driven by the shooter is a 2023 Ford F-150 Lighting EV.

If reports on the license plate are accurate, the truck was available as a rental from Houston, Texas. The Ford F-150 Lighting truck used in the attack was apparently rented through the Turo app — a car sharing company, according to the owner of the truck, who is currently talking to the FBI.

'ACT OF TERRORISM'

The FBI Statement:

"This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others."

"The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism." First the mayor of New Orleans says it is a terrorist attack, then FBI says that it is not a terrorist attack, now the FBI statement says it is being treated as an act of terroristm investigation.

Trump Calls 'Act of Pure Evil' in New Orleans

"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before.

Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil."

My sincere condolences go out to all the families impacted by this horrendous terrorist attack on the very day when we should be celebrating hope and optimism. In just 19 days, we will have a strong Commander and Chief in the White House that is committed to destroying the terrorist networks here and abroad.