Introduction

In recent commentary, Megyn Kelly has asserted that the MAGA movement is fatigued by American military involvement in the Middle East, particularly regarding support for Israel, and has suggested that it is time to bring the Israel-Gaza conflict to a close. This perspective, however, is not supported by the latest data from the Ronald Reagan Institute survey. The survey’s findings, highlighted by Roger Zakheim, Director of the Ronald Reagan Institute, reveal that support for strong U.S. global leadership; including defending allies and maintaining a robust military presence, remains exceptionally high among Trump supporters and conservatives.

The Reagan Doctrine: Still Central to Conservative Foreign Policy

The principle of “peace through strength,” championed by President Reagan, continues to resonate powerfully within the conservative movement. According to the Ronald Reagan Institute survey, nearly 80% of MAGA Republicans favor greater U.S. leadership on the world stage. This support is not limited to general engagement; it extends to defending allies and maintaining commitments abroad, which includes supporting partners like Israel. The survey also highlights a surge in backing for aiding Ukraine, protecting Taiwan, and strengthening NATO, all of which are consistent with a broader willingness to engage internationally when American interests and allies are at stake.

Strong Military Support Across Party Lines

One of the most striking findings from the survey is that 87% of respondents—across party lines—agree that it is vital for the United States to field the world’s most powerful military. This consensus reflects a continued belief in the Reagan principle that peace is best achieved through strength. The public’s support for robust alliances, technological advancement, and industrial investment in defense underscores a clear understanding: American strength is the foundation of global security in an era of rising authoritarian threats.

MAGA’s Position on Israel and the Middle East

Megyn Kelly’s assertion that the MAGA movement is “tired” of supporting Israel or broader U.S. military interests in the Middle East is not supported by this data. Instead, the survey demonstrates that conservatives, including Trump supporters, remain committed to American leadership and the defense of key allies. Calls to “wrap up” support for Israel do not reflect the prevailing sentiment within the movement, which continues to value strength, deterrence, and international engagement as essential to peace and security.

Make sure to subscribe to my YouTube for more great short clips that will spark more questions than answers regarding the current culture war that has been brewing in the conservative movement since Charlie Kirks assassination!

My focus is unraveling the political, cultural, and current events so the right people are inspired to take action. Action means restoring this great nation back to the original intent of limited government, unleashing the critical thinking skills back to the people to save this great nation.

Please consider a paid subscription to my substack, or for a one time donation to my buymeacoffee account. Great projects are planned for the new year. Two new ventures are near completion. And as most new projects, thousands of dollars out of pocket have already been spent.

Conclusion

The Ronald Reagan Institute survey decisively refutes Megyn Kelly’s claims. The conservative movement and President Trump’s supporters continue to champion a foreign policy rooted in strength, deterrence, and international leadership. The enduring popularity of the “peace through strength” approach proves that Reagan’s legacy remains a guiding force in American conservatism today. Support for Israel and other key allies is not waning; rather, it is reinforced by a broad consensus that American leadership is indispensable to global security and peace.