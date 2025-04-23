Natasha Hausdorff, a barrister and Legal Director at the UKI Charitable Trust, delivered a compelling testimony before the UK House of Commons, addressing the application of international law to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the prospects for peace, and the challenges posed by international legal frameworks. Drawing on her decade-long involvement with UK Lawyers for Israel and recent visits to Israel and Gaza, Hausdorff provided a detailed legal analysis interspersed with sharp critiques of international policies. Below is an article summarizing her key points, enriched with direct quotes to capture her perspective.

A Positive Outlook for Israel Amid Legal Challenges Hausdorff expressed cautious optimism about Israel’s future over the next decade, citing its resilience and diplomatic progress. She highlighted “relative victories against a number of Iranian proxies” such as Hamas and the Houthis, alongside Israel’s economic growth despite “unprecedented challenges.” She also pointed to the potential for further peace accords, noting, “The prospect also of additional peace accords following the Abraham Accords… I think there’s been some discussion of prospects of peace with Saudi Arabia.” However, she identified a significant threat: “the international legal war against Israel and the weaponization of international law which poses a significant threat.” This theme of legal misrepresentation recurred throughout her testimony, framing her broader arguments about Israel’s legitimacy and security.

A Challenging Path for Palestinians

When asked about the future for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, Hausdorff emphasized the need to dismantle extremist influences. She argued that the international community’s “encouraging extremism” through funding mechanisms like UNRWA perpetuates conflict. “Until and unless the two driving factors of the worsening situation for the Palestinians, namely indoctrination to terror and incentivization to terror, until those are addressed… my hopes for a similar positive reality are less optimistic,” she stated. Her vision for a positive future involved economic empowerment and accountability. Citing a visit to Ramallah, she described “a venture capital startup fund looking to create Silicon Valley, a startup culture in the West Bank… to create a Palestinian middle class with a stake in society that can hold its corrupt leadership to account.” She criticized the Palestinian Authority’s leadership, noting, “Mahmud Abbas… is in the 20th year of his four-year term,” and highlighted the lack of attention to the PA’s “torture” of political opponents.

The Legal Status of Israeli Settlements

Hausdorff’s testimony centered on her interpretation of international law, particularly the principle of uti possidetis juris, which she argued establishes Israel’s 1948 borders as encompassing the West Bank and East Jerusalem. “One cannot have a general rule such as uti possidetis juris… and I have yet to hear a single reason why it would not apply” to Israel’s formation, she asserted. She dismissed the 1947 UN Partition Plan as “a political resolution, not legally binding, which was never implemented,” and cited dissenting opinions, such as that of former ICJ Vice President Julia Sebutinde, to support her view. Challenged on the consensus among the ICJ, ICC, and most legal authorities that settlements are illegal, Hausdorff maintained her position, stating, “Until and unless I am presented with an argument that makes it clear that this is the wrong application of international law… I consider as a legal professional my first duty to be to the rule of law.” She accused international bodies of political bias, particularly the ICC, which she claimed “has written roughshod over” the Oslo Accords by asserting jurisdiction over Israel, a non-state party.

Israel’s Adherence to International Humanitarian Law Hausdorff staunchly defended Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law (IHL), claiming, “Hamas knows that Israel is upholding a much higher standard of international humanitarian law than any army has in history.” She detailed Israel’s adherence to IHL principles—distinction, proportionality, precaution, and necessity—based on her observations in Gaza with a military expert panel. “Civilian houses were booby-trapped… at least in Rafah, it seemed that more or less every house or every second house… had been booby-trapped by Hamas,” she noted, justifying the destruction of civilian infrastructure. On proportionality, she clarified, “It is about weighing up the importance of that military objective against the anticipated civilian collateral damage… it is not an effects-based assessment.” She praised Israel’s precautionary measures, such as “knock on roof” warnings, as “never before seen” in urban warfare. When questioned about a specific strike on the Al-Yamuk neighborhood in October 2023, which killed 81 civilians, she cautioned, “The only way that a proper analysis… can be conducted is if the information that was available to the operatives that undertook that strike… can be properly assessed. We simply don’t know what that is because it is not in the public domain.”

Addressing Aid and Allegations of Starvation

Hausdorff refuted claims of food insecurity in Gaza, arguing that UN reports “have been consistently found to be wrong.” She cited data showing “over 3,000 calories per person per day had gone into Gaza” from January to July 2024, and noted that during a ceasefire, “aid was flooded into the Gaza Strip.” She attributed any shortages to Hamas, stating, “Hamas has been stealing the aid, selling it on the black market and using those funds to fuel its war machine against Israel.” Defending the current aid blockade, she argued, “The civilian population have sufficient because of the flooding of Gaza with humanitarian aid over the course of the ceasefire.” She accused Hamas of “shooting civilians that were seeking to obtain some of that aid,” underscoring the group’s role in exacerbating civilian suffering.

The Challenge of Non-State Actors

Hausdorff highlighted the inadequacy of IHL in addressing non-state actors like Hamas, which “use the laws of war against law-abiding moral militaries.” She explained, “Hamas’s main aim here is to survive… that’s why I talk about encouraging Hamas in these circumstances being so diabolical for the Palestinians.” She dismissed reforms to IHL as ineffective, stating, “Reform wouldn’t strike me as particularly conducive to convincing terrorist organizations that they need to amend their ways.” On accountability, she suggested that Israeli law, not international courts, should handle Hamas leaders, given the “weaponization of international law” against Israel. She criticized the ICC’s actions, noting, “The single warrant that it issued against a dead man, Muhammad Deif… seeks to draw an equivalence between the only democracy in the Middle East and a terrorist organization.”

Palestinian Statehood and Negotiations

Hausdorff clarified that “self-determination does not give one a right to a state in international law,” noting the PA’s existing autonomy under the Oslo Accords. However, she acknowledged that a Palestinian state could emerge “within a settlement,” stating, “Any agreement between parties will of course change the default position of uti possidetis juris. We just haven’t had that until now.”

Critique of UK Policy

Hausdorff criticized the UK’s arms embargo on Israel, arguing, “There is no nexus between the concerns that this government has raised on detention and aid and the arms that have been embargoed.” She suggested political motivations, warning that the decision “creates very problematic precedents” for UK arms exports. She also questioned the UK’s withdrawal of a submission challenging the ICC’s jurisdiction, stating, “That was a submission that was made in the national interest of the United Kingdom… based, I’m only able to surmise, on politics as opposed to the proper application of law.” Conclusion Natasha Hausdorff’s testimony offered a legal defense of Israel’s actions and territorial claims, rooted in the principle of uti possidetis juris and a strict interpretation of IHL. Her assertion that “the proper application of international law is critical if negotiations are going to have any chance of success” underscored her call for clarity and fairness in legal frameworks. Below is the full hearing in the UK House of Commons.