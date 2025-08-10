In the compelling documentary "Muslim Brotherhood; American Red-Green Axis of Evil," available on YouTube (andreashaffer5645) and essential viewing for anyone concerned about the future of Western societies, Islamic clerics and Muslim Brotherhood (MB) leaders, both foreign and domestic, articulate in their own words a strategy of infiltration and dominance.

Domestic voices, such as those from American Muslim organizations with MB roots, declare, "Our job is to change the constitution of America," and emphasize entering society "with Islamic ideals and revamp their thinking... to turn them into Muslim individuals," while viewing non-Muslims as "potential Muslims" in the "long range process of making America Muslim, all of America Muslim." Foreign figures like Kamal Halbawi, the MB spokesperson, affirm that adherents "believe in [the Quran] 100% and they want to implement it. Not only to believe, but they would like to implement it," alongside calls for "conquer[ing] the West through the womb of our women," Hijra (immigration), and exploiting freedoms against the host nations. This parasitic ideology must be eradicated.

The film opens with advice extended not only to Pakistanis and Afghans but to Muslim communities generally living abroad in non-Muslim majority countries, emphasizing that Muslims are bonded by the word of Allah and the Quran, which declares them brothers, overriding modern national concepts like those from the Westphalian system. This unity, the speakers argue, should strengthen Islamic bonds rather than divide, positioning language and culture merely as identifiers.

The documentary is a warning that Islamists are not assimilating into American society, instead advocating for entering it with Islamic ideals to revamp thinking and convert individuals, viewing non-Muslims as potential converts in a long-term process to make all of America Muslim. The core of the film revolves around the Muslim Brotherhood's 1991 plan for North America, presented as evidence in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism trial, which resulted in 108 guilty verdicts.

This document outlines a "civilization jihadist process" to eliminate Western civilization from within, sabotaging it through the hands of believers to make Allah's religion victorious. Brigitte Gabriel highlights how the Brotherhood, described as Islamists in sheep's clothing—eloquent, well-educated, and non-violent on the surface—serves as the ideological root of groups like al-Qaeda, with their motto embracing jihad and martyrdom. Interviews reveal Brotherhood-linked organizations teaching violent ideologies in mosques, with children singing about decapitating infidels, and calls to replace the U.S. Constitution with the Quran.

The film exposes tactics like subversive warfare, including espionage, propaganda, economic warfare, and infiltrating institutions such as education, media, government, and religious bodies. Further segments delve into alliances between Islamists and leftist groups, dubbed the "Red-Green Axis," exemplified by figures like those in the Democratic Socialists of America collaborating with Muslim organizations to elect candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The documentary details three primary conquest methods: demographic outbreeding via high birth rates, immigration (Hijra), and exploiting Western freedoms against themselves. It show cases examples like converting churches into mosques and Islamic schools, broadcasting calls to prayer, and political infiltration with Muslim delegates aiming to dismantle systems of injustice by placing representatives aligned with the Prophet Muhammad ideals. Critics in the film warn of ignored threats, drawing parallels to historical revolutions like Iran's, where leftists aided Islamists only to be suppressed, and urge recognition of this total war to dismantle networks. In summary, "Muslim Brotherhood; American Red-Green Axis of Evil" serves as a stark wake-up call, compiling testimonies, historical context, and documented plans to illustrate an existential threat posed by radical Islamist ideologies seeking global dominance.

By weaving together historical events, expert analyses, and evidentiary revelations, the documentary implores viewers to confront these subversive elements before they irreparably alter democratic societies, making it a vital resource for understanding and countering the erosion of Western values.