Nestled atop an elevation of 2,418 feet (737 m), with a population of 2,415 at the 2020 census, Mountain City has the distinction of being the highest incorporated city in the state. Hurricane Helene's devastating impact on the Mountain City textile mill is causing a permanent plant closure. Channel 10 Local News reports Parkdale Mill Plant 16 officials said the facility was left "completely inoperable" after the storm. "Despite best efforts to assess all options, the extent of the damage makes it impossible to resume operations." Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan said job loss of more than 100 employees could impact the town and the county substantially.

According to recent reports, Hurricane Helene caused significant damage to Mountain City, Tennessee, with initial estimates placing the cost of damage at around $1.6 million for the town alone, and the number is expected to rise further; the most notable impact was the closure of the local Parkdale Mills textile facility due to extensive flooding and damage, resulting in a major job loss for the community. The Hillbilly Kitchen podcast highlights the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in the northeastern most county of Tennessee community. The below video is a copulation of interviews from their first visit with survivors and the local pastors and officials caring for those affected by the floods, Power outages, property loss, and loss of live.

This area is poor and sparsely populated. The news isn't covering it and the politicians aren't visiting. Homes are gone, churches were washed away, roads are gone and homes are cut off. Many people are still without power. There are families living in tents and the harsh mountain winter has arrived.

Below is a local resident filming the devastation in the little town of Mountain City, Tennessee. Please don’t forget about the beautiful mountain towns, they need your help and voice.

Johnson County Community Profile

Johnson County Government links visitors to the local Chamber of Commerce with information including a video on the many attractions and economic opportunities of the small historical town of Mountain City, Tennessee. Mountain City is part of the greater Johnson County landscape with vital data comparing the community with the wider Tennessee state statistical comparisons. The community lags behind in many areas including income, employment, education and homeownership.

Income and Poverty

Income and Earnings

$32,383 ± $6,502

Median Household Income in Mountain City town, Tennessee

Estimate for Median Household Income in Mountain City town, Tennessee. $32,383. plus or minus $6,502

$67,631 ± $865

Median Household Income in Tennessee

Education

Estimate for Bachelor's Degree or Higher in Mountain City town, Tennessee. 9.3%. plus or minus 2.5%, Bachelor’s Degree or Higher in Tennessee 31.7% ± 0.5%.

Employment and Labor Force Status

38.0% ± 7.6%

Employment Rate in Mountain City town, Tennessee

Estimate for Employment Rate in Mountain City town, Tennessee. 38.0%. plus or minus 7.6%, Employment Rate in Tennessee 59.9% ± 0.3%

Homeownership Rate

Homeownership Rate in Mountain City town, Tennessee

Estimate for Homeownership Rate in Mountain City town, Tennessee. 56.1%. plus or minus 6.9%, Homeownership Rate Tennessee 67.3% ± 0.6%.

Thanks for reading Andrea’s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Recovery Efforts

Maymead Inc construction is a major multi-state regional construction company that has been helping Mountain City recover from Hurricane Helene. Employing over 25 workers, Maymead Inc. is the largest revenue generating company in Mountain City with yearly sales of just over $30 million. It is a regional construction materials supplier and highway contracting firm that specializes in asphalt paving in western North Carolina, southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee. What began as a small mining operation to provide agricultural lime for its own use has grown into a family of companies that includes 15 asphalt plants, two ready mix concrete plants and a fixed base quarry operation in Mountain City, Tennessee. Maymead Stock Farm, located in Mountain City, is listed in the national register of historic places and serves as the company headquarters today.

In August, News Channel 11 reported a Florida real estate group recently purchased nearly 5,300 acres of land just east of Mountain City and hopes — long term — to “enhanc(e) community wellness, economic prosperity and cultural richness” in the rural community.

According to Frisbie Group partner Dave Frisbie, the Palm Beach firm, whose website says it “strives to create value at the asset level while significantly enhancing the surrounding community,” paid a total of $10.5 million in June for three tracts of mostly forested, roadless land known as Forge Mountain .”

Frisbie said the project is in “highly preliminary stages of master planning.” A resort club “dedicated to Mother Nature, wellness and longevity” is under consideration. He said if that project materializes, the wellness focus would look to immerse people in “the natural beauty of Forge Mountain and the Mountain City area” with hiking, biking and horseback experiences “on miles of nature trails” being “integral to the property.”

An August 6, 2024, Mountain City Council meeting convened to discuss the new resort club introducing Dave Frisbie, as the new owner of Forge Mountain. Mr. Frisbie is working on a master plan, shared the vision of the resort and requested input back from City/County leaders.

Thanks for reading Andrea’s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

A rough outline of the 5,280 acres purchased near Mountain City recently by the Frisbie Group. The Palm Beach, Fla.-based real estate group is looking toward potential establishment of a resort on the mountainous terrain. (Photo: WJHL)

The Frisbie Group is also exploring a partnership with East Tennessee State University (ETSU) for educational and internship opportunities. The partnership is in connection with a new resort in Johnson County. Frisbie Group is committed to collaborating with the local community and stakeholders to ensure the project reflects the values of the area. East Tennessee State University received one of only eight highly competitive federal Rural Health Research Center grants recently, providing four more years of funding for the ETSU/NORC Rural Health Equity Research Center (RHERC). The ETSU/NORC Rural Health Equity Research Center’s mission is to conduct robust rural health services research that informs strategies and recommendations for policy makers, rural health care providers, and rural communities to improve health and well-being by improving access to health care and behavioral health services and advancing health equity.

A new study by the East Tennessee State University (ETSU)/NORC Rural Health Equity Research Center finds that current block grant funding guidelines do not align with population needs, and states face additional challenges in actively taking steps to ensure that funding is allocated equitably. Dr. Casey Balio is lead author of the article in Public Health Reports. The report was published in PubMed demonstrating rural communities recieve far less block grant funding compared to metropolitian areas.

“The Mean state block grant allocations per 1000 population by program ranged from $618 to $21 528 during 2015-2019. Characteristics associated with state allocations varied across block grants. For example, for every 1-percentage-point increase in the percentage of the population living in nonmetropolitan areas, Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant funding was approximately $7 per 1000 population higher and Community Services Block Grant funding was approximately $40 per 1000 population higher. Few supplemental characteristics were associated with allocations.”

The Frisbie Group includes three brothers who began their careers in Boston after attending Harvard and have done major development in West Palm Beach, Nantucket, Mass. and elsewhere.

The Frisbie Group, LLC is a private real estate investment firm based in Palm Beach, Florida, specializing in the reimagination and revitalization of prime real estate assets in strategic locations.

America watched in horror the dismal FEMA and recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene damaged so many small rural communities. Many of the answers can be traced back to President Biden’s January 2021, Executive Order 14008 Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. Executive Order 14008 is a wide sweeping “whole-of-government” mandate which includes “Advancing Equity” through the Justice40 Iniative with the directive of achieving a 40-percent goal of providing funding to ambiguous poorly defined demographics in the pursuit of environmental and social justice for all.

All my reporting is completely voluntary, please consider a paid subscription to Andrea’s News Letter or a one-time donation to my "Buy Me a Coffee account. My purpose is to educate the public on government overreach and provide solutions that will secure the core values of our country; Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness including your private property rights. God Bless America.