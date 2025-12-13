Introduction

In recent months, Megyn Kelly has found herself at the center of controversy within the conservative movement. Her outspoken views and public clashes with former allies have sparked debate and intensified divisions among conservatives.

Megyn Kelly’s Disillusionment with Conservative Commentators

On today’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, host Megyn Kelly discussed her disappointment with conservative commentator Josh Hammer. She described Hammer’s rapid and public criticism of her as “classic snake behavior.” Kelly recounted hosting Hammer on her show multiple times, only to see him become one of the first to attack her publicly. Expressing her frustration, she noted, “I promoted his very crappy podcast for him many times. And then after [that], he was one of the first out there attacking me.”

Kelly’s Stance on Israel and Anti-Semitism

Kelly has consistently maintained a pro-Israel position, defending the country’s right to protect itself and speaking out against anti-Semitism faced by American Jews. She insisted that her comments have never crossed into anti-Semitic territory, stating, “Literally I said nothing anti-Semitic, even arguably anti-Semitic.” Despite this, she remains perplexed by the accusations and attacks from figures like Hammer.

Fractures Among Conservative Allies

Kelly’s recent actions and statements have not only targeted individuals but also contributed to growing rifts within the conservative party. Her repeated criticisms of former conservative friends and her stance amid contentious issues have led to accusations that she is complicit in dividing the movement, especially following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Conclusion

Megyn Kelly’s behavior and public disputes have underscored the deepening fractures within the conservative party. As she continues to call out former allies and take strong positions on divisive topics, her role in the ongoing discord cannot be ignored. It is crucial for conservative voices to seek unity and understanding, rather than perpetuate divisions that weaken the movement from within.