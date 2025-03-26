For a definitive ODNI policy on Signal, one would need access to internal, possibly classified, directives not available in the public domain as of March 26, 2025. Based on available information, any use of Signal by ODNI personnel would likely be limited, tightly controlled, and subject to overarching IC security and transparency policies rather than a standalone Signal-specific policy.

To address the use of Signal by Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) personnel, as raised in the context of Mike Waltz taking full responsibility, a proper investigation and future policy updates are essential to close weak links in communication security. A thorough investigation should begin with an internal review of existing, possibly classified, directives to determine if Signal is authorized and under what conditions, followed by audits of usage logs and personnel interviews to assess compliance with overarching Intelligence Community (IC) security policies.

Future policy updates should clarify permissible use, strengthen encryption and access protocols, and enhance oversight through regular audits and technical controls like mobile device management. Mike Waltz’s accountability role underscores the need for enforcing these future policies, ensuring transparency, and driving training initiatives to mitigate vulnerabilities, thereby securing communication practices across the ODNI and closing gaps that could potentially compromise national intelligence operations.