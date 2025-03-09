Middle East & China funding universities with billions of cash

In this eye-opening educational news reel, join me as I delve into the unsettling reality of over $11 billion in funding from Middle Eastern and other foreign countries to American colleges. Since 1990, over $43 billion dollars from foreign interests has funded our univerisities.

Following the 10/7 attacks, investigations reveal how these funds are being used to shape narratives about Israel and influence academic perspectives on Middle Eastern and world affairs. With increasing hostility towards Jewish students on Ivy League campuses, federal officials are now sounding alarms and reviewing contracts tied to institutions like Columbia University.

Join us as we explore the alarming implications of this foreign influence and the urgent need for transparency and accountability. Don’t miss this crucial discussion on the intersection of education, antisemitism, and national security.

OUTLINE:

0:01 Middle Eastern Money Flows into US Colleges

2:02 Influencing Academia and Public Opinion

5:38 A Campus Crisis Fueled by Foreign Funds

7:06 Combating Antisemitism on Campus

9:24 Deportation for Foreign Students Engaging in Hate Crimes

13:07 Case Studies of Antisemitism at Universities

13:53 Protecting Students from Foreign Influence

14:46 Shining a Light on Foreign Funding in Academia

15:34 Preserving Academic Freedom and Protecting Students