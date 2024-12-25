The Founding Fathers understood the critical importance of Freedom of Speech because it enshrines fundamental liberties like freedom of speech, religion, press, assembly, and the right to petition the government, which they considered essential for a functioning democracy and a safeguard against tyranny, allowing citizens to express their views without fear of government reprisal; essentially placing the power of public discourse in the hands of the people, not the government.

Thus, the Freedom of Speech was enshrined as our First Amendment and ratified on December 15, 1791, ‘“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievance.” as one of their first orders of business after the Constitution was ratified.”’

As George Washington was leading his troops in the revolutionary war, the troops were becoming disillusioned, a petition circulated asking Congress to provide promised pay and pensions, at George Washington's Newburg Address he reminded the troops what they were fighting for – their freedom.

“For if Men are to be precluded from offering their Sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences, that can invite the consideration of Mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of Speech may be taken away, and, dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter.” – George Washington’s Newburg Address to Officers of the Army, March 15, 1783

The evolution of the Biden Administration's involvement with the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), particularly those disclosed in federal court documents subordinated individual rights — placing the onus of disseminating information in the hands of bureaucrats and unelected university experts.

The House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, have detailed how CISA and other agencies were involved in these censorship efforts. These reports emphasized the use of intermediaries like EIP to execute the most extensive worldwide apparatus known to mankind. And the kicker was the very Americans that were censored where actually funding the monstrosity. The public outcry over the use of public funds to support these activities, led to calls for more transparency, accountability and the demise of the unconstitutional execution of the censorship machine.

The first time I realized our country was on the path towards tyranny was when President Biden’s stated “No Amendment is Absolute”. He precided to defile many of our civil rights enshrined in the “Bill of Rights”. On April, 8, 2021, President Biden on Gun Violence Prevention stated “But no amendment — no amendment to the Constitution is absolute. You can’t yell crowd — you can’t tell [yell]* “fire” in a crowded movie theater and call it freedom of speech. From the very beginning, you couldn’t own any weapon you wanted to own. From the very beginning that the Second Amendment existed, certain people weren’t allowed to have weapons. So the idea is just bizarre to suggest that some of the things we’re recommending are contrary to the Constitution.

But unfortunately President Biden doesn’t believe in the First Amendent, in July 2021 the White House turns up heat on Big Tech’s Covid ‘disinformation dozen’ and pressures Silicon Valley to get a handle on vaccine misinformation — specifically singling out 12 people, one group dubbed the “disinformation dozen,” saying they were responsible for a great deal of misinformation about Covid-19.

“There’s about 12 people who are producing 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said

Evolution of Censorship

Founded in 2018, CISA was originally intended to be an ancillary agency designed to protect “critical infrastructure” and guard against cybersecurity threats. In the years since its creation, however, CISA metastasized into the nerve center of the federal government’s domestic surveillance and censorship operations on social media. By 2020, CISA routinely reported social media posts that allegedly spread “disinformation” to social media platforms. By 2021, CISA had a formal “Mis-, Dis-, and Malinformation” (MDM) team. In 2022 and 2023, in response to growing public and private criticism of CISA’s unconstitutional behavior, CISA attempted to camouflage its activities, duplicitously claiming it serves a purely “informational” role. Top highlights of the censorship takedown timeline includes:

CISA is “working with federal partners to mature a whole-of-government approach” to curbing alleged misinformation and disinformation.

CISA considered the creation of an anti-misinformation “rapid response team” capable of physically deploying across the United States.

CISA moved its censorship operation to a CISA-funded non-profit after CISA and the Biden Administration were sued in federal court, implicitly admitting that its censorship activities are unconstitutional.

CISA wanted to use the same CISA-funded non-profit as its mouthpiece to “avoid the appearance of government propaganda.”

Members of CISA’s advisory committee agonized that it was “only a matter of time before someone realizes we exist and starts asking about our work.”

Ostensibly created to protect the electrical grid and other “critical infrastructure” sectors from cybersecurity threats,31 CISA, a little-known agency buried in the depths of DHS, soon expanded its mission to combat “foreign disinformation.”32 Not long thereafter, under the pretext of protecting “election infrastructure,” CISA began surveilling and censoring American citizens online, directly and by proxy.

The MDM Subcommittee, which has since disbanded, brought together government, Big Tech, and academic misinformation “experts,” including:

Dr. Kate Starbird, Associate Professor and Co-Founder of the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public (CIP). CIP was a member of both the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) and the Virality Project (VP). Starbird served as the Chair of the MDM Subcommittee.

Vijaya Gadde, the former Chief Legal Officer of Twitter, who was “involved in censoring [the New York] Post’s Hunter Biden laptop” story. Gadde was also “behind the decision to permanently ban former President Trump from Twitter.” Shortly after Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter, Gadde was fired from the company in October 2022.

Suzanne Spaulding, a former assistant general counsel and legal adviser for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), who also served as the Under Secretary for the NPPD,

CISA’s predecessor within DHS. Spaulding is now the “director of the Defending Democratic Institutions project at the Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS).”

CISA funds CIS, including spending $27 million in FY 2024 on operating the EI-ISAC and the MS-ISAC. As illustrated by the diagram below from CIS’s website, the “EI-ISAC is federally funded by CISA and a division of the Center for Internet Security

But it wasn’t enough for the Biden administration to utilize the Executive private-public partnership with Big Tech, and universities to censor Americans, the Defense Department entered the picture with a “Congnitive Security” assessment tool designed to protect the dissemation of foreign and domestic foreign influencers on the American people.

Defense Department Engaging in The Congnitive Security Censorship Apparatus; Given the ubiquitous nature of the information environment, both DOD and adversaries can conduct operations and activities in the information environment from anywhere in the world. Additionally, with DOD capabilities dependent on IT and the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS), its ability to conduct operations and activities in any of the physical domains (land, maritime, air, and space) is reliant on protecting the information environment. Based on a review of DOD strategies, questionnaires, interviews, and guidance documents, GAO found: Ubiquitous and Malign Information.

The fusion of ubiquitous information and technology has granted individuals, organizations, and nation-states the ability to target the cognitive foundations of individuals—beliefs, emotions, and experiences—for purposes either benign or malign. The proliferation of ubiquitous information, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation has prompted defense experts to begin examining the concept of cognitive security. Relationship between Misinformation, Disinformation, and Malinformation.

In April 2020 annoucement, the DOD Works to Eliminate Foreign Coronavirus Disinformation "the rubric of "not wasting a good crisis," Russia, China and others are using the coronavirus pandemic to spread disinformation to further their goals, Pentagon officials said.

In uncovering the secret U.S. military operation, Reuters interviewed more than two dozen current and former U.S officials, military contractors, social media analysts and academic researchers. Reporters also reviewed Facebook, X and Instagram posts, technical data and documents about a set of fake social media accounts used by the U.S. military. Some were active for more than five years.

In June 2024, the public learned the Pentagon ran a secret anti-vax campaign to undermine China during pandemic and launched a secret campaign to counter what it perceived as China’s growing influence in the Philippines, a nation hit especially hard by the deadly virus. The clandestine operation has not been previously reported. It aimed to sow doubt about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and other life-saving aid that was being supplied by China, a Reuters investigation found. Through phony internet accounts meant to impersonate Filipinos, the military’s propaganda efforts morphed into an anti-vax campaign.

The military program started under former President Donald Trump and continued months into Joe Biden’s presidency, Reuters found – even after alarmed social media executives warned the new administration that the Pentagon had been trafficking in COVID misinformation. The Biden White House issued an edict in spring 2021 banning the anti-vax effort, which also disparaged vaccines produced by other rivals, and the Pentagon initiated an internal review, Reuters found.

CISA’S MISSION CREEP INTO SURVEILLANCE, CENSORSHIP, AND COVER-UPS

The Committee and Select Subcommittee obtained previously undisclosed, nonpublic documents that reveal CISA expanded its mission to surveil Americans’ speech on social media, colluded with Big Tech and government-funded third parties to censor by proxy, and tried to hide its plainly unconstitutional activities from the public. Surveillance.

CISA expanded its mission from “cybersecurity” to monitor foreign “disinformation” to eventually monitor all “disinformation,” including Americans’ speech.

In one e-mail exchange obtained by the Committee and Select Subcommittee, the agency’s rapid mission creep surprised even a non-profit focused on foreign “disinformation.” Censorship.

CISA exploited its connections with Big Tech and government-funded nonprofits to censor by proxy, in order to circumvent the First Amendment’s prohibition against government-induced censorship. This included the creation of reporting “portals” which funneled “misinformation” reports from the government directly to social media platforms.

Newly uncovered meeting minutes show that CISA was advised by a group Big Tech executives and academics who encouraged CISA’s unconstitutional behavior.

Cover-ups. As CISA’s operational scope expanded further into unconstitutional territory, the agency and its advisors tried to cover their tracks and cover up CISA’s censorship of domestic speech and surveillance of American citizens’ social media activity. This included scrubbing CISA’s website of references to domestic “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

Surveillance

On November 6, 2023, the Select Subcommittee issued a report, “The Weaponization of ‘Disinformation’ Pseudo-Experts and Bureaucrats: How the Federal Government Partnered with Universities to Censor Americans’ Political Speech,” detailing how Stanford University and other partners created the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), a consortium of “disinformation” academics led by the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO), that worked directly with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) to monitor and censor Americans’ online speech in advance of the 2020 presidential election.

The report detailed how under Director Jen Easterly’s tenure: CISA has “worked with federal partners to mature a whole-of-government approach” to curbing alleged misinformation and disinformation; CISA considered the creation of an anti-misinformation “rapid response team” capable of physically deploying across the country; CISA moved its censorship operation to a CISA-funded non-profit after the states of Missouri and Louisiana, along with several other plaintiffs, sued CISA and the Biden-Harris Administration in federal court; CISA wanted to use the same CISA-funded non-profit as its mouthpiece to “avoid the appearance of government propaganda”; and Members of CISA’s advisory committee internally worried that it was “only a matter of time before someone realizes we exist and starts asking about our work.

Big Tech Censorship

The EIP’s misinformation “analysts” next scoured the internet for additional examples for censorship. If the submitted report flagged a Facebook post, for example, the EIP analysts searched for similar content on Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Reddit, and other major social media platforms. Once all of the offending links were compiled, the EIP sent the most significant ones directly to Big Tech with specific recommendations on how the social media platforms should censor the posts, such as reducing the posts’ “discoverability,” “suspending [an account’s] ability to continue tweeting for 12 hours,” “monitoring if any of the tagged influencer accounts retweet” a particular user, and, of course, removing thousands of Americans’ posts.

Instead of targeting foreign or inauthentic accounts, the EIP targeted Americans, disproportionately candidates and commentators with conservative viewpoints. And despite its stated purpose to combat “disinformation,” the EIP worked with social media companies to censor true information, jokes and satire, and political opinion.

Who was being censored?

• President Donald J. Trump • Senator Thom Tillis • Speaker Newt Gingrich • Governor Mike Huckabee • Congressman Thomas Massie • Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene • Newsmax • The Babylon Bee • Sean Hannity • Mollie Hemingway • Harmeet Dhillon • Charlie Kirk • Candace Owens • Jack Posobiec • Tom Fitton • James O’Keefe • Benny Johnson • Michelle Malkin • Sean Davis • Dave Rubin • Paul Sperry • Tracy Beanz • Chanel Rion

An untold numbers of everyday Americans of all political affiliations including yours truly.

For example, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee was a major target of the leviathan “whole-of-government” approach designed to silence the uncleansed disinformation spreader plebs. He spoke out regularly about the overreach of government, election integrity, and the heavy handed tyrannical multi-faceted framework designed to take down any information that went against the ubiquitous menacing government bureaucracy.

Mike Huckabee Exposing Big Tech's Twitter and Facebook for there censorship of the Biden BOMBSHELL!

The big tech censorship reached far in wide in the 2020 election cycle after a bombshell New York Post article exposed the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. The censorship apparatus swiftly executed a strategy with all social media companies and even phone carriers to squash the New York Post article in just a few short hours.

For example, in 2020 Mike Huckabee discusses the censorship apparatus highlighting how Twitter and Facebook went full on board silencing voices reminiscent of the Sci-Fi 1984 by George Orwell book including locking out President Trump and his cabinet staff’ social media accounts.

Censorship Coverups & AI Tools

The federal government funded the development of an AI-powered tool that “harnesses the wisdom of crowds and AI techniques to help flag more posts,” helping social media companies to achieve “more comprehensive, equitable, and consistent enforcement, significantly reducing the spread of misinformation.

In the name of combatting alleged misinformation regarding COVID-19 and the 2020 election, NSF has been issuing multi-million-dollar grants to university and non-profit research teams. The purpose of these taxpayer-funded projects is to develop artificial intelligence (AI)- powered censorship and propaganda tools that can be used by governments and Big Tech to shape public opinion by restricting certain viewpoints or promoting others.

But the Censorship apparatus didn’t stop in America, a January 2024 report by Real Clear Politics; 'Logically.AI and Censorship's Expanding Global Reach' explains that “during the 2021 local elections in the U.K., Logically monitored up to ‘one million pieces of harmful content,’ some of which they relayed to government officials, according to a document reviewed by RealClearInvestigations. The firm claimed to spot coordinated activity to manipulate narratives around the election, information they reported to tech giants for takedowns.”

Supreme Court State of Missouri v. Joseph R. Biden

On July 6, 2023, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Obtains Court Order Blocking the Biden Administration from Violating First Amendment.

In the order, the Court recognized the States’ evidence of unconscionable federal censorship activities. The judge specifically found:

Virtually all of the free speech suppressed was conservative free speech.”

At least 22 times, the White House engaged in “unrelenting pressure” against tech companies. “White House Defendants engaged in coercion to induce social-media companies to suppress free speech.” “The White House Defendants made it very clear to social-media companies what they wanted suppressed and what they wanted amplified. Faced with unrelenting pressure from the most powerful office in the world, the social-media companies apparently complied.”

The Hunter Biden laptop story was real, and not mere Russian disinformation,” and the “FBI’s failure to alert social-media companies” to this fact “is particularly troubling” after the FBI had falsely suggested to social-media companies that the Hunter Biden laptop story was fake. “After the Hunter Biden laptop story broke on October 14, 2020, [FBI agent Laura] Dehmlow refused to comment on the status of the Hunter Biden laptop in response to a direct inquiry from Facebook, although the FBI had the laptop in its possession since December 2019.”

Facebook suppressed information at the demand of the White House, the FBI, and other federal agents even though the information “did not violate Facebook’s policies” and thus ordinarily would not have been suppressed. “Facebook noted that in response to White House demands, it was censoring, removing, and reducing the virality of content discouraging vaccines ‘that does not contain actionable misinformation.’”

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a “threat of ‘legal consequences’” to social media companies “if they do not censor misinformation more aggressively.”

After President Biden accused social media companies of “killing people,” Facebook emailed the Surgeon General to say “it’s not great to be accused of killing people” and to say Facebook was “keen to find a way to deescalate.” Social media platforms then met with the Surgeon General. “After the meetings with social-media platforms, the platforms seemingly fell in line with the Office of Surgeon General’s and White House’s requests.”

The “motivation” of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other defendants was specifically “a ‘take down’ of protected free speech.”

The Department of Homeland Security “met with social-media companies to both inform and pressure them to censor content protected by the First Amendment.” It then “expanded the word ‘infrastructure’ in its terminology to include ‘cognitive’ infrastructure, so as to create authority to monitor and suppress protected free speech posted on social media.”

DHS “Defendants believe they had a mandate to control the process of acquiring knowledge.”

DHS helped create a pseudo-private organization “to get around unclear legal authorities, including very real First Amendment questions.”

Federal defendants did not just censor speech directly; they also caused social media companies to change their policies. They “used meetings, emails, phone calls, follow-up meetings, and the power of the government to pressure social-media platforms to change their policies and to suppress free speech.”

Although much of the past suppression involved COVID and elections, federal officials “have also shown a willingness to do it with regard to other issues, such as gas prices, parody speech, calling the President a liar, climate change, gender, and abortion” as well as political criticism about “the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the return of U.S. Support of Ukraine.”

The judge ordered the Biden administration to stop this “almost dystopian scenario” of “using its power to silence the opposition.”

Missouri v. Biden was filed by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana on May 5, 2022. The Court granted their motion for discovery on July 12, 2022, clearing the way for Missouri and Louisiana to gather documents and depose witnesses from the Biden Administration.

Missouri and Louisiana deposed top-ranking officials in the federal government under oath, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan, Eric Waldo of the Surgeon General’s Office, Carol Crawford of the CDC, Brian Scully of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Daniel Kimmage of the State Department, who were some of the top ranking officials who executed and coordinated with Big Tech to silence the American people.

On October 20, 2023, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Murthy v. Missouri (originally filed as Missouri v. Biden), a case that addresses the role that government officials can play in communicating with social media companies in the development and implementation of content moderation policies.

Supreme Court: Parties failed to show injury, lacked standing

The Free Speech Center summarizes the unfavorable 6-3 majority opinion authored by Amy Coney Barrett, Barrett argued that courts had traditionally refused to address injuries that result “from the independent action of some third party not before the court.” Moreover, in asking for an injunction, parties had the responsibility of establishing “a real and immediate threat of repeated injury.”

Alito’s dissent raises possibility of governmental suppression

In his dissent, which was joined by Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, Justice Samuel Alito argued that “this is one of the most important free speech cases to reach this Court in years.”

Pointing to the valuable functions of freedom of speech and the importance of a “free marketplace of ideas,” Alito identified the dialogue surrounding COVID-19 as especially timely.

Recognizing that “purely private entities like newspapers” may publish what they wish, he observed that the Court had in National Rifle Association of America v. Vullo (2024), warned against governmental coercion of such private entities.

Because the majority decision focused chiefly on the issue of legal standing and because social media is so pervasive, the Court is likely to face similar issues in the future.

The Future of Censorship

On December 24, 2024, the State Department’s disinformation office to close after funding nixed in NDAA. The State Department’s center for fighting global disinformation received a lump of coal in its Christmas stocking this week as congressional lawmakers excluded new funding and authorization for the office beyond this year.

The Global Engagement Center, which tracks foreign disinformation, will lose its authority on Dec. 24. Despite a concerted push by State officials to lobby Congress for an extension, a measure to extend the center’s authority into 2031 was stripped out of the final version of defense authorization legislation that passed through the Senate.

In James Madison Federalist Paper 51, he speaks of a free and functioning government that will protect all parties and the protection of individual civil rights must be the same as that for religious rights:

“It ever has been and ever will be pursued until it be obtained, or until liberty be lost in the pursuit. In a society under the forms of which the stronger faction can readily unite and oppress the weaker, anarchy may as truly be said to reign as in a state of nature, where the weaker individual is not secured against the violence of the stronger; and as, in the latter state, even the stronger individuals are prompted, by the uncertainty of their condition, to submit to a government which may protect the weak as well as themselves; so, in the former state, will the more powerful factions or parties be gradnally induced, by a like motive, to wish for a government which will protect all parties, the weaker as well as the more powerful.”.

In conclusion, the expansion of the federal government apparatus and the “tyranny’ that unfolded during the Biden administration is quickly coming to a close. Moving forward into the new year, it is imperative the public, Congress and the new Trump administration must be obliged to dismantle the abhorrent censorship machine.

Direct actions in 2025 must ensure the dismantling of the behemoth censorship machine — a “whole-of-society” framework must congeal in a robust fashion to squash all remnants of the apparatus — including civic engagement, education, legislative measures, and the support of anti-censorship candidates. Finally, the Trump administration must hold all perpetrators accountable — ensuring tyranny never comes knocking on our door again.

America must place safeguards against tyranny, and preserve the right of citizens to express their views without fear of government reprisal; essentially placing the power of public discourse back in the hands of the people, not the government.