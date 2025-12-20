During her appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025, Megyn Kelly launched a fierce critique of journalist Bari Weiss, accusing her of falsely positioning herself as a defender of Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.



Kelly stated that Weiss "wants to couch herself as Erika's protector, Erika's defender," noting that Weiss had retweeted Ben Shapiro's speech with the comment that "anybody who doesn't call out conspiracy theorists is a coward." She emphasized, however, that "Erika Kirk barely knows Bari Weiss" and "Bari doesn't know anything about Erika," adding that Weiss "has never been to a Turning Point event."



Kelly questioned Weiss's past support for the organization's principles, saying, "Do you guys remember her here standing up for what we believe in when Charlie was alive? I don't remember her standing up for our principles. I don't remember her defending Charlie the many times he was called a racist or an anti-Semite. I really don't remember that at all."



Recalling Weiss hosting Erika Kirk for a town hall, Kelly accused her of trying to "play both super important VIP executive and super fabulous star anchor at her new network CBS." She offered a pointed "pro tip" to Weiss: "That's no way to win friends at your new organization to try to steal all the hosting abilities of the on-air talent. So, good luck with that."Kelly further criticized Weiss for having "the nerve to bring on the man who asked the final question of Charlie right before he got shot" during the town hall segment focused on Hunter Kozak.



Hunter Kozak, a Utah Valley University student posed the last question during Kirk's campus event on September 10, 2025.



In a particularly catty display of mean-girl tactics, Megyn Kelly went scorched earth on Bari Weiss, torching bridges and alienating potential allies—all, in this observer's opinion, driven by sheer jealousy toward more prominent and influential journalists and commentators in the conservative space who command larger platforms and deeper respect.

