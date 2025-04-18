Megyn Kelly Interviews Dr. Marty Makary, New FDA Commissioner

In a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, host Megyn Kelly sat down with Dr. Marty Makary, the newly appointed FDA Commissioner, for his first interview in this role. The discussion, held at the FDA headquarters, covered a range of pressing issues, from the agency’s tarnished reputation to sweeping reforms aimed at addressing chronic diseases, food safety, and pharmaceutical oversight. Dr. Makary, a surgeon-scientist from Johns Hopkins with a history of challenging medical establishment norms, outlined his vision for a revitalized FDA focused on public health, scientific rigor, and transparency.

A New Era at the FDA

Kelly opened the interview by addressing the FDA’s controversial past, particularly its role during the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, which have fueled public distrust. Dr. Makary acknowledged these challenges, emphasizing his commitment to restoring credibility through a culture of teamwork, scientific excellence, and common sense. He described his initial 17 days as commissioner as a “listening tour,” engaging with career scientists to assess resources and address the agency’s siloed structure, which includes redundant IT systems and multiple adverse event reporting platforms like VAERS.

Makary highlighted the need to consolidate these systems into a single, efficient adverse event reporting mechanism and to foster a collaborative environment. He also noted the FDA’s bloated growth, with employee numbers doubling from 9,500 in 2006 to 18,000 recently, justifying recent cuts of about 3,500 positions—primarily in administrative roles like communications and IT—while ensuring no reductions in scientists, reviewers, or inspectors.

Tackling Chronic Diseases and Food Safety

A central theme of the interview was the alarming rise in chronic diseases, including autoimmune disorders, pre-diabetes in 20% of teens, and autism, which now affects 1 in 32 children compared to 1 in 10,000 in the 1990s. Makary attributed these trends to a “cumulative burden” of environmental and dietary factors, particularly the consumption of ultraprocessed foods laden with chemicals, seed oils, and food dyes. He criticized the outdated food pyramid, which prioritized calories over nutrient quality, and announced plans to overhaul it with new nutrition guidelines that prioritize whole foods and address harmful ingredients.

The FDA, under Makary’s leadership, is collaborating with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reevaluate food ingredients like artificial dyes, which are banned in Europe due to potential carcinogenic and behavioral effects. Makary cited anecdotal evidence from families reporting improved child behavior after eliminating these dyes, advocating for precautionary measures despite the lack of large-scale randomized trials. He also proposed a pilot grant program to help schools transition to healthier lunches, moving away from processed foods like cupcakes and donuts, and plans to issue guidance for parents on feeding children nutrient-rich diets.

Reforming Drug Approvals and Ending the Revolving Door

Makary addressed the FDA’s “cozy relationship” with Big Pharma, exemplified by cases like Curtis Wright, who approved OxyContin’s misleading label and later joined Purdue Pharma. To curb this, he announced the removal of pharmaceutical industry members from FDA advisory committees, replacing them with patients and caregivers to ensure independent scientific evaluations. While industry representatives can still attend meetings, they will have no voting power, aligning with Makary’s goal to eliminate conflicts of interest.

To streamline drug approvals, Makary proposed reducing unnecessary animal testing, leveraging AI-driven computational models and organ-on-chip technology to predict toxicity more effectively than traditional methods. This could cut approval times by six months, lower R&D costs, and reduce animal cruelty, a cause Makary passionately supports. For rare diseases affecting small populations, he introduced a new approval pathway based on “plausible mechanisms,” allowing conditional approvals with rigorous post-market monitoring using big data from electronic health records.

Addressing Vaccine Skepticism and Autism

The interview touched on public distrust in vaccines, particularly regarding reported side effects like myocarditis in young males following COVID-19 vaccines. Makary acknowledged flaws in the VAERS system, which relies on self-reported data and cannot accurately determine complication rates. He advocated for real-time monitoring using comprehensive health record data to provide clearer risk-benefit profiles, addressing concerns raised by Kennedy and others about vaccine safety.

On autism, Makary supported Kennedy’s call for a comprehensive study into its causes, emphasizing the need to examine all potential factors, including dietary chemicals, environmental exposures, and microbiome disruptions. He highlighted research suggesting that microbiome alterations, influenced by C-sections, antibiotics, and processed foods, may play a role in autism and other disorders. While not endorsing specific theories, Makary stressed the importance of open scientific inquiry over dogmatic dismissal.

Navigating Resistance and Building Trust

Kelly raised concerns about internal resistance to Makary’s reforms, citing reports of staff walkouts during Kennedy’s recent FDA address. Makary refuted these claims, describing the event as energizing and affirming Kennedy’s support for independent scientific thought. He acknowledged ideological divides within the agency but expressed optimism about winning over skeptics by focusing on apolitical goals like healthier food and faster drug approvals.

Makary also addressed the “revolving door” issue, where FDA officials join pharmaceutical companies post-tenure. While he couldn’t legally restrict post-employment choices, he suggested automatic reviews of drugs approved by officials who later join the relevant companies. He emphasized creating a culture where employees want to stay at the FDA and pledged to avoid personal conflicts of interest, stating he would not seek Big Pharma employment after his tenure.

A Vision for the Future

Dr. Makary’s interview painted a picture of an FDA poised for transformation, prioritizing public health over industry interests. His plans to modernize drug approvals, overhaul nutrition guidelines, and reduce animal testing reflect a blend of innovation and pragmatism. By addressing chronic diseases, rebuilding trust, and fostering scientific openness, Makary aims to align the FDA with the needs of the American people.

As Kelly concluded, she expressed confidence in Makary’s leadership, noting his bipartisan Senate confirmation (56-44) and his commitment to moms and families. The interview underscored a pivotal moment for the FDA, with Makary’s reforms offering hope for a healthier, more transparent future.