In a recent segment from the Meira K podcast, the host lambasted journalist Glenn Greenwald, describing him as a “vehement, crazy anti-semite” in their opinion, for his recent attack on Bari Weiss amid discussions of anti-Trump rhetoric.



The host highlighted Greenwald’s scathing remarks, quoting him as saying, “Imagine spending your life in journalism only to have some person float in and dictate what you can and can’t report, even though she’s never broken a story or even reported,” before dismissing the rest as a “whole nasty thing against Bari Weiss.”



Turning to Megyn Kelly’s response, the host criticized her for acting “childish,” noting that she “not only goes on to act like a 5-year-old and embarrass herself more than she embarrasses Bari Weiss by this extreme flip-flop that we’re all still trying to figure out what happened,” but also “blames anti-semitism on the Jews.”



The host questioned Kelly’s moral consistency, rhetorically asking, “Is she saying that Jews deserve to be hated? Because look at the Jews you have. You’ve got Bari Weiss and Ben Shapiro. Like they deserve to be hated,” while decrying the overall online feuding among these public figures as embarrassing and immature behavior from adults expected to contribute intelligently to societal debates.

