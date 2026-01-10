In a candid and wide-ranging interview on the inaugural episode of The Andrea Shaffer Show, host Andrea Shaffer welcomed cultural critic and anti-woke commentator Dr. James Lindsay to discuss deepening divisions within both major U.S. political parties as the 2026 midterms approach.Here are some key images from the discussion for visual context:

Lindsay opened by addressing recent media appearances, noting that figures like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly appear to be amplifying controversial voices, including praise for Nick Fuentes, which he sees as a deliberate counter-signal against President Trump’s agenda.

Lindsay then turned to the right, criticizing what they described as a “woke right” phenomenon involving identity politics, moral compromises, and the elevation of radical voices like Fuentes. Lindsay applied the psychological concept of DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender) to explain how some influencers accuse others of divisiveness while allegedly causing it themselves.Lindsay expressed concern that failing to clearly condemn extremism—misogyny, racism, antisemitism—risks alienating the broad, diverse coalition that helped Trump win in 2024, including gains among Black conservatives, Hispanics, women, and former Democrats.

James warned that appeasing radicals for audience capture or political expediency could lead to voter demoralization and turnout drops, potentially resulting in an “electoral bloodbath” in the midterms, where the sitting president’s party historically struggles.The conversation concluded with a call to action: everyday citizens should speak up online, contact representatives, and prioritize principled conservatism over expediency, emphasizing that sanity and moral clarity—not radicalism—won the last election and will be key to future success. Lindsay also touched on global developments, praising Trump’s decisive actions in Venezuela and potential shifts in Iran as historically significant, urging support for the administration amid counter-signaling from some quarters.Overall, the interview painted a picture of fragile unity on both sides, with radical fringes threatening electoral prospects unless moderates and principled voices reassert control.

