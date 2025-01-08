Headline News Today reports the US Capitol Police detained a man Wednesday who allegedly tried to slip a machete and three knives into the Capitol Visitor Center hours before President-elect Donald Trump’s expected visit.

While a potential motivation by the suspect is not yet clear, Capitol Police caught him with the weapons through an X-ray scan at an entrance to the complex and plan to press charges. “During security screening at the CVC’s north doors, our officers spotted a machete in the man’s bag, stopped the X-ray machine, arrested the man, and secured the machete,” Capitol Police explained in a statement. “Three knives were also found in the bag, along with the machete. Security screening was temporarily stopped at the north side of the Capitol Visitor Center while we investigated.”

The incident took place around 2 pm ET and came while the Capitol was under heightened security — added measures that had been put in place ahead of the Jan. 6 certification of the 2024 election. Former President Jimmy Carter’s casket was in the Capitol rotunda during the time Capitol Police confiscated the machete. Trump, 78, was slated to visit the Capitol later in the day to pay his respects to Carter and huddle with Senate Republicans while charting out the GOP agenda.