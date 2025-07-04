Texas Fourth of July Floods

Camp Mystic officials said catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe River had washed away the highway and left the retreat without power, water or internet. Central Texas has been rocked by a devastating flash flood that has claimed the lives of at least 13, and dozens more are missing — including more than 20 children who were staying in area summer camps — as heavy rains caused “catastrophic” flooding along the Guadalupe River, with parts of Kerr County particularly hard-hit by the natural disaster. Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha Jr. said the remains of 13 victims had been found.

Panic erupted as the raging floodwaters swept through the area with little warning, leaving a trail of destruction and heartbreak. Emergency crews are working around the clock in a desperate search and rescue mission, hoping to locate the missing girls feared to have been caught in the flood’s deadly path. Families are devastated, and the entire region is reeling as officials call this one of the worst weather-related tragedies to strike the area in recent memory.

On July 4, 2025, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, acting as governor in the absence of Governor Greg Abbott, delivered a somber address regarding a devastating flash flood that struck Texas around 4 a.m. The flood, triggered by an intense downpour of 12 inches or more per hour, caused the Guadalupe River to rise 26 feet in just 45 minutes, transforming a previously dry riverbed into a destructive force that claimed property and lives.

Patrick described the day, typically one of celebration, as a "very tough day in Texas" due to the disaster's impact. The flooding severely affected areas along the Guadalupe River, with significant focus on Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp hosting over 750 children.

Patrick reported that approximately 23 campers were unaccounted for, though he emphasized that this did not necessarily mean they were lost, as they could be stranded in trees or out of communication. He reassured parents that all campers at Cypress Lake and Senior Hill sections of the camp were accounted for, and the camp was directly contacting parents of unaccounted-for children

Patrick urged parents not contacted by the camp to assume their daughters were safe, as the camp was prioritizing notifications for those still missing.Texas mobilized an extensive response, deploying 14 helicopters, 12 drones, nine rescue teams, and 400 to 500 personnel, including swimmers rescuing people from trees. Patrick highlighted the coordinated efforts of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Military Department, Parks and Wildlife, and local agencies, with over 100 DPS troopers, agents, and Rangers on the ground. He stressed that additional civilian helicopters or drones were not needed, as they could endanger the carefully managed rescue operations.

Freeman Martin, DPS director, described the event as a "mass casualty event," noting that resources were prepositioned days earlier due to forecasts of potential heavy rain across a broad region from San Angelo to Waco and San Antonio. Patrick addressed the challenges of communication and misinformation, noting that some reported missing were safe but cut off from contact due to power and cell service outages. He confirmed between six and ten deaths, including adults and children found in vehicles washed downstream, though their origins—whether from the camp or nearby homes—remained unclear.

Reunification centers were established in Ingram and Kerrville, and Patrick urged the public to avoid the area due to impassable roads and the risk of further flooding, with more rain expected overnight in Waco, Austin, and San Antonio. The state had warned local officials of potential flooding the previous day, with regional director Jay Hall personally notifying judges and mayors. Patrick also confirmed ongoing communication with federal authorities, including the White House, and the Army Corps of Engineers was assessing the safety of the Canyon Lake dam, which was deemed secure.

Senator Pete Flores, representing the affected area, praised the local first responders and emphasized Texas's preparedness for such emergencies, drawing on his experience as a former game warden. Patrick concluded by addressing anxious parents, particularly those with children at Camp Mystic, promising that every effort would be made to locate the missing. He called for Texans to pray for the safe return of the unaccounted-for girls and for the affected families. Updates were to be provided via TDEM, and Patrick announced his imminent departure to Kerrville to join the emergency operations center.

