In a somber milestone for one of the deadliest human smuggling cases in U.S. history, two men were sentenced on Friday, June 27, 2025, for their roles in the 2022 San Antonio tragedy that claimed 54 lives. Felipe Orduna-Torres received two consecutive life terms plus an additional 20 years, while Armando Gonzales-Ortega was sentenced to over 87 years in prison. The sentencing, described as a “major milestone” by U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Justin Simmons, marks a significant step in holding accountable those responsible for the horrific incident involving 64 migrants packed into a sealed tractor-trailer with no functioning air conditioning.

The case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Fuches and his team, revealed the brutal indifference of the smuggling operation. “These men loaded 64 people, including children and a pregnant woman, into a tractor trailer with no functioning air conditioning and sent them through the South Texas scorching heat,” said Craig Larrabee, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio. The trailer’s soaring temperatures became fatal, resulting in 54 deaths, including six children, and injuries to 11 others. Simmons emphasized the profound loss felt by the victims’ families, noting, “While these sentences will never fill the void experienced by these families, I hope it at least helps them a little bit with the healing process.”

The smuggling operation, linked to Mexican cartels, was driven by staggering profits. Simmons revealed that the 64 migrants in the trailer likely paid at least $12,000 each, generating $768,000 for the cartels from that single trip. From November 2021 to June 2022, the cell is estimated to have moved 1,100 people across the border, amassing over $13 million in revenue. “Cartels do not care about you. They care about money first and foremost,” Simmons warned, urging those considering illegal crossings to recognize the dangers posed by such criminal enterprises.

The investigation, a collaborative effort involving federal, state, and local law enforcement, was praised for its professionalism and dedication. Ian Hannah, Associate Director of Joint Task Force Alpha, highlighted the global reach of their mission, stating, “If your crime touches the United States, we are going to reach out and touch you.” The case also saw the extradition of co-defendant Rioberto Miranda-Orosco from Guatemala, with his trial still pending. Assets seized, including $59,000 found in Orduna-Torres’ home and vehicles involved in the smuggling, are slated for forfeiture, with efforts underway to compensate victims’ families, though the process may take up to a year or longer.

As the legal proceedings continue for other defendants, the sentences serve as a stark warning. “Do not participate in this activity. We will find you, you will be held accountable, and you will go to prison for a very long time,” Simmons declared. The tragedy underscores the ongoing efforts to dismantle human smuggling networks and prevent future atrocities, with law enforcement vowing to pursue justice relentlessly.