Life Lesson 365 - Facing Fears Builds Courage

For a multitude of reasons, I was a very fearful as a child, had to learn how to overcome what scared me, and grow as a person. As an adult, I learned how to zealously face my fears while heedfully being contemplative and comfronting my fright.

The prospect of Scuba diving was very scary for a multitude of reasons. The thought of depending on man-made devices for survival, and the lurking danger of encountering sharks at 100 feet underwater was just so overwhelming.

Conquering My Fear

By learning the intricacies of scuba diving, it allowed me to conquer my fear of dying, and how to develop healthy coping strategies, and learning to identify what elements are within my sphere of control. I learned to very quickly love Scuba diving after learning the skills necessary to survive.

Facing your fears in life helps an individual acquire healthly coping strategies, restructures a person’s internal narrative — and develops a can do attitude.

Life Lesson 365 - Building Courage

By overcoming personal obstacles, it requires systematically facing and overcoming fears — cultivates a stronger sense of courage and builds confidence — which permeates in other areas of your life.

After becoming a certified PADI diver, I eventually overcame my fear of sharks and actually swam and touched the sharks.