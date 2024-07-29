Some of you may have wondered where I’ve been over the last month. It’s been rather hectic for me with several seismic shifts in my daily life. It’s been hectic this past month with a major move and I have been unable to devote time to my work. I’ll be in full production mode once again.

When I finally settled into my new surroundings, I had major WiFi disruptions which took time to correct. Then Crowdstrike hit which disrupted my ability to communicate once again. After my devices, mobile connectivity and computer devices were operational again, we had another major storm which disrupted all communications in my region of the country. To top it off, while I had no connection to the outside world, my car fob battery died leaving me stranded in a new community with no one to provide transportation.

As if this wasn’t enough inconvenience, a major waterline broke that feds water to my residence leaving me unable to access water or transportation to buy water or refreshments.

The throws of life happen but most of us recover and march on to fight another battle. I’ve missed you all and look forward to future interactions.

God Bless You All.