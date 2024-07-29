Andrea’s Newsletter

Andrea’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Margaret Aranda's avatar
Dr Margaret Aranda
Jul 29

WoW! This is an unbelievable sequence of events! Whatever you are working on is magnified in importance because everything else was a huge distraction! Keep fighting!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Andrea Shaffer and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrea Shaffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture