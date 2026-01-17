In an era where totalitarian ideology emerges into prominence, disguised as moral renewal and common-good rhetoric, my observation as someone deeply engaged in the culture war leads me to see a dangerous convergence surfacing between isolationist voices that are skeptical of U.S. global leadership and “peace through strength,” and post-liberal influencers who reject foreign intervention even against clear threats to Western civilization.

Drawing from the sharp analyses of critical thinkers and experts such as James Lindsay, Karys Rhea, and Dinesh D’Souza, who stand as fierce defenders of democracy, human rights, and the prosperity only free economies can sustain, this trend is unmistakable. Lindsay exposes the woke right as a coordinated push to redefine conservatism, while other intellects amplify the warning that post-liberal ideas threaten the founders’ vision of liberty.

Together, the entire conservative movement must act as a collective of principled defenders to unmask an intellectual insurgency that risks upending America’s constitutional republic.

James Lindsay, who popularized the term woke right, dissects a faction within conservatism that prioritizes power acquisition over principle. Lindsay describes it as a deliberate play against the Republican Party and Trump’s legacy. He notes that this faction favors a post-liberal model over the MAGA movement’s pro-America, Constitution-loving ethos.

Post-Liberal Constitutional Subjugation

Lindsay warns of a war for the GOP’s future, where post-liberals like Patrick Deneen advocate regime change toward a mixed constitution blending partial monarchy, aristocracy, and limited democracy.

Patrick Deneen, a Notre Dame professor, is central to both Lindsay’s and Rhea’s critiques. Lindsay highlights Deneen’s books Why Liberalism Failed and Regime Change, which call for upending the U.S. founding to create a common-good-oriented order. Deneen states that liberalism’s contradictions have led to societal decay, proposing a radical shift.

A Common-good moral order regime change ideology fundamentally shifts the philosophical bedrock upon which the United States has been founded. Critcs warn the emergence of Post-liberal ideolology is a potential gateway to extremism, where moral outcomes subjugate the Constitution.

Post-Liberal Catholic integralism

Adrian Vermeule, a Harvard law professor and outspoken integralist, draws scrutiny for advocating common good constitutionalism. Lindsay ties him to Catholic integralism, a late-19th-century doctrine fusing church, state, and economy for social justice.

Vermeule advocates for Common Good Constitutionalism and ‘Integralism,’ a framework where the state is subordinated to higher moral principles, specifically Catholic doctrine, to restore a well-ordered polity focused on the common good rather than perpetual individual autonomy.

Vermeule asserts that strong rule in the interest of attaining the common good is entirely legitimate. This view subordinates individual rights to collective moral enforcement and risks theocracy.

J.D. Vance, the post-liberal vice president, is scrutinized for associations with these thinkers. Lindsay notes Vance’s explicit self-identification as post-liberal and endorsements of Deneen’s work. Critics urge accountability to ensure he upholds Trump’s moderate, peace-through-strength legacy rather than authoritarian directions.

Vance has advocated for an economy that works for the people, fusing state and market in ways that concern defenders of classical liberalism.

Marco Rubio’s 2019 push for common-good capitalism aligns with the critique. Lindsay references Rubio’s address promoting an integralist economy where the nation directs markets for societal benefit. Rubio declares that our nation does not exist to serve the interests of the market or the government; the market exists to serve our nation.

Critics of economic nationalism argue that prioritizing national interests over market autonomy risks enabling state overreach and threatening established procedural freedoms. A primary concern is the potential erosion of procedural due process, which mandates that the government provide formal notice and a fair hearing before depriving individuals or businesses of their economic rights.

As U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has publicy supported the U.S. Trump foreign policy initiatives demonstrating his maturity as a formidable leader within the conservative movement.

As U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed reporters near the one-year mark of President Donald Trump’s second term, he outlined the administration’s foreign policy and national security priorities. These include the shutdown of USAID operations, the implementation of stricter visa policies as part of a broader immigration crackdown, and U.S. engagement in peace efforts concerning Gaza and Ukraine.

Rubio has embraced the Trump foreign policy doctrine, emphasizing the prioritization of U.S. national interests, particularly in the Western Hemisphere, over distant global issues, while still recognizing their relevance.

Rubio advocates a pragmatic stance on international conflicts, noting that the president views wars as a “waste of money, time, and talent.” Rubio also strongly supports strict border control and limits on mass migration as a fundamental sovereign right for the United States and other nations

Post-Liberal Accelerationism Technocracy

Broader influencers like Nick Land’s accelerationism and Curtis Yarvin’s monarchy advocacy have entered the fray into Woke Rigt circles as well. Both Land and Yarvin are extreme post-constitutional visionaries who believe that accelerated chaos is warranted for a new post-liberal technocratic rule.

Theocratic Christian Nationalism

Christian nationalism, exemplified by figures like Stephen Wolfe and Nick Fuentes, have similar theocratic impulses that enforce religious norms over First Amendment liberties.

Post-liberals diagnose real issues such as economic betrayal, moral decay, and elite fragmentation, but prescribe cohesive systems that upend the American experiment.

Lindsay emphasizes how platforming extremists, such as Nick Fuentes, a Christian Nationalist who prefers a monarchy over a constitutional republic, amplified by Tucker Carlson, humanizes odious views and fractures conservatism.

Critics of theocratic Christian nationalism argue that it functions as an exclusionary ideology that inherently facilitates a shift toward ethno-nationalism and anti-constitutional governance.

Woke Right Anti-Israel Enabler

Lindsay has critiqued figures like Megyn Kelly for defending or normalizing elements of the woke right, noting that actions by influencers such as Kelly contribute to defending indefensible positions and damaging reputations within conservative circles. This ties into broader concerns about coordinated efforts to shift the movement away from constitutional principles.

Critics of the modern American right argue that high-profile media figures like Megyn Kelly have engaged in rhetoric that risks alienating pro-Israel allies and mainstreaming antisemitic or anti-Israel sentiments within conservative spaces. This contributes to the broader fragmentation of coalitions defending the autonomy of sovereign Western nations and universal human rights.

Woke Right Post-liberal Dugin Acolytes

TPUSA host Jack Posobiec has long admired and promoted the work of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin. On his social media, Posobiec has tweeted about Dugin’s 1997 book, The Foundations of Geopolitics. Dugin, a key architect of Russian geopolitical thought, has also drawn admiration from figures in the political influencer sphere, including Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon.

Posobiec is a frequent guest on Steve Bannon’s War Room, where Bannon himself has echoed Dugin’s ideas. Dugin’s “Fourth Political Theory” synthesizes anti-liberalism and anti-capitalism with holism, drawing from pre-modern sources to unite left, right, and religious forces against what he calls the “Beast” of hypermodernity.

Through Eurasianism, Dugin champions collectivism, hierarchy, and tellurocracy (land power) over Western atomization and individualism. Dugin specifically targets the U.S. right, aiming to fracture it between “Atlanticists” (pro-globalist neocons and liberals) and “Eurasianists” (traditionalist paleocons and nationalists).

Dugin’s ideas resonate in far-right media, fueling anti-woke critiques and isolationism to weaken NATO and EU cohesion by dividing America from Europe.

This “hybrid warfare” exploits U.S. cultural wars, portraying Russia as a traditionalist ally against hypermodernity, ultimately subordinating sympathetic Westerners to multipolar anti-liberalism. Given this troubling alignment, it is concerning that TPUSA continues to take Posobiec seriously.

Regarding TPUSA host Jack Posobiec, Lindsay has directly labeled him a self-described Catholic Integralist Monarchist, criticizing such ideologies as fair game for American critics due to their alignment with reactionary, anti-constitutional thought. This positions Posobiec within the post-liberal and integralist sphere that critics warn against as incompatible with the founders’ vision.

Woke Right Libertarian Isolationist

This past week ZeroHedge aired a special debate moderated by Judge Andrew Napolitano with Dave Smith and Dinesh D’Souza. Dave Smith, a libertarian comedian and staunch isolationist delivered a passionate closing statement that sharply criticized older generations of conservatives, including Dinesh D’Souza.

Smith argued that by the time his generation came of age, the cultural and foreign policy battles were already lost. He claimed they inherited massive debt, endless wars, and societal decay.

Smith accused D’Souza of gatekeeping by invoking outdated figures like Buckley and Kristol, while aligning himself with the new generation’s thought leaders, including Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes.

Smith bluntly told D’Souza that after supporting the Iraq War, he should leave this game and stop opining on foreign policy. Smith declared that the new generation is now leading the movement and has achieved more cultural victories in five years than the old guard accomplished in thirty.

D’Souza responded by lamenting the deterioration of intellectual discourse in conservatism. He contrasted the high-level debates of Firing Line with what he called clap trap involving Owens, Carlson, and Smith. He highlighted Reagan-era achievements, such as slashing top marginal tax rates from 70% to 28% and winning the Cold War without direct conflict, as monumental victories that preserved freedom and prosperity.

D’Souza rejected isolationism as naive. He insisted the U.S. must maintain global leadership in a hostile world. He accused younger critics of blaming the Reagan generation for issues like transgender ideology, open borders, and anti-Israel protests that he attributed to their own cohort.

This exchange highlights a deepening rift within the right. Smith’s libertarian isolationism rejects U.S. hegemony and peace through strength dominance as reckless empire-building that has produced trillions in debt, endless wars, and innocent bloodshed. He and aligned figures, such as Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes, often criticized for misunderstanding history and downplaying foreign threats, champion non-interventionism as the true America First path.

Dave Smith, as a key voice in this isolationist camp, has become one of Megyn Kelly’s favorite guests on her Megyn Kelly Show, where he is invited to discuss foreign policy critiques and bolster Tucker Carlson’s non-interventionist positions. This platforming signals Megyn Kelly’s own shift toward explicit isolationism. It amplifies these views among prominent conservative media audiences.

Fracturing The America First Coalition

The isolationist strain within the woke right movement merges with other post-liberal ideologies critiqued throughout this article, including those promoted by Patrick Deneen, Adrian Vermeule, and Curtis Yarvin. This convergence creates a unified front against U.S. foreign engagement, even when facing expansionist adversaries like Russia, China, or Iran that threaten Western civilization.

By rejecting intervention and global leadership, these groups, ranging from libertarian non-interventionists to theocratic nationalists, risk weakening America’s role as the defender of free societies. They potentially embolden totalitarians while fracturing the conservative coalition that historically upheld peace through strength.

We must call for vigilance and gatekeeping. This requires urging our leaders to state clearly their beliefs and values. Our elected leaders and candidates for President must clearly state their positons including; preserving constitutional principles, support for U.S. hegemonic military and economic dominance, and rejecting narratives that justify power grabs under common good banners. Lindsay stresses that truths in critiques, such as free-market excesses, do not warrant Marxism-like overhauls.

Post-Liberalism Coalition Threat to America

In summary, the woke right’s post-liberal facade, now dangerously fused with an isolationist libertarian sector exemplified by Dave Smith and his allies, represents a profound threat to democracy, American prosperity, and the security of Western civilization.

This convergence of post-liberal thinkers, who seek to subjugate constitutional limits to moral or theocratic outcomes, with isolationist voices, who reject U.S. global leadership, peace through strength, and necessary confrontations with foreign adversaries like Russia, China, and Iran, creates a unified front that weakens America’s resolve and emboldens expansionist totalitarianism abroad while fracturing the conservative coalition at home.

Urgency is needed by more individuals across the conservative movement to actively resist this trend, call out the influencers promoting this rhetoric, and hold accountable those who platform or normalize it. To maintain a sustainable, liberty-preserving conservative movement, we must champion the founders’ gift of individual agency as the true path to human happiness and liberty. This united front stands resolutely against any regime, domestic or foreign, that subordinates liberty to imposed moral orders or strategic retreat.