God gives special gifts to those who hear the calling. Leigh and Eric have made it their mission to help the residents in North Carolina and Tennessee who have suffered unimaginable loss and grief after being severely impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Psalm 57:2 "I cry out to God Most High, to God who fulfills his purpose for me". Leigh Brown and Eric Kistner definitely have been sent down from our Lord Savior to help the good people of NC & TN.

What happens when disaster strikes and traditional relief efforts fall short? In this episode, Leigh Brown teams up with Eric Kistner to discuss the challenges of Western North Carolina’s housing crisis and the innovative solutions to helping displaced families. Plus, hear the story of black mold-infested campers meant for disaster relief and how temporary tractor sheds became an unexpected lifesaver. Tune in for inspiration and a fresh perspective on making a difference!

Key takeaways to listen for

How a simple idea evolved into an effective housing solution for displaced families • Understanding the limitations of FEMA, flood insurance, and bureaucratic red tape How ordinary people can mobilize resources faster than large organizations Ways to leverage real estate networks to coordinate relief and rebuild communities Practical steps listeners can take to support ongoing relief efforts and make a tangible impact



About Eric

Eric is a Business Coach and Tennessee Real Estate Academy Owner & Director of Instruction. With a degree in economics and political science from King University, Eric is the managing broker of Bridge Pointe Real Estate and Auction. He brings a unique perspective to the local real estate market as a licensed broker, contractor, and auctioneer. He served as the 2017 president of the Northeast Tennessee Real Estate Association of REALTORS®, and in 2018, he was honored with the prestigious Netar REALTOR® of the Year Award. He’s a graduate of the National Association of Realtors® Leadership Academy and is committed to lifelong learning.

Eric holds several real estate designations, including CRS, GRI, EPRO, NCC, and RCC. He’s also a certified real estate coach by Leigh Brown, a certified Distance Education instructor, and a certified Tennessee education instructor. Beyond his professional achievements, Eric actively contributes to his community. He serves as the chairman of the Holston Valley Medical Center and is a founding member of the HVMC Patient Advisory Task Force. He’s also a valued board member for the Move to Kingsport and Kingsport Façade Grant Committees. Connect with Eric • Website: Tennessee Real Estate Academy, Email: ekistner14@gmail.com.

The 100 Homes Project Fund - Replace and/ Restore Carter County

100 Homes Project Fund - Replace

Carter County

This fund will receive donations to REPLACE homes in Carter County DESTROYED due to Hurricane Helene. By gifting to this fund you are providing the East Tennessee Foundation permission to share your name, contact information, and donation amount with the fund representatives.



To make a donation from a donor advised fund, please submit a grant request through your fund administrator to the East Tennessee Foundation, tax ID number 62-0807696, and designate that the funds are meant for the 100 Homes Project - Replace.



1 Home: $120,000

2 Homes: $240,000

3 Homes: $360,000

This fund will receive donations to RESTORE homes in Carter County DAMAGED due to Hurricane Helene. By gifting to this fund you are providing the East Tennessee Foundation permission to share your name, contact information, and donation amount with the fund representatives.



To make a donation from a donor advised fund, please submit a grant request through your fund administrator to the East Tennessee Foundation, tax ID number 62-0807696, and designate that the funds are meant for the 100 Homes Project - Restore.



1 Home: $60,000

2 Homes: $120,000

3 Homes: $180,000

About Leigh

IGNITE YOUR REAL ESTATE SUCCESS!

Unlock invaluable insights, strategies, and techniques to level up your real estate career. Delve into mind-shifting content for exponential growth. “You ASK. Leigh Answers.” – my affordable subscription coaching and online course smash up! ►Answers Real Estate

Help Western North Carolina Post Hurricane Helene

Supporting those impacted by Hurricane Helene by giving a non-tax deductible grassroots donation below.⁣

Check donations may be made payable to Patriot Relief (tax deductible as a 501(c)(3)). Mail to:

Patriot Relief

C/O WNC Rebuild

PO Box 396

Harrisburg, NC 28075-0396 Online donation page for Patriot Relief

The Full Episode of REALTORS® Stepping Up: Grassroots Disaster Response with Eric Kistner

Isaiah 25:4 says, "For You have been a defense for the helpless, a defense for the needy in his distress, a refuge from the storm, a shade from the heat".

All my reporting and research is completely voluntary and self-funded, please consider subscribing to my news letter for hard hitting news and commentary. God Bless the United States of America.