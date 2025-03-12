Lee Zeldin Announces Historic Deregulation

I've been told the Endangerment Finding is considered the holy grail of the climate change religion. For me, the U.S. Constitution and the laws of this nation will be strictly interpreted and followed, no exceptions.

Today the Green News scam ends as the EPA does its part to usher in the golden age of American success.

Our actions will lower the cost of living by making it more affordable to purchase a car, heat your home, and operate a business. Jobs will be created, especially in the U.S. auto industry, and our nation will become stronger for it.

The Environmental Protection Agency is initiating 31 historic actions to fulfill President Trump's promise to unleash American energy, revitalize our auto industry, restore the rule of law, and give power back to the states.

EPA will be reconsidering many suffocating rules that restrict nearly every sector of our economy and cost Americans trillions of dollars.

Our actions include the Biden administration's deeply flawed Clean Power Plan 2.0, mercury and air toxic standards, Quad OBC, particulate matter 2.5, light, medium, and heavy car and truck rules, NESHAPs, and the so-called social cost of carbon.

To advance cooperative federalism, EPA will partner with states that were universally rejected by the last administration's Good Neighbor Rule.

Among many other actions, today's momentous day also includes the 2009 Endangerment Finding, along with all actions that rely on it.

From the campaign trail to day one and beyond, President Trump has delivered on his promise to unleash energy dominance and lower the cost of living.

We at EPA will do our part to power the great American comeback.