Lebanon, Ohio Horse Drawn Carriage Christmas Parade

If you need a quick change of scene, escape to a land of buggies, meadows, and wide-open skies this Christmas season. In one full day, you can discover the food, culture, shopping, and entertainment that's so unique to the heart of Amish country. Begin your day with fresh-baked pastries made by-hand in a non-electric kitchen. Journey on to explore the history and traditions of the Anabaptist people who've made the community special. Stroll the small shops, and stop for an authentic Amish-style dinner.

Luke 2:8

Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, good will toward men.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all good night.

