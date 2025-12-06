In an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show, host Megyn Kelly questioned FBI Director Kash Patel about potential connections between the Turning Point organization and the death of Charlie Kirk. “Do you have any credible reason to believe that anyone connected with the Turning Point organization had anything to do with Charlie’s death?” Kelly asked.



Patel responded firmly, “Zero.” Kelly then raised allegations made by prominent podcaster Candace Owens, stating that Owens claimed to have received a credible death threat from the French and had been told that the French may have played a role in Kirk’s assassination. “Have you looked into either of those? Do you believe she’s received a credible death threat from the French or that the French had something potentially to do with Charlie’s death?” Kelly inquired.

Patel emphasized the FBI’s commitment to investigating threats against Americans. “Any American that receives a death threat from overseas or anywhere in America is going to be fully investigated,” he said. “So, we’re not going to turn our eye away from that investigation or any others. If there’s anything to it, this FBI will respond to it.”



When pressed further by Kelly with “Okay. But so far, no,” Patel clarified that the bureau remains open to all leads. “So, we are just looking at everything that comes in,” he explained. “We’re not going to reject any piece of information. If someone feels that their life is being threatened, we are, of course, looking at it.”