In the landscape of modern activism, a decentralized network known as Freedom Trainers has emerged, promoting strategies that could erode the foundational pillars of our democratic republic of governance.

At its core, this group offers the “People’s Pardon” training, an educational program centered on jury nullification; a tactic where jurors acquit defendants despite evidence of guilt, ostensibly to resist unjust laws, but its much deeper with nefarious purposes meant to undermine the Trump administration and the rule of law.

Freedom training positions nullification as nonviolent resistance against perceived authoritarianism. However, when viewed through the lens of institutional integrity, this approach risks subverting the judiciary, the final bastion in a republic.

By encouraging jurors to override laws based on personal or ideological beliefs, such initiatives could dismantle the rule of law, tipping the scales of justice toward chaos, and selective enforcement.

Freedom Trainers jury nullification instructions

The wording from the Freedom Trainers’ jury nullification materials describes jury nullification in the following way: “Here’s how it works: As a juror, you are asked to make a legal determination.

You are required to consider only the information presented at trial but can bring your conscience with you.

Nullification is the historic prerogative of the jury to represent the conscience of the community when the law or its application is unjust. It’s one way ordinary people push back against government abuse.”Affiliated Groups Through Leadership and Collaboration

Freedom Trainers draws from a network of experienced trainers with ties to other organizations. Key connections include:

Horizons Project: Leaders from this group are part of Freedom Trainers’ network. Horizons focuses on bridging divides in democracy-building efforts and countering polarization.

Beautiful Trouble: Involved trainers hail from this creative activism collective, which provides toolkits for nonviolent protest and disruption.

Free DC: Contributors include members from this D.C.-based advocacy group pushing for statehood and local autonomy.

Choose Democracy: Some organizers are affiliated; this initiative trained people in noncooperation tactics during the 2020 U.S. election to prevent potential authoritarian shifts.

Strike Ready Corp: Co-hosts trainings with Freedom Trainers on community strike readiness, emphasizing roles in labor and collective action escalation.

One Million Rising: Collaborated on recorded webinars for mass noncooperation training, aiming to educate one million people in resistance strategies.

Broader Training Networks: Freedom Trainers works with a “wide family of training networks and friends” for action planning, de-escalation, and resistance strategies, though specific names beyond the above aren’t detailed.

Funding Mechanisms of Groups Promoting Jury Nullification Education

Groups that educate the public about jury nullification, such as Freedom Trainers and the Fully Informed Jury Association, along with closely associated organizations like Protect Democracy, rely primarily on private philanthropic support rather than public or government funding.

These entities operate as nonprofit organizations under different tax-exempt classifications, drawing resources mainly from individual donors, private foundations, and occasional investment income.

Freedom Trainers and Its Ties to Protect Democracy

Freedom Trainers operates in close association with Protect Democracy, sharing resources and thematic overlap in materials about grand juries and juror rights. As a result, its funding is effectively supported through the broader financial structure of Protect Democracy rather than through separate donations or independent revenue streams.

Protect Democracy Project

Protect Democracy Project serves as the primary 501(c)(3) public charity arm of the Protect Democracy organization. It focuses on litigation, policy work, and public education efforts.

Protect Democracy provides foundational research and handouts that Freedom Trainers integrates into its jury nullification curriculum, framing it as a nonviolent strategy to safeguard democratic principles. This intersection is part of a larger ecosystem of organizations equipping communities with tools for civil resistance.

As part of their training Freedom Trainers distributes handouts and materials directly from Protect Democracy, including a one-pager on grand juries that explains jurors’ rights and powers in the context of authoritarian threats.

In recent years, Protect Democracy has reported substantial revenue growth, with total revenue reaching over $55 million dollars in one recent filing period. The overwhelming majority of this income, approximately 94 percent, comes from private contributions, including donations from individuals and foundations.

Smaller portions derive from investment income, such as interest and dividends, and negligible amounts from program services.

Expenses support advocacy programs, staff salaries, and occasional grants to allied organizations. The entity has shown consistent financial strength, with significant net assets accumulated through sustained donor support.

Image from the Protect Democracy Project website home page.

Loosely Affiliated Individuals Past Roles

This ecosystem, bolstered by Protect Democracy’s leadership ties to former Obama-era officials (such as Ian Bassin and Justin Florence from the White House Counsel’s Office, Ben Berwick from DOJ’s Civil Division, and Michael Gottlieb with White House and DOJ experience) and substantial private philanthropic funding (including millions in grants from Protect Democracy Project to aligned civic and advocacy organizations), promotes viewing the courtroom as a frontline for political activism rather than impartial justice.

Protect Democracy Project worked with Congress and cross-ideological coalitions to pass legislation, including reforms to the Electoral Count Act to prevent a future Congress from overturning election results.

2022 Electoral Count Act Reform Protect Democracy Role

The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022, signed into law by President Biden on December 29, 2022, updated the 1887 Electoral Count Act by raising the congressional objection threshold to one-fifth of both chambers, limiting the vice president’s role to a purely ceremonial one with no power to reject votes, setting clear deadlines for state certifications and dispute resolution, and strengthening safeguards for peaceful presidential transitions.

Protect Democracy contributed significantly by analyzing 2020 election vulnerabilities and January 6 events, publishing targeted reform proposals to close loopholes for election subversion, and providing endorsements and expert guidance to lawmakers, helping build the bipartisan support that secured passage.

Protect Democracy United

Protect Democracy United operates as the affiliated 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, emphasizing advocacy and community organizing to address perceived threats to democracy. Its revenue profile mirrors that of its sister entity, relying almost entirely on private contributions, around ninety-one percent in recent years, with the remainder coming from investment income.

Like the public charity counterpart, it receives no reported government funding and maintains donor privacy through standard redaction practices in public filings.

A DEMOCRACY CRISIS IN THE MAKINGYEAR-END 2023

Grants Made By Protect Democracy Project

Amalgamated Charitable Foundation

Amalgamated Charitable Foundation received $434,675 to support program activities. This public foundation operates as a donor-advised fund, enabling donors to recommend distributions and investments while promoting philanthropy in areas such as social justice, environmental sustainability, and community welfare.

Its funding primarily comes from contributions, which accounted for over 98 percent of its total revenue in the fiscal year ending December 2024. Total revenue reached nearly $397 million. Donor details are typically redacted in public filings, so specific major contributors are not disclosed.

The organization itself makes grants through its donor-advised structure but no specific outgoing grants were detailed in the reviewed data.

United Business For America Education Fund

United Business For America Education Fund received $334,975 to support program activities. Also known as Business For America Education Fund, this public society benefit organization focuses on government and public administration issues, advocating for business involvement in civic and policy matters.

Its funding is entirely reliant on contributions and often partners with the United Way. Contributions made up 100 percent of revenue in the fiscal year ending December 2023. Total revenue was approximately $235,000. No grant-making activities were reported in the financial data.

Issue One

Issue One received $25,000 to support program activities. This nonprofit works on bipartisan political reforms, collaborating with former officials, technologists, and election experts to address threats to democracy, including campaign finance and electoral integrity.

Funding is predominantly from contributions, representing about 98 percent of revenue in the fiscal year ending June 2024. Total revenue was over $14.8 million. Major donors are not disclosed due to redaction.

North Main Street Fund

North Main Street Fund received $100,000 to support program activities. It promotes alliance-building and capacity enhancement for local initiatives, often in civic and social welfare contexts. Contributions dominate its funding, comprising over 99 percent of revenue in fiscal year 2024. Donor details are redacted.

Interfaith America

Interfaith America received $60,000 to support program activities. This organization advances interfaith cooperation through education and spiritual development, fostering dialogue and partnerships across religious communities to address social issues and promote pluralism.

Its funding sources include contributions at nearly 90 percent of revenue for the fiscal year ending July 2024. Total revenue was around $14.3 million. Major donors are redacted.

The data does not indicate any grant-making by the organization.

Common Cause Education Fund

Common Cause Education Fund (affiliated with Common Cause) received $50,000 to support program activities. As the educational arm of Common Cause, it focuses on public society benefit through government and public administration advocacy, emphasizing ethics, and voter rights.

Contributions form the bulk of funding at about 98 percent in the fiscal year 2024. Total revenue was over $25 million, and net assets at $28.9 million.

Donor information is redacted.

Common Cause Massachusetts Demands Same Day Voting

Democracy A Journal of Ideas Inc.

Democracy A Journal of Ideas Inc. received $25,000 to support program activities. This entity publishes a quarterly journal dedicated to exploring ideas on democracy, policy, and society, aimed at adult and continuing education audiences. Funding is almost entirely from contributions, accounting for over 99 percent in the fiscal year ending December 2024, total revenue was about $515,000.

Major donors are redacted.

The Democracy Constitution, a 2021 proposal published by Democracy: A Journal of Ideas, Inc., outlines a reimagined U.S. Constitution designed to increase democratic accountability by abolishing the Electoral College and implementing Supreme Court term limits.

The Tides Advocacy

The Tides Advocacy received $25,000 to support program activities. As a social welfare organization, it supports advocacy and grantmaking to promote community welfare, civic leagues, and educational or recreational initiatives, though donations are not tax-deductible.

Contributions provide over 97 percent of funding in fiscal year 2024. Total revenue was about $92.6 million.

Donor details are redacted.

For the inaugural cohort, Tides Advocacy Group welcomed a total of 14 Poderosas from California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Washington D.C., and North Carolina. Together, the goal is to create a seamless pipeline from a group of young women interested in civic engagement. 2024 Election.

Represent Us Education Fund

Represent Us Education Fund received $6,000 to support program activities. This alliance and advocacy group works on public society benefit issues, including anti-corruption efforts, electoral reform, and civic participation through campaigns and education.

Funding relies heavily on contributions at 97 percent for the fiscal year ending December 2024. Total revenue was over $3.8 million. Major donors are redacted.

Overall, these grantees operate independently but share thematic alignment with Protect Democracy Project’s goals, sustaining themselves mainly through private contributions without evident government funding.

RepresentUs Education Fund has pushed for "Ranked Choice Voting" since at least 2017.

Fully Informed Jury Association

The Fully Informed Jury Association stands as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated specifically to informing the public about the historical role and power of juries, including the concept of nullification. It operates on a much smaller scale than Protect Democracy-related groups.

Annual revenue typically ranges between $35,000 and $55,000 thousand dollars, with nearly all income, often 96 percent or higher, coming from private contributions.

Minor amounts occasionally arise from merchandise sales or other miscellaneous sources.

FIJA has a full library of brochures of educational information on jury nullification, trial by jury, and related topics. These will include FIJA brochures and other publications, historic essays, current articles, frequently asked questions, videos, newsletters, a glossary of legal terms, and more. They also have an online shop and free brochures.

Overall these organizations sustain their jury nullification education and related advocacy through private philanthropy, without apparent dependence on public funds. This funding model allows them to pursue missions centered on empowering individuals while maintaining operational independence from government sources.

In closing, this network erodes the judiciary by encouraging jurors through nullification training framed to acquit based on personal or collective conscience when laws or prosecutions are deemed unjust or authoritarian, overriding concrete evidence and legal standards.

It transforms juries from neutral fact-finders into ideological veto points, undermining judicial authority, predictability, and the equal application of law essential to the rule of law.

For the republic, it subverts representative democracy and separation of powers by allowing activist-mobilized citizens to nullify statutes enacted by elected legislatures and upheld by courts, replacing structured governance with decentralized, movement-driven defiance.

Sustained by private funding and ex-government expertise, this approach risks fostering widespread institutional distrust and selective enforcement, weakening the constitutional framework that binds the nation and invites chaos over ordered liberty.