In a recent episode of The Andrea Shaffer Show, cultural critic and author James Lindsay described a noticeable transformation in the political landscape over the past three months. He highlighted a surge in outspoken criticism against extreme rhetoric and positions, particularly within conservative circles.



Lindsay pointed to commentator Candace Owens as a pivotal figure, stating that her actions in recent months had "broke open the dam," encouraging many others to voice their dissent. "And now people are saying, you know what, no enough is enough. We're not going to talk like this," he explained.He observed a broader shift where individuals increasingly demand adherence to principle and truth over the pursuit of power.



"I see criticism of these people all the time. I see demands that we stand for principle, that we stand for truth, that we don't keep, we don't prioritize power over principle and truth," Lindsay noted. He described the current environment as "completely different" compared to just a short time ago.Addressing the need for continued action, Lindsay emphasized the importance of ordinary people stepping forward.



"What I say is that we all need to be doing this. More people, more normal people need to stand up," Lindsay urged. He stressed that this call extends beyond party lines, noting that many everyday Democrats are experiencing similar disillusionment.



Lindsay observed that these individuals are reacting against extremism on both sides. "They see what's going on on the radical left. They see what's going on the radical right," he said. He characterized the underlying issue as fundamentally illiberal in nature, with Shaffer affirming: "It's liberal. That's what it is."



Concluding his thoughts, Lindsay encouraged openness as a path forward: "That's right. And if people would just open up."

You can find the full length episode on The Andrea Shaffer Show on YouTube.