J6: Insurrection Myth! Biden Narrative Designed to Crush Conservatives!



FBI Director Christopher Wray, likely received direction from Attorney General Merrick Garland to prioritize and maintain the “J6 insurrection narrative.”



During testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on January 6 on January 14, 2026, witness Tom Speciale highlighted the risks of politically influenced probes. He stated that one of the biggest takeaways for the American people is “the understanding that how dangerous narrative-led investigations can be,” arguing that much of the activity involved “narratives driven by the Biden White House through the Garland DOJ,” with communications occurring “headquarters to headquarters.”



Speciale explained that FBI Director Christopher Wray, “as any leader can present the commander’s intent without explicitly doing so,” likely received direction from Attorney General Merrick Garland to prioritize and maintain the “J6 insurrection narrative.”

In his view, this resulted in the pipe bomber investigation being sidelined, as he asserted: “the pipe bomber investigation could in my opinion was deprioritized because of that narrative coming from potentially the White House.”



Speciale was interviewed afterward by reporters like Cara Castronuova, where he elaborated on his points about the J6 narrative. Other notable participants and witnesses referenced in connection with this hearing include:



The hearing also featured exchanges involving committee members such as Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) (noted for tough questioning), Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (who delivered an opening statement criticizing the GOP focus as an attempt to “whitewash” January 6), and others like Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) (who raised claims about FBI informants).

In loving memory of Charlie Kirk. Onward and upwards as we concentrate on preserving the country that so many cherish including myself!

In faith and freedom!

Andrea Shaffer