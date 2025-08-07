Islamification of America – 100 Yr Plan Almost Complete

The video compilation "Islamification of America – 100 Yr Plan Almost Complete" presents a series of clips and statements from various Islamic leaders and organizations, outlining their long-term strategy to integrate Islamic ideals into American society. The documentary highlights the efforts of the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamic groups to influence American culture, politics, and society, with the goal of transforming the United States into a Muslim-majority nation.

“We do not want to melt into American society and disappear. We want to go into American Society with Islamic ideals, and revamp their thinking, we want to revamp them. We want to turn them into Muslim individuals. We shouldn’t have feelings of distaste for them, or intolerance because they’re potential Muslims. Education is one of the most important areas that Muslims have to address. Our final objective is not just to become part of the system that we experience now that we see, our final objective is to create our own Islamic existence and not only for Muslims but to look at all the other people who are sharing this country with us as potential Muslims. And in that long range process of making America Muslim, all of America Muslim.”

The video continues with a clip from the Philadelphia Mosque, where children talk about violence against infidels. Despite the alarming content, there were no investigations or shutdowns. What do you expect them to teach children at a Mosque. Did that Mosque get shutdown? Was there an FBI investigation. Did the Philadelphia police open and investigation. No, No and No.

Continuing to drive home the point, the video fades into a documentary that interviews Kamal Halbaui; he was the only spokesperson for the Muslim Brotherhood that agreed to be interviewed. The documentary features Kamal Helbawy, Western Muslim Brotherhood Leader who unequivocally confirms “Anything mentioned in the Quran, they believe in it 100 percent, and they want to implement it. Not only to believe, but they would like to implement it.”

To further accentuate the point that the Muslim Brotherhood plan is to conquer the west, the video turns to an Iman that proclaims, “Our job is to change the Constitution of American.” These are the words of other leaders of American Muslim organizations that have roots in the Muslim Brotherhood “I find that there are only two things which are open to our movements. Ballot or bullet, nothing in between here.” Here Yousef Qaradawi, Muslim Brotherhood Spiritual Leader, tells an audience in Ohio about the group’s goals to conquer the world including the United States “Conquest through the dawa, proselytizing, that’s what we hope for. Inshallah we will conquer Europe, and we will conquer America.”

The video moves into the next clip to the Muslim Brotherhood USA 2025 with Nihad Awad, National Executive Director of CAIR “Today we have 43 state delegates in the United States who ae Muslim. If they want to run for Congress, we may end up with about 50 members of Congress in the next next six years, that’s really the essence of dismantling the system of injustice to replace it with the people who represent the Prophet.”

Mixed through the video compilation are cities across America that have been infiltrated by large populations of Islamic Muslims, mosques and Islamic centers.

Finally, we close out this video with a clip from three Muslim Brotherhood Spiritual Leaders with one explaining that “700 years of our trial to conquer Europe by force failed. They did something wrong, very wrong. They tried for many years to conquer Europe through wars, holy wars.” Dr. Mudar Zahran describes the modern-day approach to conquering the west “This is the soft Islamic conquest of the west. Basically, we want … what we couldn’t do in the last twenty years, now the west is doing it for us for free, and we aren’t even paying for it.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s goal is to live off the infidel while subduing them. “So, it has sort of a parasitic type of attitude where they can live off of the host country where their goal is to eventually eradicate the host cultural and supplant it with Islam.”

The documentary video compilation "Islamification of America – 100 Yr Plan Almost Complete" underscores the persistent and strategic efforts of the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamic organizations to reshape American society. Through a combination of proselytizing, political engagement, and cultural influence, these groups aim to supplant the host culture with Islamic ideals. The video serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing ideological battle and the need for vigilance in preserving the foundational values of American society.

The Muslim Brotherhood must be designated as a terrorist organization, and all entities associated with Sharia law, and the Muslim Brotherhood must be defunded and investigated. This is not about religion; it's about ideology and the conquest of the West.

In their own words, believe them, and eradicate this parasitic ideology.