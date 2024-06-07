First, the “Internal Security Act of 1950” set provisions in place to limit foreign entities from subverting our national security for the purposes of creating a totalitarian dictatorship in the United States. The Act gives the President broad authority to declare a national emergency if he believes an invasion of foreign entities are here in the United States for the purpose of espionage and/or to sabotage our current system of governance.

Second, it is not an "unlawful employment practice" to include any action or measure taken by an employer, labor organization, joint labor­ management committee, or employment agency with respect to an individual who is a member of the Communist Party of the United States or of any other organization required to register as a Communist­-action or Communist-­front organization by final order of the Subversive Activities Control Board pursuant to the Subversive Activities Control Act of 1950.

The Subversive Activities Control Act has three main components;

> First, it created a Subversive Activities Control Board (SACB), which on the petition of the attorney general could order an organization it determines to be Communist to register with the Justice Department and submit information concerning membership, finances, and activities.

> Second, the act made it a felony to take any steps that might contribute substantially to the establishment of a totalitarian dictatorship in the United States.

> Third, it authorized the President, in an emergency (defined as invasion, declaration of war, or insurrection in aid of a foreign enemy), to arrest and detain persons who he believes might engage in espionage or sabotage.

Sen. Pat McCarran (D-Nev) was a supporter of Sen. Joseph McCarthy and chaired the Judiciary Committee during the late 1940s and early 1950s, when fear of Communism was particularly rampant. He went on to author the McCarran Internal Security Act of 1950.

The Act also stiffened the existing law relating to the admission, exclusion and deportation of dangerous aliens under the McCarran Internal Security Act. McCarran said:

“I believe that this nation is the last hope of Western civilization and if this oasis of the world shall be overrun, perverted, contaminated or destroyed, then the last flickering light of humanity will be extinguished. I take no issue with those who would praise the contributions which have been made to our society by people of many races, of varied creeds and colors. America is indeed a joining together of many streams which go to form a mighty river which we call the American way. However, we have in the United States today hard-core, indigestible blocs which have not become integrated into the American way of life, but which, on the contrary are its deadly enemies. Today, as never before, untold millions are storming our gates for admission and those gates are cracking under the strain. The solution of the problems of Europe and Asia will not come through a transplanting of those problems en masse to the United States.... I do not intend to become prophetic, but if the enemies of this legislation succeed in riddling it to pieces, or in amending it beyond recognition, they will have contributed more to promote this nation's downfall than any other group since we achieved our independence as a nation.”

Well there you have it in black and white, a federal regulation that can be enacted immediately by any President to stop, prevent and protect the nation from threats of communism through espionage and sabotage by foreign entities. America has a very important election in November and dependent on which Party wins will determine our future course of history and whether America will remain the shining beckon of light for the world.

Material provided in this post came from multiple sources including the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University.