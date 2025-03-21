AP News reports President Donald Trump announced Friday that Boeing will build the Air Force’s future fighter jet, which the Pentagon says will have stealth and penetration capabilities that far exceed those of its current fleet and is essential in a potential conflict with China. Known as Next Generation Air Dominance, or NGAD, the manned jet will serve as quarterback to a fleet of future drone aircraft designed to be able to penetrate the air defenses of China and any other potential foes.

The initial contract to proceed with production on a version for the Air Force version is worth an estimated $20 billion. The 47th president, who announced the award at the White House with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force leadership, said with a grin that the new fighter would be named the F-47.

Bad Endorsement of Republican Candidate

Meet Republican Cobb County, Georgia Candidate Sophia Farooq. Farooq's grandfather - Abul A'la Maududi - who she lauds, was the founder of one of the largest jihadi Movements of the 20th century - Jamaat e Islami. Jamaat e Islami is a designated terrorist group in certain countries - most recently Bangladesh (AUG 24).

This is how the Islamists infilitrate politics and implement policy and laws to slowly change western culture into accepting a radical ideology.

Howard Lutnick - All in Podcast Clip

No one has ever checked the just under four trillion dollars of entitlements. Every politician thinks we have to take the retirement age from 65 and move it to age 70. They never think about the money. So we say, what’s the first thing you do? And what you find is nobody ever — I can say the word ever twelve times has looked at where the money goes. There is not even a process to get the money back when you send it to the wrong person.

The government just sends another payment out. Notice how it’s always sending money out accidentally. Really you wouldn’t say that 5.9 million people who work for the government there could be some crooks in there. What a load of nonsense. It’s gotta be 25 percent.

U.S. Still Funding Taliban

Sarah Adams explains the federal grant money flowing to Afghanistan, effectively funding the Taliban. Not only does USAID fund Afghanistan, but also the State Department, and other departments. Unless the State Department is told specifically to stop funding Afghanistan, it will not stop. DOGE alone is not going to be able to stop this money from flowing to Afghanistan unless there is congressional act.

Do you think the Taliban are professionals and technocrats? Well Ambassador Thomas West believes the Taliban are professionals, sincere and technocrats. And the crazy part about Thomas West, they’ve moved him to another role in the State Department but what he is in charge of is sanctions. We have here is a Taliban sympathizer in charge of sanctions.

We have Taliban Sympathizers and Communists in Our Government. Even our State Department basically went to the government of Tajikistan leadership, the heads of the intelligence leadership, and said don’t have relationships with the resistance. It’s going to affect your relationship with the U.S. government.

We need to be honest — we have Taliban sympathizing in our government. We have them in the State Department, we likely have them in the NIC. We definitely have them in the CIA. This is a problem unless we root them out. It’s similar to when we had communists in the government which we still do right. When you have these influencers in the government, they’re the ones making these deals. They’re the one’s making sure the money keeps going to the Taliban.

Michelle Obama Paid 97 Months For Nothing

Our tax money paid $11,000 a month, for 97 months, to former First Lady Michelle Obama for garden maintenance at the White House. Did Michelle break the law?

This appears to be a potential criminal act by Michelle Obama for accepting money under false pretense.

Can the DOJ charge her with either/both under the False Claims Act (31 U.S.C. §§ 3729-3733) or federal criminal statutes like 18 U.S.C. § 1343 (wire fraud)? The total amount paid is approximately $1,067,000 million dollars.

ActBlue Charities Terrorist Ties

ActBlue Charities, Samidoun, and Other Terrorist Affliated Organizations Funding Allegations.

A letter sent recently to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from Darrell Issa, senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, raises concerns regarding the progressive fundraising organization ActBlue – as well as its charitable arm ActBlue Charities – and credible allegations of the provision of fundraising services and payment processing for terror-linked organizations and nonprofits.

It must be noted that the relationship between ActBlue Charities and the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) was first exposed and brought to ActBlue Charities’ attention in 2021. Nevertheless, ActBlue Charities continued to provide their services until 2023. Samidoun is a fiscally sponsored project of the Alliance for Global Justice (AFJG), an Arizona-based organization that serves as a fiscal sponsor for a number of progressive and left-wing initiatives, including the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI). On October 15, 2024, the U.S. Department of the Treasury added Samidoun to the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s Specially Designated Nationals List (SDN List) after determining that Samidoun is owned, controlled, directed by, or has acted for or on behalf of the PFLP.

In conclusion, ActBlue Charities – nor its parent organization ActBlue – have any reliable process to vet users of their platforms for links to terrorism, simply ignore their obligations under the law, and are actively abetting this collaboration. Terror financing is an extremely serious crime, and organizations cannot be given a free pass for failed due diligence, or worse, the enabling of terrorism. The Treasury Department should include a careful review of this fundraising collaboration as well as what any funds raised ultimately supported to determine whether ActBlue or ActBlue Charities have violated relevant criminal statutes. ActBlue Charities, Samidoun, and other terrorist-affiliated organizations have been implicated in funding allegations tied to Pro-Hamas sympathizer protests, as highlighted in a recent letter from House Judiciary Committee member Darrell Issa to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The letter points to credible claims that ActBlue and its charitable arm, ActBlue Charities, have provided fundraising and payment processing services to terror-linked groups, including the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), despite being aware of these ties since 2021 and continuing until 2023. Samidoun, a fiscally sponsored project of the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), was added to the U.S. Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals List on October 15, 2024, for its connections to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Issa’s letter underscores that ActBlue Charities and ActBlue lack a reliable vetting process for terrorism links, potentially violating criminal statutes by enabling terror financing, and calls for a thorough Treasury Department review of their fundraising activities and the ultimate use of the funds.

In summary, on March 21, 2025, President Donald Trump announced Boeing’s $20 billion contract to build the F-47 NGAD fighter jet to counter China, juxtaposed against domestic and foreign policy turbulence. Meanwhile, Howard Lutnick decries $4 trillion in unchecked entitlements and Michelle Obama’s alleged $1.067 million garden payments spark fraud debates. GOP candidate Sophia Farooq’s ties to terror-designated Jamaat e Islami and ActBlue’s links to groups like Samidoun fuel fears of radical infiltration, clashing with Trump’s security stance while U.S. funding of the Taliban, enabled by alleged sympathizers like Thomas West, contradicts Trump’s anti-terror image.