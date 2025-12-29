In a recent episode of the PBD Podcast, host Patrick Bet-David interviewed Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, a self-styled reformist Muslim leader known as the “Imam of Peace.” The discussion turned to the composition of Muslim communities, particularly in contexts like Australia, where Tawhidi had previously addressed similar questions.



Tawhidi clarified his earlier statements, explaining, “I think I was very general when speaking to Tommy [Robinson] in that interview and I believe I understood the question to be within Australia. So how many like you within Australia and I still believe those numbers are accurate. I think the majority of Muslims are not only supportive of peace, they lead a peaceful lifestyle and they do not want to see the Muslim Brotherhood or Bin Laden or ISIS or Hamas as their representatives.”



However, a sharp critique emerged in response to Tawhidi’s claims, dismissing them as “pure nonsense.” Turkish born Ridvan Aydemir argued that while most adherents of any ideology; including violent ones like Nazism, fascism, or communism, live peaceful lives due to everyday constraints and human nature, this passivity does not reflect rejection of the ideology’s core goals.”



Most people who follow a violent ideology are peaceful, Aydemir stated, emphasizing that “most people simply live their lives even if they have certain convictions... That does not mean just because most Muslims are peaceful people... that most Muslims also desire peace and most Muslims also disagree with... the goals of the Muslim Brotherhood.”



Citing surveys from organizations like Pew Research, the critic highlighted widespread support among Muslims for strict Islamic principles, such as executing those who offend Islam or the Prophet Muhammad, and implementing Islamic law globally. “Looking at any poll... you can clearly tell that the majority of Muslims around the world agree with certain things like those who offend Muslims and Muhammad need to be executed. We need to have Islamic law ruling everywhere.”



The most provocative point came toward the end: “If the Muslim Brotherhood actually emerged as a promising force... and said hey guys Muslims we need your support now. We are currently on a very very good trajectory to turn all of these western countries into Muslim nations within 10 years. I would say that the majority of Muslims would probably look favorably upon that.”

This hypothetical scenario underscores the critic’s view that the “peaceful” majority’s apparent moderation may shift dramatically once Muslims achieve demographic or political significance in the West, revealing latent support for Islamist objectives.\

