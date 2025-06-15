Latin America is veering toward autocracy, creating opportunities for external powers like Russia, China, and Iran to expand their influence, often at the expense of regional stability and U.S. interests. Joseph Humire, executive director of the Center for a Secure Free Society and a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, has studied Latin America’s geopolitical dynamics for two decades, specializing in asymmetric warfare. In a newly released American Thought Leaders episode hosted by Jan Jekielek, Humire warned, “We have this issue in Latin America where the region's going towards a much more autocratic direction and Russia, China, [and] Iran are positioning themselves to take advantage of all that.”

The Sino-Iranian Connection and Regional Influence

Humire highlights the Sino-Iranian partnership as particularly threatening, stating, “The Sino-Iranian connection in many respects is probably the most dangerous one, even more so than the Sino-Russian connection which is more talked about.” China’s influence, often presented as economic, is reshaping Latin America into a region less hospitable to the United States. Since Chinese President Hu Jintao’s 2004 pledge of $100 billion, which grew to over $450 billion by 2025, China has secured significant leverage. However, Humire argues these investments conceal military ambitions, noting, “China is making Latin America a region more inhospitable to the United States.” Iran, operating covertly, uses China’s financial networks to advance military projects, particularly in Venezuela, where it supports drone development under economic guises.

Venezuela Election Update and Political Repression

Venezuela’s recent election underscores the region’s autocratic shift. Opposition leaders María Corina Machado and Edmundo González garnered support from two-thirds of Latin American countries, either recognizing González as president-elect or rejecting Nicolás Maduro’s claim. Yet, Maduro’s regime, bolstered by Russia, China, and Iran, has escalated repression. Humire notes, “The regime has become much more draconian on the repressive apparatus,” with figures like Diosdado Cabello leading internal security, resulting in thousands incarcerated and dozens killed. González’s exile in Spain and Maduro’s isolation strategy, akin to Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega, signal a grim outlook. Humire observes, “As long as they have Russia, China, [and] Iran backing them up, I think they're content to keep it that way.”

Joseph Humire’s Background and Early Insights

Humire’s insights stem from his U.S. Marine Corps service, where a 2004 naval exercise in Latin America revealed China’s strategic presence. Observing Chinese state-controlled companies like Hutchison Whampoa at the Panama Canal, he recalled, “I realized then that they were Chinese state-controlled companies… that sparked my interest.” His academic work later encompassed Iran and Russia’s networks, initially seen as distinct but later recognized as interconnected. Humire reflected, “I was looking at three separate problems and now I realize it’s all the same problem,” highlighting how China’s commercial ventures often mask military objectives, a pattern evident in the region’s growing dual-use infrastructure.

China’s Expanding Port Infrastructure in Latin America

China’s control over Latin American ports has surged, from a handful in 2004 to over 40 projects today, including deep-water ports and alternative canal initiatives. Humire explains, “They have major deep-water ports in South America… [and] the ability to operate both on the Pacific and the Caribbean Atlantic side.” These developments raise national security concerns for North America, as ports like Peru’s Chancay mega port, capable of handling triple E-class cargo ships—comparable to aircraft carriers—suggest dual-use potential. Humire warns, “If they’re able to eventually break the chain of island nations and get past Guam into the blue ocean, they need to have a destination,” underscoring the strategic military implications.

US Neglect and China’s Strategic Economic Penetration

Humire attributes China’s rise partly to U.S. neglect, particularly during the 2008-2009 financial crisis when the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) faced bankruptcy. China seized the opportunity, joining the IDB with a minimal stake but paying an unprecedented entrance fee, which Humire describes as “an institutional kickback.” This allowed China to influence lending, with conditions that IDB match Chinese loans, effectively co-financing China’s expansion. He asserts, “It’s not an exaggeration to say that the U.S. co-financed China’s rise in Latin America,” highlighting misguided U.S. policies that enabled China’s strategic penetration under the guise of commerce.

Military Ambitions Behind Commercial Projects

While some view China’s investments as purely economic, Humire sees military intent, citing projects like Venezuela’s satellite tracking station within a military base. He argues, “If you think China’s simply doing this for economic ambitions, you’re not reading the tea leaves on how China operates.” Ports like Peru’s Chancay and a deep-water port in Chile, designed for submarines, suggest militaristic goals. Humire notes, “In China, their science is their military,” emphasizing the civil-military fusion doctrine that mandates commercial enterprises support security objectives, a concept often overlooked in Latin America.

Iran’s Role and Strategic Approach in Latin America

Iran’s operations in Latin America are covert and strategic, leveraging China’s economic presence. Humire explains, “Iran was using China’s financial system… to shield the Iranian transfer of military technology into Venezuela.” Unlike its theocratic approach in the Middle East, Iran markets itself as a social movement protecting natural resources, resonating with Latin America’s anti-imperialist sentiments. It builds mosques and cultural centers, which Humire describes as “cell towers” for disinformation, amplifying anti-U.S. narratives through networks like Hispan TV. He warns, “Iran has almost nothing to lose,” making it a low-risk partner for destabilizing activities that benefit China’s broader strategy.

The Russia-China-Iran Nexus and Multilateral Cooperation

The Russia-China-Iran nexus operates synergistically, anchored by the Bolivarian Alliance of the Americas (ALBA), comprising Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Bolivia. Humire notes, “Three-quarters of China’s credits and loans, Russia’s foreign military sales, and Iran’s bilateral agreements” target these countries, demonstrating strategic cooperation. ALBA’s subversion of Latin America’s multilateral system, with Iran and Syria as early observers, has shifted the region’s geopolitical alignment away from the U.S. Humire asserts, “This shows you synergy, not strategic competition,” highlighting how these powers exploit authoritarian networks to reshape the region.

Collaborative Strategies of External Powers

Russia, China, and Iran capitalize on Latin America’s social and political grievances, nurturing Marxist networks to gain influence. In Bolivia, Iran’s rapid ascent from no presence to defense agreements under Evo Morales exemplifies this strategy. Humire explains, “They understood this guy has potential or this network has a movement, so we’re going to invest into that.” By aligning with anti-imperialist movements, Iran gains footholds, while China and Russia provide economic and military support, creating a layered approach that amplifies their collective impact.

Deteriorating Democracy and Regional Challenges

Latin America’s democratic backslide, coupled with economic crises, fuels instability that external powers exploit. Humire predicts Bolivia will face a humanitarian crisis in 2025, driven by depleted reserves and fuel shortages, mirroring Venezuela’s collapse. He notes, “Russia and Iran came to subsidize the Maduro regime… we’re already starting to see [them] come into Bolivia.” This exacerbates migration and drug crises, weakening the U.S. social fabric. Humire warns, “They want Latin America to become an area of non-permissiveness for the United States,” hindering American influence and investment.

Argentina’s Potential Transformation under Javier Milei

Argentina’s President Javier Milei represents a counterpoint, aiming to realign the country away from Russia, China, and Iran. Previously dubbed “Argent-China” due to Chinese influence, Argentina’s shift under Milei is significant. Humire praises Milei’s strategic vision, stating, “He knows that to lead to liberty and prosperity and security, he has to separate from Russia, China, and Iran.” However, Milei faces resistance from these powers, who have a vested interest in his failure. Humire emphasizes, “He’s going to need partners,” urging U.S. support to bolster Argentina’s comeback and counter the autocratic tide in Latin America.