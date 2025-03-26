How Marxism infused in our culture through history and hollywood

Have you ever wondered where Woke came from or why you hear it mentioned in conjunction with Karl Marx?

How did it even get popular in the first place?

Definitions are very important. Woke is when group identity representation is prioritized as a moral good - often to the detriment of quality. It assumes the lack of diversity must mean oppression of one group. Often to correct this false assumption, you must tear down the oppressors - majority group. One of the largest communist influential figures, Karl Marx wrote in Das Kapital - his ideas shaped much of the world. Hence, so many of the terms and ideas of today come from Das Kapital. Marx views capitalist owners as the oppressors - bourgeoisie, and the workers as oppressed - the proletariat. That power struggle is between the oppressor v. oppressed.

Capitalist grows defiant

Can the worker produce commodities out of nothing, merely by using his arms and legs? Did I not provide him with the materials, through which, and in which alone, his labor could be embodied? And, as the greater part of society consists of such impecunious creatures, have I not rendered society an incalculable service by providing my instruments of production, my cotton and my spindle, and the worker, too, for have I not provided him with the means of subsistence? Am I to be allowed nothing in return for all this service?

Marx retorts the above capital owner:

"But has the worker not performed an equivalent service in return, by changing his cotton and his spindle into yarn? In any case, here the question of service does nto arise. A service is nothing other the useful effect of a use-value, be it that of a commodity or that commodity of labor. But here, we are dealing with exchange-value. The capitalist paid to the worker a value of three shillings, and the worker gave him back an exact equivalent in the value of three shillings he added to the cotton: he gave him value for value. Our friend, who has up 'til now displayed all the arrogance of capital, suddenly takes on the unassuming demeanor of one of his own workers, and he exclaims, have I myself not worked? Have I not performed the labor of superintendence, of overseeing the spinner? And does not this labor, too, create value?" Marx is aware of the counterarguments but instead of answering them, he creates this comedic capitalist exaggeration. The capitalist bad.

In the 1920s, George Friedman's book "The Political Philosophy of the Frankfurt School", emerged with the study of critical theory and its political implications. Critical theory is a social and political school of thought that analyzes and challenges systemic power relations, arguing that knowledge, truth, and social structures are shaped by power dynamics between dominant and oppressed groups, aiming for social transformation.

Postmodernism Cultural Movements 1960s Inspired by Marxism.

Postmodernism is a broad term encompassing a reaction against modernism, characterized by skepticism towards grand narratives, universal truths, and objective reality, emphasizing subjectivity, relativism, and the constructed nature of knowledge and meaning.

Georg Lukács’s theory of revolution

Lukács argues that a revolutionary party must instead cultivate a sort of indifference towards the law, a freedom from the ideological power. History and Class Consciousness (1968) as translated by Rodney Livingstone (MIT Press: 1971) "Only the dialectical conception of ... reality as a social process ... dissolves the fetishistic forms necessarily produced by the capitalist mode of production and enables us to see them as mere illusions which are not less illusory for being seen to be necessary." Meaning there is no such thing as truth. Truth is relative - merely the construct of the powerful to justify their power.

Woke Blacks Civil Rights NAACP

"Black history is a critical aspect of American history and has shaped American culture, including the evolution of language" ... "term "Woke" was first highlighted in the 1962 essay, "If You're Woke, You Dig It", featured in the "New York Times" by Harlem-based writer William Melvin Kelley who documented the cultural appropriation and distortion of language," and refers directly to racism.

Something Had to Fill The of Gap of Truth - My Truth

In 1989, Kimberle Crenshaw published "Demarginalizing the Intersection of Race and Sex." This collected "My Truths" into group identity combining critical theory with race and sex. A new cultural Marxism emerges called Critical Race Theory.

1990s and Early 2000s

The 90s saw alternative story methods like Pulp Fiction, Total Recall and Reservoir Dogs. There were also excellent stories with critical themes like falling, Natural Born Killers and Fight Club. Hollywood was entertaining stories with underline themes that asked questions that lingered with you long after watching the movie. The 90s also focused on more diverse casts, diverse perspectives, playing with nontraditional roles like gay characters and it worked. We did not care about race stuff as kids during this time Hollywood did not delve full force into all out moral degeneracy or insulting the audience. This was before representation became both weaponized and performative. Diversity was pitched as a creative opportunity rather than a moral requirement, and no one made it weird.

Sadly corporate types decided to capitalize on moral virtues. Hollywood started advertising on social justice woke issues and through the ESG framework. Hollywood co-opted it with diversity hires. The production value began to drop in the 2010s. The morality of the superiority woke writers created mediocracy at best.

Often, the Marxist writers began carrying the Critical Race Theory lens smugness, commodifying their woke righteousness. Hollywood commodified Marxism. Marxism, was first publicly formulated in 1848, and has ebbed and flowed ever since. However, America is experiencing a turn from this social construct, but Marxism is a stubborn ideology to extinguish.