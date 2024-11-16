My professional background is corporate policy including employment, organizational development, professional training and development, employee benefits and more. Since recently experiencing two hurricanes myself and having been impacted by both Helene and Milton, I've made it my mission to study the regulatory agencies that direct and control disaster recovery before, during and after a natural disaster event.

With my policy background it has helped me expand knowledge into other areas of the federal government including disaster recovery and will be a major topic of focus in the coming days. Its been a huge learning curve since so many federal agencies intertwine with one another. Each of the 438 federal agencies and sub-agencies have their own nomenclature including thousands of acronyms to learn but it can be done by anyone that has the skill and interest to learn. So I have learned this new area of focus in order to educate the public and hopefully provide some influence regarding recommended policy changes after the Trump administration takes office on January 20, 2025. On Monday, a policy paper was published on the Beef Initiative website authored by several colleagues including myself outlining some of the most egregious Biden Executive Orders and how they are currently impacting American. Our policy paper executive editor and researcher Breeauna Sagdal was featured as a special guest on CHD TV discussing the details of the published policy paper. Other scheduled appearances are planned over the weekend.

Executive Order 14008

The slow response time and complaints by residents impacted by hurricane Helene and Milton can be traced back to Biden’s first week in office when he issued Executive Order 14008, Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. Numerous other directives followed Executive Order 14008 including federal regulatory rules which has placed many Americans at the crossroads of facing ineptness, slow response times, or ignored completely by the federal government, and frankly down right illegal discrimination by the federal agencies who are responsible for responding after a natural disaster impacts a community. Within the framework of Executive Order 14008, the Justice40 Initiative was cemented into all policies and programs across all federal agencies including FEMA. Through this directive, all agencies must place equity first including funding allocation. The Justice40 Initiative mandates a guideline of 40 percent of all resources to address specific and limited demographics. More to come on this topic in future articles but let me explain the Biden Corporatized Central Control of our natural “lands and waterways” and how it impacts future private property in America.

Conserving 30 Percent of National Lands and Waterways

Executive Order 14008 includes a goal of conserving at least 30% of the United States land and water by 2030 and is essentially a federal corporate public-private stakeholder partnership framework implemented by Land Trusts who are committed to preserve and conserve large swaths of land for perpetuity. These Land Trusts are specific in nature with goals of purchasing privately owned land and turning the property into public recreational parks or designating the land as undeveloped green space for eternity.

Land trusts are a key driver of private land conservation in this country with many actively participating in federal programs to reach President Biden’s 30x30 plan of conserving 30 percent of our land and water for public use. One example of this public-private partnership framework with our federal government is the Land Trust Alliance. The Land Trust Alliance mission is to save land, strengthen communities and create a healthier planet. The Alliance’s goal is to conserve 60 million acres by 2030. The Alliance Grant Program aims to support and build the capacity of land trusts and other groups that conserve and steward land to integrate climate change into land protection and management decisions. For more information on the Land Trust Alliance Grant Program click here Link provided.

Interior Department Announces $254 Million for Local Parks, Largest Investment Ever in Program’s History

On September 25, 2024, the Department of the Interior announced the single largest grant investment ever from the Land and Water Conservation Fund’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program (ORLP). Through ORLP, the National Park Service (NPS) will invest $254.68 million into 54 projects in 24 states for the redevelopment or creation of new local parks.

“The ORLP program advances President Biden’s America the Beautiful Initiative, a locally led, voluntary conservation and restoration effort that aims to address the nature and climate crises, improve equitable access to the outdoors, and strengthen the economy. Providing safe outdoor spaces for communities that are park-deprived is one of six areas of focus.” The program also helps advance the Administration's Justice40 Initiative which aims to allocate 40 percent of the federal funding programs to flow directly to disadvantaged communities.

The Department of Interior (DOI) is responsible for the matching federal block grant application process once they designate swaths of land to be preserved across all 50 states and terrorities of the United States. Once the DOI approves the matching federal block grant funding, Land Trust entities submit an application for funding with the intention of purchasing the land in the defined DOI region. The Land Trust entity provides matching funds equivalent to the approved value of the DOI federal block grant using those funds to acquire land for sale by private owners. The Land Trust identifies a large parcel of property, acquires the land, transfers the property deed and agrees to hold the land for conservation purposes. Upon deed transfer, the Land Trust executes an ironclad contractual arrangement whereby guaranteeing any future sale of the property to a new owner must contain the original terms of the land contract. The Land Trust agrees only to use the land for public recreational purposes and/or the land must remain as an undeveloped green space.

What types of Land Trust Qualify?

A nonprofit organization that works to permanently conserve land.

Land trusts can acquire land outright or enter into a conservation easement with a landowner. A conservation easement is a legally binding agreement where the landowner gives up their development rights to the trust. The trust is responsible for enforcing the easement and sometimes managing the property.

The Conservation Fund

An organization that works to protect natural landscapes and ensure healthy environments. The Conservation Fund was founded in 1985 by Pat Noonan, the former head of the Nature Conservancy.

Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF)

A program that works to conserve land and improve outdoor recreation. The LWCF partners with federal, state, and local efforts to protect land, preserve working forests, and support state and local parks. The LWCF also distributes grants to states and local communities for projects like establishing green spaces, providing public access to water, and protecting historic sites.

Edwards announces National Park Service grant to make Deaverview Mountain accessible to public

Just one day after the DOI announced $254 investment in public lands, U.S. Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) released a press statement announcing the National Park Service awarded a competitive grant of nearly $4.5 million dollars toward land acquisition on Deaverview Mountain in Buncombe County for a future public park. Out of 54 projects in 24 states, this was the only one funded in North Carolina.

Deaverview Mountain is currently privately owned and this federal funding, along with the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy’s state grant secured last year, will provide recreational opportunities in this beautiful area for decades to come.

The grant is a part of the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Grant program, which supports the purchase of parks and renovation of recreation facilities in economically distressed areas of the United States.

SAHC is seizing this historic opportunity!

In an earlier announcement, Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (SAHC) stated it is partnering with Buncombe County to explore the potential of turning the 343-acre mountaintop tract into a public park. They are applying for grants and searching for funding sources to save this mountain for conservation. Well, SAHC has succeeded based on U.S. Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) press statement. Project costs for Deaverview public park are estimated to total $8.8 million.

Compass Real Estate company listed the above Cowan road property as buildable with an engineer development plan submission for a 21 estate lot development opportunity. The real estate description of the property states:

Spanning +-342 acres located only 6 miles from downtown Asheville, offers one of the finest land investment opportunities in the Southeast USA. Outstanding views from the property extend to the horizon line over layers of mountain ridges in all directions. Clearly visible landmarks include the downtown Asheville skyline, Biltmore Estate, Mount Mitchell, and more! The topography is essentially a private mountain summit with excellent build sites throughout. 21 estate lot development plan on file, and versatile options exist for other uses. City water is available (engineering docs on file). Possible property uses are listed as Cattle, Gardening, Horses, Multi-Family, Orchard, Pasture/Grazing, Private Estate, Recreational, Residential, Subdevelopment, Timber, Tree Farm/Timber. Septics required for development plans. Zoned R-LD. Extensive road grading improvements have been completed from the private gated main entrance. Other access points exist via additional ROWs. Natural features include mature hardwood timber, multiple springs, private meadows, soil roadbeds, and abundant wildlife. This rare property is truly one-of-a-kind. Property Listing. The below scenic picture is the previously held 343-acre Deaverview Mountain private property.

Searching the Buncombe County public property records, I found the property owners where significantly delinquent on their property taxes as of February 2024, in the amount of $8,158. The property history shows final sale of the property at $7.4 million dollars on March 23, 2024. Interesting that the property was up for sale at the most convenient time and so nicely fits with the matching federal block grant of $4.5 million dollars, roughly half of the estimated $8 million price tag SAHC previously disclosed through their public website.

Therefore, what was once submitted as available property which could have been sold and reserved for a future beautiful and secluded multi-family single home development, or a potential cattle range, or maybe a beautiful private estate, or even a champion equestrian horse farm will now be conserved for public recreational purposes only and owned by a Land Trust preserved for perpituity.