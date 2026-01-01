Andrea’s Newsletter

Andrea’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Shaffer, Anti-Marxist's avatar
Andrea Shaffer, Anti-Marxist
5d

Awesome scripture addition!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lou From Queens's avatar
Lou From Queens
15h

Thanks Andrea,

DR. Zev's message around New Year is good time to reflect on

Time is Finite

We must have moral clarity and purpose over fear.

As I read about Dr. Z.

It reminded of your work.

Thanks as always, and may Hod Continue to Bless You and Your Work

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrea Shaffer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture