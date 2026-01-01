Every New Year’s Eve, I celebrate Dr. Zev Zelenko’s profound contributions and his timeless message to humanity; especially his call to live with purpose, striving daily to align our hearts with the Creator and elevate our consciousness toward a higher plane of understanding life’s true meaning.



In one of his powerful final messages before passing in 2022, Dr. Zelenko shared a vision of hope amid global challenges. He foresaw a transformative process leading to a cleaner, better world, where the true narrative and knowledge of God would permeate society, filling it like waters covering the seas, as the prophet describes. This redemption, he emphasized, is inevitable—the only variable is the human cost.



To mitigate suffering, Dr. Zelenko explained, depends on humanity’s collective effort: the rate at which we unmask darkness, reconcile our hearts with the Divine, and reject the voids created by desecrating marriage, gender, and life itself.



Society’s embrace of immorality, he noted, invites chaos that evil exploits. Yet, in a profound silver lining, he reminded us that if we bear responsibility for these failures, we also hold the power to fix them through honesty, introspection, and repentance.



Speaking as much to himself as to others, Dr. Zelenko urged continual striving; to live in godly light, improve a little each day, repent from wrong turns, and progress in spiritual maturation. The world, he observed, remains immature in theology, philosophy, and grasping life’s purpose. But through personal growth, perceiving reality more deeply over time, we can rise to meet it.

On New Years Day, let us honor Dr. Zelenko by recommitting to that journey—choosing light, hope, and divine alignment. Wishing you a Happy New Year filled with renewal and purpose!

Born in socialist slavery, and then immigrating to the United States, Dr. Zelenko was the embodiment of the American dream. The child of poor immigrants who rose to success as a physician and a businessman. But Dr. Zelenko was more than a physician. As an activist and a businessman, he was also a man of deep faith, incredible love for his family, and a tireless inspiration to the company. But, perhaps most of all, Zev was our friend. The world knows the dynamic firebrand who never feared speaking the truth to power or about issues he cared deeply about. Dr. Zelenko was a man of great, subtle humor and deep intellect. For every verbal jab he threw at the tired and incompetent establishment, a dozen more light-hearted laughs were spent with him and the team. Dr. Zelenko could laugh at himself as easily as others, and was always in great spirits, no matter the darkness that surrounded him - something that’s easily overlooked in today’s climate of hypersensitivity.

In faith and freedom!

Andrea Shaffer