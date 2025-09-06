Andrea’s Newsletter

Andrea’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
13h

Very impressive reporting

Decades ago I heard about East Coast through Canada cigarette smuggling rings that were cashing in 25 million a year run by Hezbollah operatives

tobacco shops here in Minnesota are Levant owned and I recall hearing of criminal charges.

10 years ago 40 of them showed up dressed in tribal robes at Wayzata Beach when I was there with my kids, which is a white wealthy² area and prayed noisily

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrea Shaffer
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Andrea Shaffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture