US government agencies, including the FBI, Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of State, and congressional committees, have documented alleged connections between Hezbollah and elements within the Venezuelan government under both Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro. These ties reportedly involve facilitation of Hezbollah's activities, such as fundraising, drug trafficking, money laundering, and provision of Venezuelan passports or safe havens to Hezbollah operatives. While direct FBI-issued reports on this topic are not publicly detailed in isolation, FBI investigations have contributed to broader US government findings, indictments, and sanctions.

Below is a summary of key reports and evidence from official sources, drawing from congressional hearings, State Department assessments, Treasury designations, and related analyses. Note that these allegations are often based on intelligence, witness testimonies, and financial tracking, and Venezuelan officials have denied them.

Multiple reports highlight Venezuelan officials with direct ties to Hezbollah. For instance, former Vice President Tareck El Aissami (now Industry Minister) has been accused of issuing Venezuelan passports and visas to Hezbollah members, facilitating their travel and operations.

A 2017 intelligence document revealed that El Aissami ordered the issuance of 173 passports from Venezuela's embassy in Iraq, some to Hezbollah affiliates. The US Treasury sanctioned El Aissami in 2017 for narcotics trafficking ties, and the DOJ indicted him in 2019 for related crimes. Additionally, Venezuelan diplomat Ghazi Nassereddine was designated by Treasury in 2008 for enabling Hezbollah travel to/from Caracas and fundraising via a Shia center in the capital.

Hezbollah has reportedly established bases in Venezuela since the 1990s, predating Chávez, but ties deepened under his regime. Margarita Island is described as a key hub for Hezbollah training camps, drug labs, and smuggling, with government protection.

Reports indicate Hezbollah operatives conduct terror training there and collaborate with Colombian groups like the FARC (now dissidents) and ELN, which operate in Venezuela with regime tolerance. US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) commanders have noted a "significant Lebanese Hezbollah presence" in the region, linked back to the group in Lebanon.

Hezbollah's involvement in Venezuela's narcotics trade is a major focus, often with alleged government complicity. A 2011 UN report identified Venezuela as a primary cocaine transshipment point from Colombia to Europe/Africa, with Hezbollah ensuring safe passage via African routes. The DEA has tracked Hezbollah's "Business Affairs Component" leading illicit activities in Venezuela, including cocaine smuggling with profits (8-14%) funneled back to the group.

Walid Makled, a Venezuelan cocaine kingpin extradited to the US, confirmed in interviews that Hezbollah operates labs in Venezuela under regime protection. In 2019, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighted Hezbollah's "active cells" in Venezuela tied to Iranian influence Venezuela's alliance with Iran has amplified Hezbollah's role, as the group acts as an Iranian proxy.

Reports note Iranian training of Venezuelan intelligence services, joint oil ventures, and arms shipments (e.g., a 2009 Israeli interception of Iranian/Russian weapons from Venezuela to Syria for Hezbollah). The Maduro regime has been accused of allowing Iran to establish drone production facilities and using Venezuela as a weapons depot, posing regional threats.

In 2021, the FBI charged four Iranian agents in a plot to abduct a US-based dissident, involving transport via Venezuela The FBI has been involved in investigations leading to indictments and sanctions, such as the 2011 case against Ayman Joumaa, a Hezbollah-linked trafficker using Venezuela as a hub for cocaine shipments.

In 2021, FBI charges against Iranian operatives included Venezuela as a transit point in an abduction plot. Broader DEA and Treasury efforts (e.g., 2018 sanctions on Hezbollah financiers with Venezuelan passports) stem from joint FBI intelligence. These connections have prompted calls to designate Venezuela as a state sponsor of terrorism, citing risks to US security.

Cryptocurrency Use in Funding Hezbollah-Venezuela Connections

US government agencies, think tanks, and media reports have alledged that cryptocurrency plays a role in funding networks linking Hezbollah to Venezuela, primarily through sanctions evasion, money laundering, and illicit trade. These allegations center on Hezbollah's adaptation to digital assets like stablecoins (e.g., Tether or USDT) to move funds amid international sanctions, leveraging Venezuela's economic chaos, weak regulations, and regime tolerance.

Venezuela serves as a hub due to its hyperinflation, informal crypto markets, and alliances with Iran (Hezbollah's primary backer). Key activities include using crypto for smuggling Venezuelan gold, narcotics trafficking, and trade-based schemes that funnel profits to Hezbollah. While direct evidence is often based on sanctions designations and intelligence, Venezuelan officials and implicated parties deny involvement.

Cryptocurrency's appeal lies in its speed, low fees, and pseudonymity, with networks like Tron being favored over Bitcoin for these reasons. Reports indicate a shift toward stablecoins for stability in volatile environments like Venezuela's. A prominent Lebanon-South America network sanctioned for financing Hezbollah has deep ties to Venezuela's crypto sector.

Amer Mohamed Akil Rada, a Venezuelan-Lebanese dual national and alleged senior Hezbollah operative, was sanctioned in 2023 for running a Colombia-based charcoal export business that sent 80% of profits (via smuggling and laundering) to Hezbollah. His brother, Samer Akil Rada, heads BCI Technologies C.A., a Venezuelan cryptocurrency consultancy firm in Valencia, owned or controlled by him and linked to narcotics trafficking (e.g., smuggling 500 kg of cocaine worth $15 million). Relatives operate in Venezuela's regime-controlled crypto industry, facilitating sanctions evasion. This network exemplifies how Hezbollah embeds in Latin American crypto markets for funding.

Hezbollah allegedly uses stablecoins like USDT in Venezuela's over-the-counter (OTC) markets and peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms for laundering. Caracas-based brokers facilitate cash-to-crypto conversions, aiding smuggling of Venezuelan gold bought through intermediaries and resold to Iran.

A 2025 RAND study and leaked reports highlight illegal gold mining in Venezuela's Orinoco region as a funding source, with crypto enabling cross-border transfers. The Maduro regime's passive complicity creates a permissive environment.

In 2024, the US Treasury sanctioned Tawfiq Muhammad Sa’id al-Law, a Lebanon-based money exchanger, for providing digital wallets on the Tron blockchain to Hezbollah, handling tens of millions in USDT from IRGC-QF commodity sales. While not directly tied to Venezuela, this illustrates broader crypto use by Hezbollah, which extends to Latin American networks.

Israeli authorities froze Tron wallets linked to Hezbollah funding, including some held by individuals in Venezuela who denied militant ties. Tron has become a preferred platform for militant groups due to its efficiency, with Tether dominating transactions. This is part of a wider trend where Iran-backed groups use crypto to skirt sanctions, potentially routing through Venezuelan hubs.

The Maduro regime launched the Petro cryptocurrency in 2018, backed by oil and gold reserves, to evade US sanctions. While not directly alleged for Hezbollah funding, it's linked to regime officials with Hezbollah connections, such as Joselit de la Trinidad Ramirez Camacho (indicted in 2020 with a $5 million bounty for sanctions evasion) and Tareck El Aissami (accused of narcotics ties). Petro may indirectly support networks blending state and illicit finance.

Transnational crime groups in Latin America, including those with potential Hezbollah overlaps (e.g., in Paraguay's Tri-Border Area), use crypto for laundering. Groups like Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación and Primeiro Comando da Capital employ unregulated exchanges and Bitcoin ATMs.

Paraguay's Bitcoin promotion and corruption ties to Hezbollah figures amplify risks, though direct Venezuela-Hezbollah crypto cases are harder to prosecute. These allegations stem from US sanctions, intelligence, and analyses, prompting calls to designate Venezuela as a terrorism sponsor. However, some experts argue crypto's role in terrorism is overstated compared to traditional methods.