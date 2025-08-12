Harmeet Dhillon appeared on Newsmax to address Texas Democrats fleeing the state, boys in girls safe places, and veiled discriminatory DEI programs violating federal law. Dhillon praised Texas officials for relying on solid legal grounds to address Democrats fleeing the state to break quorum on redistricting laws, likening their actions to past civil rights era obstructions.

Dhillon expressed support for Texas officials' handling of the quorum-breaking Democrats, noting that they are relying on solid legal analysis under Texas law to compel the return of over 50 lawmakers who have fled their duties. She criticized this as a dereliction of sworn responsibilities that is halting government operations, drawing direct parallels to Democratic efforts during the Brown v. Board of Education era and the early civil rights movement to deny African Americans equal access to society. Dhillon argued that while the racial dynamics differ today, the underlying lawlessness and disregard for federal and state laws remain the same, playing out in real time.

As a citizen, she commended lawmakers and law enforcement for standing firm on the rule of law, undeterred by name-calling or online memes, to ensure Texas's electoral lines are drawn in accordance with federal mandates as affirmed by the United States Supreme Court.

Shifting to university issues, Dhillon addressed whether corrective measures are taking hold amid substantial penalties and settlements. She affirmed a deterrent effect, with other institutions eager to avoid similar troubles by better protecting Jewish students and complying with broader civil rights standards.

Beyond antisemitism, she emphasized that settlements are tackling DEI initiatives, Title IX concerns such as boys and girls in sports, and violations of girls' privacy rights. Each university's situation varies, involving fact-finding, but Dhillon described a surge in outreach from chancellors, deans, administrators, and their lawyers seeking deals with the DOJ and White House. Varying dollar amounts are in play, particularly for schools reliant on federal aid, all of which must adhere to federal law if they accept such funding. Dhillon portrayed this as a systematic dismantling of discriminatory practices disguised as diversity, equity, and inclusion, which she labeled as illegal discrimination in another form.

She anticipated self-correction in the higher education market after initial settlements, akin to shifts seen in voting rights enforcement. However, she stressed that unwinding these entrenched systems—built on careers profiting from racial categorizations—requires sustained effort, decisive federal action, and withholding taxpayer dollars from law violators. Ultimately, Dhillon called for holding the line with political accountability to enable lasting change. Regarding the fact pattern discussed—whether under Texas law, authorities can compel or arrest lawmakers who flee the state to break quorum—the legal basis appears established but limited in scope and enforcement.

The Texas Constitution (Article III, Section 10) and House rules empower the chamber to compel attendance of absent members through civil arrest warrants issued by the sergeant-at-arms or law enforcement, a mechanism used historically to restore quorum. This is not a criminal process but a civil one aimed at forcing return for legislative duties, with roots in traditions dating back nearly to Texas's statehood.