In a pointed exchange during the House Judiciary Committee’s oversight hearing, Representative Henry C. “Hank” Johnson of Georgia’s 4th District questioned former Special Counsel Jack Smith about the indictments related to President Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the January 6, 2021, Capitol events.



Johnson, a Democrat, referenced Republican allegations that Trump had been subjected to “lawfare” and asked Smith whether he or his team had worked to fabricate indictments or conduct rigged show trials. Smith responded clearly, stating, “No, we secured indictments from grand juries and we were prepared to prove our case in court beyond a reasonable doubt.”



Johnson then inquired whether Smith had used his appointment as special counsel to pursue a politically motivated investigation and prosecution of Donald Trump. Smith answered, “I did not. We followed the facts and we followed the law. Where that led us was to an indictment of an unprecedented criminal scheme to block the peaceful transfer of power.”



When Johnson noted that the indictments had been dismissed, he asked if they could be refiled or resurrected after Trump leaves office. Smith explained that the cases were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled.

Johnson pressed for confirmation on whether Trump could be prosecuted after leaving office, but Smith declined to speculate, saying, “I’m not going to speak to that. I can only speak to what we did, which was dismiss the case without prejudice.”



Additional concerns emerged from reports and hearing discussions that Smith had obtained phone toll records of multiple congressional elected officials, including prominent Republicans, without providing proper legal notification to those affected.



Critics described the action as secret spying through grand jury subpoenas and non-disclosure orders, intended to gather information potentially linked to January 6 and expand the investigation.



Smith maintained that his office followed standard procedures and did not spy on anyone, but the matter intensified Republican objections regarding privacy and the separation of powers.



The hearing underscored the ongoing divisions over investigations into election-related conduct and the importance of political balance in the justice system.



For Republicans, achieving strong majorities in the 2026 midterms and a decisive victory in the 2028 presidential election remains essential to prevent what they see as the potential misuse of federal law enforcement under future Democratic administrations.



Without such electoral success, many fear that individuals who question election integrity or challenge official narratives could face renewed legal scrutiny and possible imprisonment, further eroding confidence in democratic institutions.