In recent years, Texas has witnessed a significant surge in its Muslim population, particularly within the bustling "Texas Triangle" encompassing Dallas, Houston, and Austin. This demographic shift has spurred the development of mosque-centric communities, most notably the ambitious EPIC City project in Plano, a Dallas suburb. However, these developments have not been without controversy. Critics, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, have raised alarms about the potential for "Sharia enclaves" and the risk of radicalization, citing past incidents and alleged ties to extremist ideologies. This article explores the intricate dynamics of Texas' Muslim communities, the political and legal battles surrounding projects like EPIC City, and the broader implications for community integration and security in the Lone Star State.

In terms of mosques, the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) in Plano, a Dallas suburb, has drawn scrutiny due to its ambitious EPIC City project—a proposed 402-acre Muslim-centric development. Critics, including Governor Greg Abbott in 2025, have raised concerns about potential "Sharia enclaves," though EPIC leaders, like scholar Yasir Qadhi, insist it will follow U.S. laws and be inclusive. Qadhi, a prominent figure with a history of controversial statements (e.g., past remarks on jihad), has been linked to Salafi ideology, which some associate with radicalism. The mosque serves a large North Texas Muslim community, and its region, the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex, is a hub for Islamic growth, with over 60 Sunni and several Shia mosques.

Houston, the state’s Muslim epicenter, has over 200 mosques, including the Al-Noor Mosque, part of the Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH). While ISGH is mainstream, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a Houston resident and Army veteran, carried out the 2025 New Orleans truck attack, killing 14. The FBI found he was self-radicalized via ISIS propaganda online, not formally tied to any ISGH mosque, though he lived in the city’s Muslim community. This suggests radicalization in Houston may occur outside formal mosque structures. Similarly, the Islamic Center of Quad Cities (ICQC) in Garland (DFW area) has been flagged by some outlets like RAIR Foundation for its expansion plans and alleged Salafi leanings, though evidence is anecdotal, not legal.

Other incidents include the 2015 Curtis Culwell Center attack in Garland, where Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, Arizona residents, targeted a Muhammad cartoon event. Simpson had connections to the Islamic Community Center of Phoenix, not a Texas mosque, but the event’s location in DFW highlights the region’s visibility to radicals. Regionally, the "Texas Triangle" (Dallas-Houston-Austin) concentrates most of Texas’ Muslim population and thus most potential radical activity, though documented cases remain small and often individual driven. Broader context suggests a trend: Texas’ rapid Muslim population growth, especially in the "Texas Triangle" (Dallas-Houston-Austin), has led to mosque expansions and community planning. The EPIC City model—tying residential development to a mosque—could inspire similar projects, but opposition from state officials, as seen with EPIC (e.g., Texas Rangers investigations, TCEQ permit disputes), may deter replication.

Governor Greg Abbott has spearheaded multiple investigations into the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) and its proposed EPIC City project, a 402-acre Muslim-centric development near Josephine, Texas, approximately 40 miles northeast of Dallas. As of April 10, 2025, these investigations involve several state agencies and reflect a combination of legal, political, and cultural concerns raised by Abbott and other Texas officials. The investigations began gaining traction in late March 2025.

On March 25, Abbott announced that a dozen state agencies were probing EPIC for "potential illegal activities," though specifics were initially vague. That same day, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into whether EPIC City violated Texas consumer protection laws, citing promotional materials suggesting EPIC would be the sole beneficiary of profits, which raised red flags about transparency and investor rights.

On March 26, the Texas Funeral Service Commission issued a cease-and-desist letter, ordering EPIC to halt alleged unlicensed funeral operations—a claim contested by EPIC, which partners with the licensed Rahma Funeral Homes. Abbott followed up on March 27, announcing a Texas State Securities Board investigation into potential fraud against investors, alleging EPIC might be misleading buyers about the project’s financial structure.

By March 28, the Texas Workforce Commission joined the effort, investigating possible discrimination under the Texas Fair Housing Act, based on claims EPIC might restrict housing sales to Muslims—despite EPIC’s public statements that the community would be open to all. On March 31, Abbott escalated the matter by directing the Texas Rangers to conduct a criminal investigation into EPIC and affiliated entities for unspecified "potential criminal activities."

Finally, on April 1, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) found EPIC lacked required construction permits, ordering confirmation within seven days that no building had started, threatening legal action if defied.

As of today, April 10, construction remains halted, with developers asserting no work has begun and no permits have been filed. The EPIC City project, managed by Community Capital Partners (CCP), a for-profit entity tied to EPIC, aims to include over 1,000 homes, a mosque, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, commercial spaces, and a community college. EPIC’s resident scholar, Yasir Qadhi, has framed it as a well-integrated Muslim neighborhood, not an exclusive enclave. However, Abbott has repeatedly cited concerns about "Sharia law" and "no-go zones," claims EPIC and its attorney, Dan Cogdell, dismiss as baseless and inflammatory. Cogdell, hired by CCP, accused Abbott of racial profiling and spreading misinformation during an April 3 press conference, though no lawsuit against the state has been filed as of now. Public sentiment, reflected in Collin County hearings and X posts, shows division—some residents and officials oppose the project, fearing segregation or legal violations.

Abbott Legal Basis Agrument

Permit Violations: Texas law, specifically the Texas Administrative Code, Title 30, requires large developments to obtain proper permits. EPIC City’s alleged noncompliance constitutes a clear statutory breach. This violation provides Abbott with a compelling basis for seeking an injunction to protect public safety and maintain environmental standards, as unpermitted projects can pose significant risks. Consumer Protection: The Attorney General is investigating EPIC City under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA), focusing on its promotional materials. Claims such as being the "sole profit beneficiary" may mislead potential buyers. If these allegations are substantiated, they would justify an injunction to prevent ongoing harm to investors, halting deceptive practices that could lead to financial losses.

Fair Housing Concerns: The Texas Workforce Commission is examining whether EPIC City intends to restrict housing to Muslims, a potential violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act (Property Code § 301). Despite EPIC’s claims of inclusivity, evidence of exclusionary intent could prompt an injunction to block housing sales or development until compliance with fair housing laws is ensured.

Public Interest: Abbott argues that EPIC City threatens Texas’ "law-and-order" ethos, citing concerns over "Sharia law" governance. This stance aligns with a 2017 Texas statute he signed, which outlaws Sharia law. While courts might consider this public policy argument, its legal strength is limited without concrete evidence of Sharia-based operations within EPIC City, making it a weaker pillar of Abbott’s case.

In the EPIC City case, discovery regarding the “no Sharia law” aspect in Texas will hinge on whether Abbott can find concrete evidence—like bylaws or statements—showing EPIC intends to enforce Sharia law in violation of state law. During discovery, Abbott’s team will likely seek internal communications, meeting minutes, and other records that could reveal EPIC’s true intentions regarding Sharia law; however, even if they uncover references to Sharia principles, they must prove these constitute a legal violation, which could prove challenging given the developers’ public denials.

Meanwhile, discovery will likely focus heavily on permit compliance and consumer protection, where Abbott has stronger footing. The “no Sharia law” claim will be tested, but its legal impact may be limited unless new, damning evidence emerges. Discovery in the EPIC City case could potentially find connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, as it did in the HLF case, if such ties exist and are supported by evidence like communications, financial records, or organizational affiliations.

If evidence like communications or financial records ties the project to the Muslim Brotherhood, it could explode into a major legal and political event, with intense media coverage, polarized public reactions, and serious consequences for the project and its stakeholders. Without such evidence, it remains a possibility rather than a certainty. The HLF case shows what’s possible when ties are proven—but for EPIC City, the outcome rests entirely on what the investigation uncovers.

The EPIC City saga encapsulates the broader struggle in Texas to balance community development with security concerns. As investigations continue, the case will test the state's ability to foster cultural integration while upholding its commitment to public safety and the rule of law.