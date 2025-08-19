Chris Gaubatz, a national security consultant with Understanding the Threat (UTT), delivered a compelling testimony before Congress on October 25, 2016, highlighting the dangers posed by the global Islamic movement, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates in the United States.

As the only organization in America dedicated to training law enforcement, intelligence professionals, military personnel, and leaders on the threat from jihadi groups, UTT emphasizes the need to understand the enemy based on their own declarations and doctrines. Gaubatz's testimony draws from U.S. military warfighting principles, undercover experiences, and evidence from major terrorism trials to expose the insidious activities of what can be termed the "American Jihad Mafia"—a network including the Muslim Brotherhood, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), the Holy Land Foundation, and Hamas—aimed at undermining American society from within.Gaubatz began by underscoring UTT's core belief that defeating the global Islamic movement requires a thorough understanding of the enemy, as outlined in U.S. military doctrine such as the Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield manual.

This doctrine mandates starting analysis with who the enemy claims to be and why they fight, which forms the basis for identifying their threat doctrine—in this case, Sharia law for all jihadi groups. Universally, whether it's al-Qaeda, ISIS, or the Muslim Brotherhood, these entities declare themselves as Muslims waging jihad in the cause of Allah to establish an Islamic state under Sharia.

Focusing on the Muslim Brotherhood, Gaubatz referenced evidence from the Holy Land Foundation trial, the largest terrorism financing and Hamas trial ever successfully prosecuted in U.S. history, adjudicated in Dallas, Texas, in 2008. This trial identified CAIR as a member of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood's Palestine Committee, which is essentially Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization. The U.S. government further recognized Hamas as an outgrowth of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Documents from the trial also revealed that ISNA is a Muslim Brotherhood organization that financially supports Hamas. At the time of its indictment, the Holy Land Foundation was the largest Islamic charity in the United States and was convicted on 108 counts for funneling over $12 million to Hamas, the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Muslim Brotherhood's creed explicitly states:

"Allah is our goal, the Prophet is our guide, the Quran is our constitution, jihad is our way, and death for the glory of Allah is our greatest ambition."

Their bylaws emphasize that the Islamic nation must be fully prepared to fight tyrants and enemies of Allah as a prelude to establishing an Islamic state. This agenda mirrors that of al-Qaeda or ISIS, with no substantive differences.

The Muslim Brotherhood's logo features two swords cradling a Quran, referencing Quran verse 8:60, which commands:

"Against them make ready your strength to the utmost of your power, including steeds of war, to strike terror into the hearts of the enemies of Allah and your enemies."

This verse is also cited in the al-Qaeda training manual discovered in May 2000 by British investigators during a search of al-Qaeda operative Anas al-Libi's residence.

Drawing from his personal undercover research as an intern for Hamas-operated entities, including CAIR in Maryland, Virginia, and Herndon, Virginia, as well as CAIR national in Washington, D.C., Gaubatz preserved documents revealing extensive conspiracies. These included CAIR conspiring to cover up fraud by one of their immigration attorneys, discussing coordination with bin Laden and his associates, placing staffers and interns inside congressional offices, conspiring to influence Congress—specifically the judiciary, intelligence, and homeland security committees—and impacting congressional districts by tasking each Hamas chapter office with influencing at least two legislators.

Additional activities involved ordering books from the Saudi embassy on the virtues of jihad and martyrdom, and working with a Muslim law enforcement officer to influence a major terrorism investigation by accessing a classified federal police database and tipping off suspects. Gaubatz highlighted how the current U.S. national security apparatus continues to rely on leaders from Muslim Brotherhood groups like ISNA, the Muslim Public Affairs Council, and CAIR for input into American foreign policy and domestic counterterrorism strategies.

One outcome has been the removal of terms like "jihad" and "Sharia" from the counterterrorism lexicon. He recounted attending a convention in Columbus, Ohio, in 2008 organized by the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated ISNA, where both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Prisons had recruitment and outreach booths. Congressmen Keith Ellison and Andre Carson spoke at this event, and Gaubatz witnessed Imam Siraj Wahhaj—an advocate for Sharia implementation and an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing—solicit donations for Hamas at CAIR's annual banquet. Wahhaj was notably the first imam to offer prayers in Congress.

Furthermore, Gaubatz noted that when UTT offers training to federal, state, and local law enforcement, Muslim Brotherhood groups often intimidate training venues into canceling sessions by threatening lawsuits or accusing them of Islamophobia and racism.

Key evidence from the Holy Land Foundation trial includes the "Explanatory Memorandum," which outlines the Muslim Brotherhood's role in North America as a "civilization jihadist process."

It states:

"The process of settlement is a civilization jihadist process with all the word means. The Ikhwan [Muslim Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God's religion is made victorious over all other religions."

According to the enemy—the global Islamic movement comprising groups like al-Qaeda, ISIS, the Muslim Brotherhood, Tablighi Jamaat, Boko Haram, Hamas, Hezbollah, and nation-states including Pakistan, Iran, and Saudi Arabia—they all seek to impose Sharia as the blueprint for their warfighting strategies.

From a U.S. warfighting perspective, this makes Sharia the enemy threat doctrine and adherence to it a direct threat to the Republic. Until American leaders and national security professionals identify this threat and formulate policies addressing adherence to this ideology, the U.S. will continue on a path of defeat, as seen in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In summary, Gaubatz's testimony exposes the "American Jihad Mafia" as a sophisticated network of Muslim Brotherhood-linked entities operating within the U.S. to advance jihad through legal, political, and subversive means, ultimately aiming to establish Sharia and dismantle Western civilization. His firsthand evidence and analysis underscore the urgent need for recognition of this threat to prevent further erosion of American security and values.To preserve our Western society in America and maintain national sovereignty, comprehensive investigations into the activities of the "American Jihad Mafia"—including CAIR, ISNA, the Holy Land Foundation, and their affiliates—must be initiated immediately by Congress, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies. These probes should focus on their ties to terrorism, influence operations in government, and adherence to Sharia, ensuring that policies are reformed to counter this internal threat effectively.

Glenn Beck also covered many of the same points in a previous podcast years ago.

All my work is independently sourced and researched, please consider becoming a paid subscriber, or consider a one-time donation to my buymeacoffee account.

God Bless America.