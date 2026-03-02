People have been wildly predicting that oil & gas prices will dramatically escalate similarly to the 1979 Iran conflict; historical market energy price gyrations based on past ME conflicts does not necessarily equate to current market conditions and here’s why:



New oil and gas wells approved since the start of Donald Trump's second term (January 20, 2025) comes from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which oversees permitting on federal and Indian lands (a subset of total U.S. activity, as most drilling occurs on private/state lands).



The BLM approved 6,027 new oil and gas permits (Applications for Permits to Drill, or APDs) from January 20 to December 31, 2025.



This marked a record high in recent years and represented a 63.7% increase compared to the same period under the prior administration.



Under these policies, U.S. crude oil production reached a record 13.6 million barrels per day in 2025. The U.S. also became the first country to export over 100 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a single year (2025).



Mandates for the U.S. Dollar in Global Trade



The Trump administration has explicitly linked trade access to the continued use of the U.S. dollar:



Trump has threatened 100% tariffs on BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) if they attempt to create a common currency or replace the U.S. dollar in international trade.



Trump stated there is "no chance" BRICS will replace the dollar and that any country attempting to do so should "wave goodbye to America"



The administration views an alternative currency as a threat that would diminish the dollar's power, make it harder for the U.S. to pay off debts, and weaken the impact of economic sanctions.



Import Increase of Venezuela Oil to U.S.



Since the U.S. military operation in early January 2026, imports have surged to approximately 284,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January 2026—nearly triple the levels of the previous month.

Trading Economics reports US natural gas futures extended their gains on Monday, rising nearly 6% to surpass $3 per MMBtu, as escalating tensions in the Middle East stoked concerns over supply disruptions.

US natural gas futures climbed more than 4% on Monday, approaching $3 per MMBtu, as prices rebounded sharply from the September lows reached last week. The rally tracked broader gains across energy markets after the US and Israel carried out a series of attacks on Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes.

Natural gas prices rose to 2.91 USD/MMBtu on March 1, 2026, up 1.73% from the previous day as the war in the Middle East threatens global LNG supplies. Markets are closely monitoring the risk of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint that handles 20% of global LNG trade.

While the 1979 energy crisis involved a 4% supply drop causing prices to double over a year, current market dynamics show uncertain volatility due to reliance on LNG, particularly with some risks of shipping disruption to the Strait of Hormuz.

Current Market Volatility vs. 1979

The 1979 Iranian Revolution led to a doubling of oil prices and a deep economic “storm” characterized by stagflation, high inflation coupled with weak growth. In contrast, current market reactions show:

Immediate Spikes : On March 2, 2026, U.S.-traded oil jumped roughly 7.6% to $72.20 , while Brent crude surged to $79 before settling slightly.

Stock Market Impact : Dow futures dropped over 500 points in early trading, and U.S. stock futures generally slid over 1% as investors braced for a broader conflict.

Natural Gas Futures: Natural gas futures rose nearly 6%, surpassing $3 per MMBtu, driven by concerns over global LNG supply disruptions.

Structural Resilience Factors

Analysts point to several reasons why current volatility might not mirror the systemic collapse seen in 1979:

U.S. Energy Production : The U.S. is now a top global producer, with crude output near record levels of approximately 13.2–13.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) . This domestic production acts as a hedge against physical supply risks that were absent in 1979.

Absence of Price Controls : The 1979 crisis was exacerbated by government-regulated price controls and an allocation system that prevented gasoline distribution from adjusting to demand, creating the “endless lines” at gas stations. Today’s deregulated market allows prices to fluctuate and curb demand more efficiently.

Market Fundamentals: Before the current escalation, the global oil market was projected to be in surplus for 2026. The EIA previously forecast Brent to average $58/b in 2026 due to global production exceeding demand. Additionally, OPEC+ maintains a meaningful spare capacity of 4–5 mb/d, mostly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which could potentially offset some losses.

The “Four-Week” Strategy and Market Buffer

President Trump has repeatedly framed the intervention as a rapid operation, telling reporters it will take “four weeks—or less” because the U.S. and Israel have already crippled Iran’s defense capabilities and eliminated its top leadership.

Existing Surplus : Before the strikes, major energy agencies forecast a substantial oil glut for 2026. The IEA predicted a surplus as high as 4 million barrels per day (mb/d) , equivalent to nearly 4% of world demand.

Production vs. Demand : The EIA recently forecast that global oil production would exceed demand throughout 2026, leading to persistent stock builds.

OPEC+ Response: In a move to calm markets on March 1, eight key OPEC+ members (including Saudi Arabia and Russia) agreed to a production adjustment of 206,000 bpd starting in April 2026.

Protective Measures Against Long-Term Increases

If the conflict indeed concludes within Trump’s four-week timeline, the following factors are expected to prevent a permanent price spiral:

Record U.S. Production : U.S. output remains near record levels of 13.2–13.3 mb/d , providing a domestic hedge that didn’t exist in 1979.

Global Reserves : Total observed global oil inventories were 433 million barrels higher at the start of 2026 compared to early 2025.

Spare Capacity: Saudi Arabia and the UAE hold a combined 2.5 mb/d in spare capacity, which could be deployed if the Strait remains navigable and the conflict is short-lived.

No “Policy Panic” (Price Controls)

One of the biggest reasons 1979 was so bad was the U.S. government’s response.

The 1979 Mistake: The government imposed complex price controls and “rationing” that actually created the lines at gas stations. It prevented the market from balancing itself.

The 2026 Reality: Today’s markets are de-regulated. While prices may jump at the pump temporarily, they act as a signal for producers to pump more which naturally stabilizes the market within weeks rather than years.

The “Temporary” Outlook

If President Trump’s timeline holds, we are looking at a “V-Shaped” price event: a sharp spike for 30 days followed by a rapid decline as the pre-existing surplus floods back into the market. In 1979, there was no surplus waiting in the wings to save the day.

The "Rosy" Conclusion

This is a fear-based spike hitting a supply-heavy market. Once the military objective is met within the four-week window, the gravity of the 400-million-barrel surplus is likely to pull prices back down rapidly, potentially leaving the stock market stronger than it was before the conflict began.