In a compelling episode of the Viva Frei Podcast, host Viva Frei interviews Gadi Taub, an Israeli scholar, historian, and host of Israel’s top conservative podcast Gatekeeper. Taub, born in Jerusalem in 1965, draws on his American history PhD, novelist career, and deep familial ties to Israel’s founding to offer a nuanced perspective. The discussion spans Zionism’s core, Israel’s historical conflicts, and the catastrophic security failures of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, shedding light on one of the world’s most contentious regions.

Taub’s Roots and Zionist Conviction

Taub’s personal history is deeply tied to Israel’s establishment. His mother descended from kibbutz pioneers, while his father fled Czechoslovakia in 1939, escaping the Nazis on a refugee ship rejected globally. This experience shaped Taub’s Zionism, as he recounts:

“My father was a Jewish boy with only seawater under his feet for four months, and he could have been swallowed by the Nazi monster had they not landed on the shores of Israel.”

This visceral story underscores his belief in Israel as a necessary haven for Jews, beyond academic arguments.

Defining Zionism

Taub defines Zionism as the Jewish people’s right to self-determination in their historical homeland, rooted in universal democratic principles. He explains:

“Zionism is the right of self-determination applied to the Jewish people… It is the natural right of the Jewish people to be like all peoples, masters of their own fate in their own sovereign state.”

Drawing from his book What is Zionism? and Israel’s 1948 Declaration of Independence, Taub rejects notions like territorialism (e.g., a Jewish state in Montana), emphasizing the inseparable link between Jewish identity and their ancestral homeland.

The Nakba and Historical Context

Addressing the 1948 Palestinian exodus, or Nakba, Taub challenges narratives of deliberate Israeli ethnic cleansing. Citing historian Benny Morris, he argues the refugee crisis stemmed from war chaos, not a preconceived plan:

“They lost their land because they waged a genocidal war against the Jews… The Palestinian refugee problem was a result of a war, not of any preconceived plan.”

Taub notes that some Palestinians fled anticipating Arab armies’ advance, others were displaced by combat, and limited expulsions, like in Ramla and Lod, occurred amid battle. He contrasts this with post-World War II population transfers, suggesting Israel’s restraint relative to global norms.

Palestinian Rejection of Peace

Initially supportive of a two-state solution, Taub grew disillusioned by Palestinian demands that undermine Israel’s existence, particularly the “right of return” for millions of refugees. He states:

“They never say two states for two peoples, they always say two states living side by side in peace, by which they mean… one Palestinian state where Jews would be transferred out, and another state to which Palestinian refugees would return.”

The 2005 Gaza disengagement, which handed control to Hamas, turned Gaza into a “terror state” rather than a model for coexistence, solidifying his view that peace is unattainable with Hamas’s “cult of death” ideology. October 7: A Catastrophic Failure The October 7 Hamas attacks, marked by unprecedented brutality, exposed Israel’s worst security failure. Taub describes the savagery as surpassing even Nazi atrocities:

“These are possibly worse than the Nazis… The Nazis were cold and calculated and never wanted their hands dirty; these people want to wallow in blood.”

He attributes the failure to a flawed intelligence mindset, particularly under Shinbet head Ronen Bar, who misread Hamas’s preparations as defensive:

“Ronen Bar, the head of the Shinbet… did not wake up the soldiers, did not cancel the parties… He thought the growing signs of an impending disaster were signs of Hamas being nervous about an Israeli invasion.”

Hamas’s low-tech assault—using bulldozers and Toyota trucks—outsmarted Israel’s high-tech defenses, allowing terrorists to roam for up to 12 hours before a military response.

Israel’s Response and Civilian Casualties Defending Israel’s Gaza operations, Taub highlights its low civilian-to-combatant death ratio compared to global averages, despite Hamas’s use of human shields:

“The ratio of civilians to combatant deaths is between 1.5 to three… The UN calls the average in such wars between seven and ten… And this is in the densest place on earth where Hamas is cynically putting its own women and children in the line of fire.”

He argues that Hamas maximizes civilian deaths to weaponize them against Israel, yet the international community unfairly blames Israel.

Netanyahu’s Strategic Triumph Taub credits Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with transforming Israel’s strategic position by extending the war to Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian proxies, thwarting Obama-era policies that appeased Iran:

“Netanyahu managed to keep this war alive despite American pressure and carry it from Gaza to Lebanon to Syria and all the way to the outskirts of Tehran… He completely transformed the strategic situation of Israel in the Middle East.” \

Despite domestic and international opposition, Netanyahu’s leadership strengthened Israel post-October 7.

Rejecting a Two-State Solution Taub dismisses both consensual and forced two-state solutions, arguing that the Gaza disengagement fueled extremism:

“A forced two-state solution is not in the cards… The only way to prevent another October 7 is to have an IDF presence on the other side… Israel needs to occupy Gaza until it manages to do something like the denazification of Germany.”

He advocates for long-term Israeli control to dismantle Hamas’s anti-Semitic ideology, akin to post-WWII denazification.

Arab States and Palestinian Refugees Explaining why Arab nations resist Palestinian refugees, Taub points to their destabilizing history and strategic use against Israel:

“They’re still desirous of using the refugee problem as a means to undermine Israel… Palestinians have been a subversive element wherever they settled.”

Citing Jordan’s Black September and Lebanon’s civil war, he notes Palestinians’ tendency to act as a “state within a state,” deterring host countries. Conclusion Taub’s interview offers a sobering perspective on Israel’s existential challenges. He recommends his podcast Israel Update with Mike Duran, available on YouTube and Tablet Magazine, for balanced analysis countering media bias. His insights, grounded in history and personal experience, highlight the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the profound impact of October 7 on Israel’s security and psyche.