Andrea’s Newsletter

Andrea’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
1d

Wow!!! Sends chills!! I needed this!!!! Amazing love and mercy! God is still alive! Awesome God! May He continue to show Himself to get! Thank you for sending this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Andrea Shaffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture